Business Finance
How to get away from billing hourly as a freelancer
(FINANCE) Many choose to freelance in order to escape the daily grind of working for an hourly wage. Why, then, should a freelancer charge by the hour?
Working as a freelancer isn’t easy. Despite the hard work, many professionals choose this route in order to escape the daily grind of working for an hourly wage. Why, then, do clients still insist that freelancers charge them by the hour?
You became a freelancer to get away from the mindset that each hour of your time is worth a certain number of dollars. So if you are still billing your clients an hourly wage, you may want to seriously consider shifting to value-based billing.
Robb Eng, a senior marketer and writer for Web Design Ledger, provides some valuable advice for freelance web designers, but his tips hold up for any freelancer who would like to get free from “the trap of trading hours for dollars.”
First, Eng describes some of the problems with billing by the hour – and if you’re already doing it, these should sound familiar to you. For starters, each job requires a number of different skillsets. Some parts of the job require intense concentration and all your years of experience and education. Other parts any amateur could do in their sleep.
Averaging these disparities out into an hourly wage is tricky – and billing different rates for different tasks is far too burdensome.
Besides being confusing and inconvenient, the biggest problem with hourly billing is that it causes the client to focus too much on how fast you can deliver the task, rather than how well.
That’s why it’s so important to shift the paradigm to one of “value-based billing.” As a freelancer, you must show the client the value of your services – in other words, how they will benefit the business. Eng gives an example of a website redesign that could increase profitability by $100,000. When you think about the total value your work will bring to the business, suddenly charging $10,000 or $20,000 looks like only a small fraction of the total value you are providing.
When you asked to be paid relative to the total value you are providing from the business, it changes your role from wage worker to co-collaborator.
Instead of stressing about the bottom line, you are working together with the client to maximize profit for both parties.
To convince hourly billers to switch to value-based billing, you may have to ask some questions. As much as possible, get an idea of the quantifiable goals of the project. How much will the project increase profit, lead generation, or conversions? Try to charge between 10 and 20 percent of the value you’ll be providing for the client.
Next, offer a few different price plans, because people love options. You can charge a flat rate for each service, a monthly or yearly rate for ongoing maintenance, or you can provide several tiers of services at different rates.
Of course, before you get to these steps you’ll need to find out if your client is open to value-based billing. If not, consider walking. If so, be sure to maintain positive relationships. Nothing adds value to a job like a trusting relationship.
Business Finance
Inflation is rising, raises are not: How to ask for more money the right way
(FINANCE) It’s no secret that prices are increasing due to inflation, but end-of-year raises are not. What this means for businesses and employees.
From groceries to gas prices, Americans have been feeling the effects of inflation. With inflation reaching a three-decade high and the annual inflation rate skyrocketing to 7% in the last month of 2021, many Americans are left wondering how long it is going to last, what has caused it, and how, if possible, can we remedy this issue?
Inflation spiked in 2021 due to COVID-19 induced supply constraints, soaring energy costs, labor shortages, increased demand, and, finally, low base effect from 2020. When ultra-low inflation is experienced the previous year, even a small rise in the Price Index can cause high inflation. The biggest contributor to the gain was energy, which rose to 33.3%, as compared to November’s 29.3%.
Fuel prices surged, rising from 49.6% to 58.1%. Shelter prices rose from 3.8% to 4.1%. Food costs jumped from 6.1% to a whopping 16.3%. As if a car shortage, brought on by limited production capacity, wasn’t bad enough; the cost of both new and used vehicles rose as well. New vehicles had a .7% increase (11.8% vs the previous 11.1%) and used vehicles saw an increase of 6%, with prices climbing from 31.4% to 37.3%. Finally, the cost of medical care services rose from 2.1% to 2.5%, which is not exactly ideal in the middle of a large-scale pandemic, where expensive medical treatments may be needed to combat the effects of COVID-19.
So, how long must Americans endure inflation and its effects? While experts aren’t exactly in agreement, inflationary pressures are thought to be likely to last well into the middle of 2022, where inflation will become moderate instead of high, and unfortunately, this seems to be one of the better case scenarios, with some experts expecting it to continue at a fairly steady rate for several years.
