Zenefits: benefits startup takes the pain out of the process

Benefits in the modern world

From the perspective of an employee, one of the key perks of working a full-time job is receiving a great benefits package. Medical, dental and other day-to-day costs can accumulate quickly, and it’s helpful to have your employer help shoulder some or all of those financial obligations.

But from the corporate perspective, getting your company outfitted with a benefits provider can be a tedious process – you’re essentially seeking multiple forms of insurance for your entire employee roster, and investing tons of hours to do so.

Zenefits works to streamline this process by rounding up all of the normal benefits offerings and rolling them into one platform. Businesses can create a profile, select what kinds of coverage they need for their staff, and get quotes; once a decision has been reached, the company can launch these offerings for all of their employees.

There’s no need to sign any forms and send them in via fax or email. Everything is handled digitally, cutting down on the tedious task of filling out multiple forms per employee, and sending them in to a benefits provider.

Current benefits offered through Zenefits

Zenefits currently offers medical, dental, vision and 401K assistance, with plans to include cell phone and transportation benefits coverage in the near future. The ease of use factor extends even further to companies that currently use Intuit or ADP for their payroll, because this system can integrate with these payroll systems.

Instead of requiring employees to sign into different systems to access their paycheck history, vacation accruals and other benefits information, the systems are integrated, allowing users to input one set of credentials that will bring them to a central hub for their income and benefits.

Zenefits is targeting SMBs, hoping to alleviate the aches and pains that small business owners experience when attempting to launch standard benefits packages for their staff. The offering is meant to cut down on time spent on this undertaking, so that companies can focus more on running the business while still allowing employees to easily access the information they need.