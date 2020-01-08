Connect with us

Image size is a vital factor into usability of your brand

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Keep all of your social media profiles and products looking their best with the social media image size cheat sheet for 2020.

21 hours ago

image size matters

We can safely say that the one thing social media will assuredly do in 2020 is only get more powerful. As such, it’s important to keep up with the sizing information for social media images to keep all of your profiles looking fresh. Make A Website Hub has the official rundown in their annual Social Media Image Sizes Cheat Sheet.
Twitter:
• Profile Photo: 400 x 400 pixels / Displays at 200 x 200 pixels (a maximum 100 KB file size)
• Header Photo: 1500 x 500 pixels (a maximum 10 MB file size)
• In-stream Photo: 440 x 220 pixels (a maximum 5 MB file size for photos and 3 MB file size for animated gifs)

Facebook:
• Cover Photo: 820 x 310 pixels (a preferred maximum file size of 100 KB)
• Profile Picture: 180 x 180 pixels
• Shared Image: 1200 x 630 pixels
• Shared Link: 1200 x 627
• Event Image: 1920 x 1080 px (Shows in feed: 470 × 174 pixels)
• Highlighted Image: 1200 x 717 pixels (appears on profile at 843 x 504 pixels)

Google+:
• Profile Image: 250 x 250 pixels
• Cover Picture: 1080 x 608 pixels
• Shared Image: 497 x 373 pixels

Instagram:
• Profile Picture: 110 x 110 pixels
• Photo Size: 1080 x 1080 pixels
• Video to Stories: 750 x 1334 pixels
• Photo Thumbnails: 161 x 161 pixels

Pinterest:
• Profile Picture: 165 x 165 pixels
• Board Display Image: 222 x 150 pixels
• Pin Sizes: a width of 238 pixels (with scaled height)

Tumblr:
• Profile Image: 128 x 128 pixels
• Image Posts: 500 x 750 pixels

YouTube:
• Channel Cover Picture: 2560 x 1440 pixels (for desktop), 1855 x 423 pixels (for tablets), 1546 x 423 pixels (for smartphones), and 2560 x 1440 pixels (for TV)
• Video Uploads: 1280 x 760 pixels

LinkedIn:
• Personal Page
o Personal Background image: 1584 x 396px
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400 pixels
o Profile image: 400 x 400 pixels
• Company/Brand Page
o Background image: 1536 x 768px
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400px
o Business / Career Cover Picture: 974 x 330 pixels
o Square Logo: 60 x 60px
o Business Banner Image: 646 x 220 pixels
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400px

Ello:
• Banner image: 2560 x 1440 pixels
• Profile image:360 x 360 pixels

WeChat:
• Profile Photo: 200 x 200 pixels
• Article Preview Header: 900 x 500 pixels
• Article Preview Thumbnail Image: 400 x 400 pixels (Displays at 200 x 200 pixels)
• Article Inline Image: 400 px x Any size px

Weibo:
• Cover Image: 920 x 300 px
• Profile Pictures: 200 x 200px (Displays at 100 x 100 px)
• Banner: 560 x 260 px
• Instream: 120 x 120 px
• Contest Preview: 640 x 640 px

Snapchat:
• Geofilter: 1080 x 1920

Staff Writer, Taylor Leddin

Social Media

Facebook wants to show how “inclusive” it is with new logo

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook has a new logo, but you won’t see any change on the mobile app. The social network giant wants to expand to be more inclusive with this logo

2 days ago

January 7, 2020

social network facebook typeface

Facebook has a new logo, but you won’t see any change on the mobile app. It’s easy to think of Facebook as just the social network where you avoid (or start) political debates with friends and family, but that’s just a piece of the picture. The new logo reflects Facebook’s ongoing expansion as a company beyond their original social network.

Facebook’s roots as a social networking company are undeniable. People have been using the platform to connect with family and friends across the globe since 2004. For many of us, Facebook is part of our everyday lives. It’s how we chat with friends across the globe, meet our partners, join communities, and sometimes it’s even part of our work life.

We have seen Facebook take on some big new projects this year including the announcement of Facebook Horizon, a social virtual reality world expected to launch in 2020. Facebook’s identity as a company now expands far beyond the Facebook app.

Facebook is the parent company of 74 companies including some equally popular and well-known apps such as Instagram and Whatsapp. The company operates out of 60 offices world-wide and employs over 43,000 people.

The new logo is part of an effort to create a clearer distinction between Facebook the parent company and Facebook the social network.

According to Facebook, “The new company branding is designed to help us better represent the diversity of products we build, establish a distinction from the Facebook app and communicate our purpose in the world.”

Facebook wordmark gif

The main design differences between the two logos are the font and the color. The corporate logo is designed in all caps using a font designed in-house. The type is san serif and open with consistent letter width throughout.

Unlike the true shade of blue that we all associate with the social network’s logo, the color of the new corporate logo will be fluid. The color will change depending on the environment such as the product it’s promoting. The corporate logo can be depicted as either solid colors or a gradient.
Facebook has been more than just a social network for a long time, now their logo can help them reflect that.

Continue Reading

Social Media

The US Navy, and Army ban TikTok for fears of national security risks

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Tiktok is a fun app until you realize the data goes to almost directly to a foreign government, it actually makes sense the US Navy wants to ban it’s use.

