Meta is dabbling in a decentralized social media app

If the smell of a trendy new social media phenomenon is in the air, Meta can usually be found taking the first whiff. Over the past several years as certain social media outlets have boomed and gone under significant changes, the company has always copied and experimented with different formats like shorts, and stories. Seeing the success of other media sites seems to inspire Mark Zuckerberg, so much so that Meta recently announced it’s working on a brand new “decentralized” app.

The company confirmed new developments are underway without stating when exactly they plan to release the text-based app. According to sources close to Meta, they think there’s an opportunity for public figures and creators to share updates about their interest with the new development. The app is still under construction and being explored, but its codename is P92. According to the few details we do know, users will be able to login using their Instagram username and password.

In a report by Platformer, another detail emerged—one of the overseers of the project is Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. The company is already going through with precautionary moves like hiring a legal department to check for any privacy concerns that could be caught early.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter, rumors of Meta moving in to create an alternative began surfacing. This attempt at making the new “decentralized” media app is seen as the company taking its chance at creating an “anti-twitter.”

It’s essential to remember that Meta hadn’t always been successful at creating new experiences and apps over the years. Just in the past few years, they’ve killed off several ideas they had high hopes of bringing to fruition. We would necessarily be surprised if the new app shuts down in a year or two after launching, but competition isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it comes to social media networks. Variety is the spice of life, so we’ll see how this development pans out. Are you team P92?