It’s hardly a secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed, while Cost of Living Adjustments (aka COLA’s) are not ample enough to keep up with an ever-increasing cost of living. Many employers do offer small cost of living increases annually. However, inflation outpaces the Cost of Living Adjustment increases. Sadly, employees can usually only receive a salary bump by leaving for another job, with more competitive pay. This, compounded with the “Great Resignation” currently underway is causing a mass exodus of workers and thus contributing to the labor shortage. Even large companies, such as Apple, who give an annual Cost of Living (COL) increase, cap it at around 3%. This is insufficient because employee living expenses rose to around 7%, therefore employees actually lost 4%, despite the raise.
Employers who can (such as the aforementioned Apple), should be making increases that match inflation if they expect employee retention. It would actually be more expensive for larger companies to attract, hire, train, and onboard new employees than it would be to match the COL for every employee. Despite all businesses being hit hard by the pandemic, they need to act quickly, if they want to retain their employees.
Beyond businesses adjusting their COLA to salaries at the rate of inflation, the burden of inflation reduction relies on the government. There are several things the government can do to help inflation, however, that could lead to unintended consequences. The government can use wage and price controls to help combat inflation, however, it can lead to recession and job loss. Governments can also put reserved requirements into place which places controls on the amount of money banks are legally allowed to keep on hand to cover withdrawals. Lastly, the government can implement a contractionary monetary policy that fights inflation by reducing the money supply in a given economy, via decreased bond prices and increased interest rates.
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal reserve, to contain the inflation surge, will include raising interest rates. Interest rates tend to have an inverse effect on the economy, meaning when interest rates are high, inflation tends to be low, when interest rates are low, inflation tends to be high. This works because high-interest rates slow businesses, which in turn, lowers inflation.
Despite businesses being hit hard in the pandemic with many businesses still recovering, businesses need to offer more competitive COLAs that match inflationary rates in order to keep their workers. The government needs to implement higher interest rates, to help lower inflation hopefully without further hampering already struggling businesses. Powell pro tighter monetary policies and is optimistic his plan to lower inflation over the course of the next year will be successful, starting in March. This, combined with a strong economy, and coupled with the pandemic hopefully winding down could lead to a booming job market with low inflation and an even stronger economy
Business Finance
Transparency trend: US and UK governments look to set laws on pay
(FINANCE) US states such as CO, CA, and NY have been some of the first to work toward pay gap and transparency laws. The UK is now not far behind!
It’s long been thought of as taboo to talk about salary in the workplace, but it’s time to cut the bullshit. Not talking about salary at work is an antiquated technique to keep employees in line and, frankly, a channel to not pay people fairly. Now, the United Kingdom is joining the fight for more salary transparency, a mission already underway in some places in the United States.
In 2020, Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act went into effect. It requires employers who employ even one Colorado resident — including remotely — to post salary ranges on job postings.
Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, signed a similar law in April 2022. Under that law, companies with more than 15 employees are required to post salary ranges, benefits, and other compensation. This law goes into effect at the start of 2023.
In California, employers are required to share a position’s salary range, but only if a prospective employee asks. To go one step further, in early 2022, a state senator introduced a bill to require salary ranges to be posted and employee pay data to be public.
New York City’s stab at the same efforts goes into effect next month.
The United Kingdom is drawing a line in the sand on more salary transparency too. On International Women’s Day, the British government announced a plan that “will seek to improve pay transparency in the job application process and help businesses who want to go even further in attracting women to their positions.”
The new push from the U.K. is not new a territory. In 2017, the U.K. passed a law that required companies with more than 250 employees to publish annual gender pay gap reports.
Statistics show women earn $.82 to men’s $1 with women of color earning even less. A study cited in The Guardian shows only 21% of women in the U.K. who ask for a raise are successful. For men that number is, obviously, higher at 31%.
Increasing pay transparency can help close that gap as companies will more than likely come under fire after releasing pay gap data. The efforts to hold companies accountable for pay gaps also made headlines on International Women’s Day alongside the U.K. announcement.
On March 8, the Twitter account @PayGapApp went viral for sharing pay disparities to business accounts that posted about the holiday, based on the data provided by that previous 2017 British law.
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 22.5% lower than men's. https://t.co/sIsaRAF0Pz
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 10, 2022
Francesca Lawson and her partner created the Twitter account to “put the gender pay gap data back into the spotlight.”
“Our aim was to highlight how photos of smiling female employees and inspirational quotes conceal what’s really going on behind the scenes,” Lawson wrote in an article.
At the time of publication, the account has more than 250,000 followers. I guess, if there’s one thing the hellscape of Twitter is good for, it is to keep people accountable.
