Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Finance

When is the ideal time for a small business to plan for retirement?

Small business owners and decision makers are no strangers to placing bets on their own success, but too many count on their business proceeds alone to get them through retirement.

Published

When you’re running your own business, it’s easy to get caught up in the sense of accomplishment that you feel and the day-to-day operations necessary to keep things running smoothly. Most owners don’t even think about how when they will retire or the steps they need to take to do so because they figure they will just sell their business when they’re ready and the proceeds will sustain them.

However, as a business owner, you are even more susceptible to not having enough money to retire with because your entire well-being lays on you and you alone. There is no company-provided 401k to prompt you to put money away each month. If you want to be able to comfortably retire and not work for the rest of your life, you need to start planning now rather than later.

A common mistake (and hot alternatives)

Many small business owners think the best course of action is to put all of their disposable income back into their business in order to make improvements that could boost revenue. While it is smart to continuously invest in your business, it isn’t wise to forgo allocating money towards your future.

Instead, if you are the owner of an early start-up, put away a small amount each month into a Roth IRA. Once your business begins to grow, you can move funds in a traditional IRA, which will provide tax benefits for your business. And after business really begins to take off, meet with an adviser and discuss setting up a SEP IRA (Simplified Employee Pension), which will allow you to contribute up to 25 percent of your net self-employed income.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The answer: start now

As a small business owner, the answer to the question of when to begin preparing for retirement is now. Don’t procrastinate or tell yourself that you need to reach a certain number of sales before you can start putting money away. Investing in your future is a venture that can’t wait and the outlook will only dim the more you put it off.

Your business may be your pride and joy, but don’t put all of your eggs in one basket and assume it will take care of everything 30-40 years from now. Market conditions could change and affect your revenue, so it’s better to put money away today, whether a small or large amount, and be certain it will be there in the future, rather than placing all bets on a future sale.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Destiny Bennett is a journalist who has earned double communications' degrees in Journalism and Public Relations, as well as a certification in Business from The University of Texas at Austin. She has written stories for AustinWoman Magazine as well as various University of Texas publications and enjoys the art of telling a story. Her interests include finance, technology, social media...and watching HGTV religiously.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Black woman working on a laptop on a couch, running her small businesses' needs digitally. Black woman working on a laptop on a couch, running her small businesses' needs digitally.

Business Entrepreneur

Small businesses must go digital to survive and thrive

(ENTREPRENEUR) A study at Cisco reveals how digitizing small businesses is no longer optional, but critical to success, thanks to the pandemic.

June 6, 2022
Freelancer woman with her head down on the laptop in front of her. Freelancer woman with her head down on the laptop in front of her.

Business Entrepreneur

3 types of clients to fire as a freelancer (without feeling guilty)

(ENTREPRENEUR) Being a freelancer, it can feel like a luxury to fire a client, but there's a few clear signs they're not worth your...

May 24, 2022
MLMs twisting the American Dream with microloans. Image of the American dollar with collage background. MLMs twisting the American Dream with microloans. Image of the American dollar with collage background.

Business Entrepreneur

Twisted American Dream: Study shows microloans aid predatory MLMs

(ENTREPRENEUR) If microloans are being given to start new businesses, let's give to those who are starting their own businesses rather than MLMs.

May 23, 2022
Samsung photo with amazon app loading page. Samsung photo with amazon app loading page.

Business Entrepreneur

The next Amazon delivery partners are your corner mom-and-pop shops

(ENTREPRENEUR) Amazon has been stepping up their game, and their newest strategy is to include small business owners, mom-and-pop shops, and entrepreneurs.

May 20, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.