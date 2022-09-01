Connect with us

Twitter teases new and improved settings for Professional Accounts

Twitter is announcing new features for its “Professional Account” option, leaving many with one question. Will consumers be interested?

Over the last several months, Twitter has tentatively been adding more options to its
Professional Accounts tool.

Among the new features is the “Spotlight” option, with a customized “Link” display, that allows you to choose from a number of CTAs for a stand-out button on your profile.

The newly introduced CTA link button will allow a variety of text options, which could be an added way to increase organic traffic from your Twitter profile.

Twitter is also developing new shopping choices, with “Shop” being another feature within Pro profile spotlights.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’re still developing a new project management platform to help you navigate building your in-app product showcase.

When Twitter began testing this feature, they were selective of who they chose to give it a whirl by only choosing specific brands. In March of this year, Twitter announced that they will finally be opening up the tool to all brands and creators around the world.

Integrating more shopping options has been on Twitter’s to-do list, via new ad formats, on-profile displays, and in-tweet product presentations.

With the increasing amount of tools and features being introduced by Twitter, we have to wonder if they’ll be successful. Will consumers want to shop within social media apps?

When the pandemic made its appearance and most of us were working from home, e-commerce rates flew through the roof. Some saw this as a sign of what’s to come, seeing a future of primary at-home shopping for most.

When the world settled back into our usual routines, so did our shopping habits. Despite e-commerce being convenient, sales have scaled back. Not completely, but enough to make some wonder if these new social media features are worth the effort. Even Meta and Tiktok have reported that they are receiving less than expected interest in their e-commerce releases.

Even though there’s less excitement about in-stream commerce currently, this new experiment poses no harm. It’s better to know than not know, ya know?

