6 sites that take the guesswork out of finding, hiring a freelancer

Hiring a freelancer can be a challenge

Hiring a freelancer isn’t always easy, especially when you’re in a hurry. You do have a lot of options, with websites like elance and the like, but it still can be a crapshoot. Here are some great websites that have curated their freelancers, taking some of the guesswork out of the equation.

Speedlancer: In just 4 hours from task acceptance, you can have your blog or graphic work completed. Speedlancer doesn’t limit their tasks to writing or design, you also have options for a personal assistant or data entry. Speedlancer screens their freelancers and you don’t pay until delivery.

Localancers: This site is just listings and contacts for freelancers located close to you. Find someone who speaks your language and works in your time zone to get better service from your freelancer. There’s no commissions, and Localancers does not screen out individuals. You’ll still want to do your homework.



Hirable: Hirable lists freelancers by what projects they have previously worked on. It calls itself a “self curated community” of developers and designers. Freelancers have to keep their profile updated, but provided they do, you can immediately see if they are available for work or not.

YunoJuno – YunoJuno is industry -validated, kind of a self-curated site, much like Hirable. It is 100 percent transparent and direct, with a 97 percent positive feedback. Employers have the option for extended payment plans, which is a good option for those bigger projects. It’s easy to manage your freelancers within its tailored system.

LocalSolo – A website in beta, currently the service to find local freelancers is free. LocalSolo wants to connect talent to businesses by offering a listing of curated freelancers. You work directly with the freelancer; LocalSolo doesn’t get involved in contracts or payments, but freelancers do have to apply to get listed. It began in British Columbia, but lists freelancers in many major cities worldwide.

Folyo – Another curated site, Folyo lets you compare handpicked freelancers and find the right person to do the work you need done. Although Folyo focuses on design and illustration, it guides you through the process of writing a good job description and tells you what to look for in a freelancer.

#Freelancer