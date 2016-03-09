Creating video content for Facebook? FB can help

“Your Business Story” by Facebook

Well, that was easy. And if you have eight business pictures on Facebook and can form a coherent business statement in 90 characters, you too can create a Facebook video for your business like the one below.

While it’s not so much a video as it is a photo gallery set to music, the “Your Business Story” tool from Facebook is actually fun to put together.

Step 1. After visiting the link above and choosing to Create Video, you’ll be prompted to authorize the app. You’ve seen this a thousand times.

Step 2. Choose the page you manage and want to build your video for.

Step 3. Go through your Facebook photo albums and choose eight of your fave photos. After you choose your eight, you will have a chance to rearrange the order.

Step 4. Finish this sentence: “We’re in the business of…” But you only have 90 characters to work with, so make it count.

Step 5. Choose one of four musical options.

Pro tip: As easy as creating my video has been up to this point, this piece stumped me for a quick minute and made me feel like I don’t know how to work the Internet! But after a deep breath and holding down my click in frustration instead of just quickly clicking – you know, how you push an elevator button longer than you need to because you think it will bring the elevator to you quicker? – the music started playing. So, click and hold to listen to your options. Then click once to choose.

You have a video, now what?

Once you’ve created your video – which comes complete with Facebook branding and the thumbs-up icon at the end – you have two options. Post to Facebook or edit. There is no saving it to your computer, no option to Tweet.

Pros: ?This tool was super easy to use. A business could make a new video each week – providing fresh content to customers and their online audience – in a matter of minutes.

Cons:?If your business has strict branding guidelines, this might not be a tool for you. You can’t change the font or the color. And the Facebook branding will always be attached to your video. I’d also love to something other than “We’re in the business of…” as options for the text overlay. Maybe “We strive to…” or “We envision a world where…” or “Our mission is…” I think that might make this tool more appealing to associations and nonprofits as well.

Have fun with it! If you make a video, share the link in the comments so we can check it out!

#FBvideo