16 productivity hacks and tools for entrepreneurs and freelancers

Have you ever felt like you just aren’t performing at your best for your business? We’ve all been there, whether it’s from a lack of inspiration or the result of stress and tension. Luckily, there’s a multitude of resources that can pull you out of that creative slowdown! Here are 16 productivity hacks and tools that you can utilize as a small business owner or freelancer:

? Take breaks (real ones)

You’ve heard the cliche- you need to rest during work projects or you’ll burn out quickly. There’s truth to this, and many find that it’s one of the most important ways to stay sane as a business owner. Give your brain a pause, free of technology. You’ll likely know when it’s time for a break. Listen to your body!

? Optimize your energy

Bouncing from number 1, a must for ensuring a productive you is by maximizing your energy. Research has shown that doing 90 minutes of work followed by a meaningful break can help you get more done, minus the huge migraine. We know you’ve been there!

? Create a routine

It’s no secret that a good routine can make or break your efficiency. While life does happen, having a general plan of what you need to do can go a long way. There are many apps that can help you with your routine, but you may find that the trusty old notes app goes a long way.

? Decide what’s essential vs. what’s pleasant to do

We get it, it’s more exciting and less challenging to do the fun stuff. However, completing the toughest part first gives you more of a chance of finishing it. Willpower does fade as time goes on. Don’t count on it to last forever!

Speaking of apps, did you know that there are TONS of resources that can help you stay organized? Remaining focused on the task at hand can boost your creativity and productivity, keeping you happier overall. A few of the highest performing apps are:

? Trello

Trello is a remarkable app for process-based tasks and projects. Using a simple drag-and-drop method, you are easily able to track your tasks while keeping up with team members. Trello pricing varies, from a free version to the enterprise edition ($17.50 monthly).

? Basecamp

Basecamp is a powerful solution for managing projects and company-wide communication. Some features include to-do lists, schedules, and message boards. You can choose from a free personal plan with limitations, or a $99 business plan.

? Asana

Asana is a project management tool aimed at helping teams stay focused and meet deadlines. This tool allows you to create boards, communicate with team members, and establish goals. The basic version of Asana is free, while premium is $10.99 a month and business is $24.99 a month. You will be billed for premium and business annually. There are many other apps that can also be helpful, including:

? Slack

? Calendly

? Evernote

? Drift

? Todoist

? Airtable

? Freshbooks

? Grammarly

? Quickbooks



With so many options at your disposal, you can be assured that there are ways to win your productivity back. Breathe a sigh of relief knowing that you now have some tools to explore in your journey to creative freedom!