Different companies have responded in different ways to the slew of laws pushing for pay transparency.
After the Colorado law passed, some companies that posted remote jobs barred Colorado residents from applying, including the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
As Axios reports, California and New York City may not be as successful if they follow Colorado’s steps with a large amount of in-demand jobs based there. However, some NYC council members are attempting to stop or postpone the law.
Time will tell if these measures actually close the gender pay gap, but for now, go ahead and chat about your salary at the water cooler you may be happy you did.
Business Finance
Want to be saving for retirement as a freelancer? Here’s how
(FINANCE) Adulting is hard, but retirement looms no matter your age – here are some ways to start squirreling money away so it’s less stressful later.
Freelancing is a tenuous approach to employment, made all the more so by a profound lack of amenities usually offered by more stable arrangements – chief among which is a retirement fund. It can feel impossible, especially when your business suffers amidst a pandemic, so some of what follows can be ignored until the ship isn’t sinking, but don’t wait a minute longer than that – deal?
So there are several schools of thought regarding the best way to start saving and where you should put your money, but the bottom line is that, if you’re a freelancer, you should be allocating your own retirement funds. Here are some ways to do just that.
Before you can even get into the weeds of how to invest in retirement, you should have a parachute in case things go sideways. My Bank Tracker suggests starting with an emergency fund of $1,000, adding to it as you can until you have anywhere from 3 to 12 months of expenses covered.
This serves two purposes: ensuring that you’ll have the luxury of time if you need to perform an abrupt job hunt, and establishing how much you can safely put away each month without jeopardizing your business or standard of living (within reason).
Having a relatively large sum of money on hand for emergencies is always good, and if you never have to use it for the purpose for which you set it aside, it can supplement your retirement whenever you decide it’s time to cash in.
My Bank Tracker also suggests storing your emergency fund using a “high-yield” bank account, such as an online savings account, rather than sticking with traditional, low-interest savings options.
You also need to plan for taxes, which in addition to whatever your tax bracket percentage is, includes allocating 15 percent of your income to pay Social Security and Medicare. This means that you’re probably putting aside a pretty hefty sum (at least 30%) each month.
Once you’ve established your emergency fund and planned for taxes, you should have a general idea of what your wiggle room looks like vis-a-vis saving for retirement.
The actual saving part of retirement entails investment in a retirement account such as an IRA, Roth IRA, a 401(k), or a pension plan (referred to as a “defined benefit plan”).
Each of these account types has benefits and drawbacks depending on your situation.
- A Roth IRA will allow you to contribute a certain amount each year, and you can usually set up an account quickly from a variety of online locations. The money that goes into a Roth IRA is post-tax, meaning you don’t have to pay tax on the retirement funds you pull out. Your income, however, can disqualify you from investing – if you earn above a certain threshold ($140,000 in 2021), you won’t be able to use a Roth IRA.
- Other IRA options exist as well, each with a cap on how much you can contribute per year and varying tax requirements. For example, a traditional IRA account requires you to pay taxes when you withdraw the money, and there’s an upper limit on how much you can contribute.
- A SEP IRA is similar, but the upper limit on investment is substantially higher – and you need to be self-employed (or an employer) to have one.
Nerd Wallet also points out that a 401(k) is a reasonable option for self-employed people who don’t employ anyone else, especially if you plan on saving “a lot in some years — say, when business is flush — and less in others.” 401(k) accounts allow you to put up to a certain amount ($58,000 in 2021) in each year pre-tax, and you pay taxes on withdrawals whenever you start pulling out money.
More eccentric retirement options exist as well. Taxable Brokerage Accounts let you invest in stocks and securities through a brokerage, and you’re able to use the money whenever you please – but you’ll have to pay taxes on your gains each year, which can become expensive in the long run.
And defined benefit plans are expensive and entail high fees, but they allow you to set up a pension with high investment opportunities as opposed to some of the lower-investment options.
Whichever option (or options – you can always invest in multiple accounts) you choose, make sure you’re saving for retirement in some capacity. And remember that these accounts represent exponential growth, meaning that the sooner you start saving, the better off you’ll be when you begin your retirement journey.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Successful startups share their simple, inspiring growth hacks
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
The new American Dream is not to live paycheck to paycheck
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
-
Opinion Editorials7 hours ago
Burnout is real, but so are these 8 solutions to combat it
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
Can a small business really beat a large competitor moving in next door?
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
What you need to consider before starting that startup