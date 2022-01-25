Kizie brings Pinterest-style moodboards and metrics to Twitter for business

If you use Twitter for work, fun, or anything else, then you may want to check out this fancy new remodeled version offered by Kizie. Kizie is Twitter, but better. They offer a cleaner user experience with built-in options to help you enjoy Twitter the way you’re supposed to, without ads or promotions, and a chronological feed. They do offer a pro plan starting at $5.99 a month. The free plan has a limited number of tweets, threads, reader views, and saved links per month, and to get more you have to upgrade. All plans whether free or paid are ad and promotion free creating a better user experience.

Kizie offers several built-in tools and features. Reader Mode allows a link post or article to open the content directly within the reader mode in a modal. Kizie created a tool called Tweet to Image where an image can be created from a Tweet to be shared elsewhere, i.e., Instagram. They have created a Quick Media Preview where you can view the media without having to click it. All you will need to do is hover over the media with your cursor for it to play the video or GIF or show the full aspect ratio of an image.

If you use Twitter as a marketing tool for your business, Kizie makes it easier to see metrics. Their website states, “With Kizie, you won’t have to click individual tweets to see how they’re performing. Right after you log in, you’ll see a list of your recently posted tweets in the right sidebar on your Home feed. This list will show the following metrics of your tweets: Likes, Retweets, Impressions, Profile Clicks, Link Clicks.” It also incorporates Twitter Analytics. Free accounts only get engagement statistics for the last 10 tweets, but the pro account gives detailed statistics of the last 100 tweets.

Kizie is also incorporating a tool called Moodboard. This Pinterest-style feature allows Creatives to create a Moodboard page where you can go through and view all the saved items in a beautiful lightbox view for inspiration or reference.