AppleSWIFT probably isn’t the collaboration you’re thinking it is

Close, but no coder

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced a new initiative to bring app development programs to over thirty schools nationwide, and thank our lucky stars Austin Community College is among the chosen.



While Austin is still one of the top fastest growing cities for tech jobs, there is a slight problem: not enough people trained in the skills needed to fit the demand.

Apple to the rescue

Despite the plethora of coding schools available, startups are popping up left and right and often are looking for individuals who are able to jump right in, go with the flow, and be easily adaptable to change. People who are able to do that are usually a bit seasoned in development and programming of some kind.

It’s no secret that tech jobs are in high demand, but for someone who was curious, the idea of even getting started can be daunting.

So where do you start? How familiar and comfortable should you already be with computers in order to even attempt enrolling in a coding bootcamp? What programming language should you learn?

So many questions, and just as many variables. I’m getting the sweats just thinking about it.

Fear not, Apple is making their path a bit more clear for anyone who may be on the fence as where to look or where to start. The new program is a year-long App Development that will teach students how to build apps using SWIFT, an open-source programming language. And best of all? It’s a course available to those who have absolutely no programming experience.

I know right?

What’s in it for you

According to Mr. Tim Cook, students will learn to design and code fully-functioning apps, noting most importantly, “they’ll gain a set of skills and experience that are so crucial and increasingly valuable in today’s fast-changing and fast-moving economy.”

And this is huge for Austin, with ACC being one of the largest higher learning institutions in the nation, and the largest Apple campus outside of Cupertino, this is a perfect partnership that gives many in Austin advanced learning opportunities and real world experience at an affordable price.

Get on board

SWIFT courses at ACC begin this fall starting October 24th and so far it appears there are at least three levels of SWIFT thus far in the program. So if you’ve ever wanted to build your own apps on an iOS device or work for one of the biggest companies in the world, this may be worth a look, then you too can be a part of the transformation of a new global economy that continues to innovate and create jobs.

