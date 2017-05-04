If you rely on drafting estimates, Freshbooks just made your life easier

Teamwork makes the dream work

For any small business or entrepreneur trying to form strong client relationships, communication is key. This is especially true when it comes to getting paid.

Read also: Freshbooks cloud accounting adds feedback at critical point in transaction



This is why Freshbooks has added an “Estimates” feature to their site to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Easy peasy

Freshbooks has made its goal to simplify billing and accounting for small businesses and freelancers. It includes various features that offer easy, fast and secure solutions for any accounting need. Prior to the new added feature, users can send invoices, organize expenses, track their time, collaborate and take payment all from the Freshbooks dashboard.

They even added a mobile app so that accounting can be done from anywhere.

Even with all of these qualities, there was still something missing. They found that Estimates were vital to the business-client relationship, to ensure that everyone can start off with the same goals in mind.

No matter how well your meeting goes with a client, things can get disoriented once an invoice is sent.

This is especially true if there has been little communication about the work accomplished in the meantime. No one wants problems when it comes time to get paid. The Estimates feature hopes to eliminate this problem before it even starts. Before starting on a project, users are able to send a detailed estimate that includes the work planned, an estimated timeframe and cost.

Headache saver

Keeping with Freshbooks overall design, Estimates is also easy to find and use. The new button was added to the left side of the main Freshbooks account page.

Under this section, estimates can be created, edited and converted into invoices to send off to clients.

All of the estimates can be managed from this one place. Clients can accept estimates that have been converted into invoices before beginning any work. The keyword being before starting any work. That is what Estimates are for.

By creating a clear and direct line of communication between you and your client before starting a project, you can save time in the long run Click To Tweet

It is a great tool from entrepreneurs and small businesses to manage their client relationships.

#freshbooks