3 days ago

January 6, 2020

US Navy on deck

It’s no surprise that the more connected we are, the harder it becomes to keep something secret. For instance, Amazon’s Echo makes the perfect spying device and the fitness app Strava accidentally revealed the locations of military bases. And then there’s TikTok, the highly popular social media app that also happens to be under the thumb of the Chinese government.

Which is why the US Navy is reportedly banning TikTok from all government issued devices, both abroad and at home.

At first glance, this might seem like the military is going overboard. After all, TikTok is an extremely popular and widespread app made for sharing funny 15 second videos. Not to mention, the US Navy isn’t banning other popular social media apps. What makes being owned by China such a big deal?

A lot, actually.

TikTok has already been under fire for censoring material that the Chinese government opposes – which is everything from mentions of Tiananmen Square to LGBT issues. There are also fears of what could happen with TikTok storing user’s data, although TikTok has been working to store American data on American soil.

That said, with TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, residing in China, it is still beholden to the Chinese government.

When it comes to the US Navy, it’s not the censorship that’s worrisome, it’s the data. Sure, no average person wants their data to be leaked or stolen. But there are major potential repercussions when it’s part of the United States military and the information is going directly to a foreign government. At best this information could contain things like demographics, average schedules and locations, but at worst, it might very well reveal more damning secrets.

So far, the US Navy was the first branch of the U.S. military to ban TikTok outright, although Army cadets were first told not to use the app; After some urging from the pentagon the whole branch has banned TikToks use As of right now, it’s unclear if other government agencies will follow suit.

As technology becomes more integrated in our lives – and more complicated – it’s likely we will have to start making more tough calls like this in the future. After all, you never know what seemingly innocuous app could be causing damage on a personal, or even national, scale.

Continue Reading

Social Media

Tweets heard world wide: Twitter’s biggest trends of 2019

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter releases the top tweets that sum up the year 2019. Like other lists that release at the end of the year, this one makes us question ourselves.

2 weeks ago

December 24, 2019

tweets cloud

As the years go on, the tweets continue to flow. Twitter recently published its biggest trends of 2019 so we can relive the year in one fell swoop. Using the hashtag, #ThisHappened, Twitter is sharing all of the platform’s biggest hits for the last year of the decade.

The official rundown shares the most retweeted tweets, top TV shows, movies, actors, musicians, sports teams, female athletes, male athletes, international sports competition hashtags, news-related hashtags, politicians, and emojis. This data was gathered from worldwide users tweets.

Top TV Shows:
1. Game of Thrones
2. Stranger Things
3. The Simpsons
4. La Casa De Papal
5. Grey’s Anatomy
6. Love Island
7. Catfish: The TV Show
8. Family Guy
9. The Walking Dead
10. Narcos

Top Movies:
1. The Avengers: Endgame
2. Toy Story 4
3. Joker (2019)
4. Spider-Man: Far From Home
5. The Lion King (2019)
6. ???? (Weathering With You)
7. Captain Marvel
8. IT Chapter 2
9. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
10. Frozen 2

Top Actors:
1. Tom Holland
2. Chris Evans
3. Zendaya
4. Robert Downey Jr.
5. Cameron Boyce
6. Keanu Reeves
7. Chris Hemsworth
8. Kanna Hashimoto
9. Jennifer Lopez
10. Mark Ruffalo

Top Musicians:
1. BTS
2. Ariana Grande
3. Drake
4. Rihanna
5. Cardi B
6. Justin Bieber
7. Beyonce
8. Kanye West
9. Billie Eilish
10. Lady Gaga

Top Sports Teams:
1. FC Barcelona
2. Real Madrid C.F.
3. Manchester United F.C.
4. Liverpool F.C.
5. Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
6. Juventus F.C.
7. Manchester City F.C.
8. AFC Ajax
9. Clube de Regatas do Flamengo
10. Los Angeles Lakers

Top Female Athletes:
1. Megan Rapinoe
2. Serena Williams
3. Naomi Osaka
4. Alex Morgan
5. Simone Biles
6. Becky Lynch
7. Marta
8. Ronda Rousey
9. Maria Sharapova
10. Katelyn Ohashi

Top Male Athletes:
1. Neymar
2. Lionel Messi
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
4. LeBron James
5. Kawhi Leonard
6. Kobe Bryant
7. Tom Brady
8. Kylian Mbappe
9. Keisuke Honda
10. Antonio Brown

Top International Sports Competition Hashtags:
1. #UCL (UEFA Champion’s League)
2. #RWC2019 (Rugby World Cup)
3. #CWC19 (Cricket World Cup)
4. #CopaAmerica (CONMEBOL Copa America)
5. #FIFAWWC (FIFA Women’s World Cup)

Top News-Related Hashtags:
1. #NotreDame
2. Start of Reiwa Era
3. #Venezuela
4. #Brexit
5. Typhoon Hagibis
6. #PrayForAmazonia
7. #HongKong
8. #ClimateStrike
9. #Christchurch
10. #DemDebate

Top Politicians:
1. Donald Trump
2. Barack Obama
3. Narendra Modi
4. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
5. Jair Bolsonaro
6. Bernie Sanders
7. Hillary Clinton
8. Joe Biden
9. Emmanuel Macron
10. Vladimir Putin

Continue Reading
