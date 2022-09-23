This AI Chat bot is perfect for your site, no setup or training required

For a lot of people out there starting their small business, or for those who have finally gotten traction, you all have one thing in common: No time to do everything.

With inventory, product creation, packing orders, marketing, and more, you are doing it all. But we all know our customers are the heart of our business because, without them, we wouldn’t exist. Yet along with doing every else, answering customer emails about simple questions can be tiring. That’s where AI can be a beneficial extra pair of hands.

Chat Essential powered by EyeLevel.ai, GPT-3, and BART is the first native marketing solution for chat. What does that mean? It means now you have a built-for-you chat assistant without having to code anything or teach it anything. It really is a plug-and-play process.

When you first visit the site, it asks you to place a URL into the box. From there, it takes the URL and trains a virtual assistant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I won’t lie – this did take a fair few minutes, but it is powering the AI with all the information on your website, so it is prepared for any questions a customer may throw at it. Once it’s done you can actually test it to see if it’s up to your standards before moving forward. Chat Essential even states they try to have the AI sound as human as possible – so customers may not even realize the difference – and it learns and improves with each chat it goes through.

The chat is even multi-functional with being able to be used on Facebook pages and through QR codes and even WordPress. It can truly be a very powerful and helpful tool in your business.

Just like with any piece of technology things can go array. Is there a possibility with a tool like this that misinformation can be provided to customers? I think so. It’s important in these situations though to take a step back and review what is being spat out by the system as the AI pulls its information from our website. That’s the only time I can see issues arising with this tool.

Chat Essential isn’t over convoluted or hard to use. You may find it useful even if it does not end up being right for you, since it may give you insights into what visitors want to know so that your website can be improved.

Currently, the tool is priced at $20 a month or $200 a year with both boasting a 14-day free trial. So kick back for about 5 seconds before you have something else to do and let the AI answer the questions.