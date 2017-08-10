CUJO: the smart firewall for all of your smart devices #SMART

Goodness gracious, great walls of fire

As technology slowly creeps into every facet of our daily lives, the risk of intrusion increases exponentially. Whether you’ve recently joined the smart home crowd or you helped with the initial boom, one of the easiest—and smartest—ways to protect against prospective attacks is by using a firewall.



If you’re in the market, CUJO may be the smart home firewall for you.

King of Firewalls

CUJO is an all-in-one adaptive firewall for your home and devices alike. Rather than just covering your laptop and smart TV, CUJO provides security for every device on your network, be it an alarm system, a console, or a baby monitor.

If that weren’t enough, CUJO is compatible with most routers and networks, and claims to have no impact on browsing speed—something that traditional firewalls often suffer from.

CUJO is also fairly unobtrusive in design, allowing it to blend into your home’s router shelf or kitchen counter with ease.

Finally, you can connect to CUJO through a mobile app for iOS and Android that lets you view all of this information in real-time. This singular concentration of functionality and the resulting data is perhaps CUJO’s greatest strength; instead of having to shuffle through 1000 different apps and webpages for 20 different devices to look at your security report, everything is consolidated in a neat presentation.

Old Dog, New Tricks

Of course, mere data consolidation doesn’t make something “smart” in the traditional sense. In addition to its comprehensive coverage, CUJO is able to learn from its experiences with malware, errors, and attackers. As the firewall encounters (and handles) threats, it both reports back to you and incorporates the encounter into its defensive strategy without any input from you.

Seriously, that’s it. You don’t even need to scratch it behind the ears.

A Tad More Control

Naturally, no firewall worth talking about would be complete without some form of parental controls. CUJO boasts the standard features you would expect of a parental control suite: time limits, website blocking, and no-use blocks of time—which, theoretically, should apply to any device in your home.

This will allow you to moderate not only browsing and website access, but potentially television use and game time—all from one pocket-sized device.

CUJO is currently at $249 per unit, making it a relatively affordable entry in the smart home hub lineup. If you’re looking to secure and control your smart home and everything in it, go check CUJO out for yourself.

