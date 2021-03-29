Tech News
Facebook is cracking down on Groups, here’s what you should know
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook will be holding Facebook Groups who break the terms of service accountable with stricter punishments.
In light of the capitol riots—and an increase in things like hate speech and vaccine conspiracies in the days leading up to them—Facebook will be holding Facebook Groups accountable in the days to come.
Facebook users have always had some degree of moderation, but much of that accountability has been contingent on others reporting errant behavior, often necessitating multiple reports across the board before resulting in some kind of action from the social media platform. This new initiative will put the magnifying glass over groups in general, making it harder for them to contain or endorse content that violates Facebook’s terms of use.
Penalties for breaking those terms will vary, but may include anything from restrictions to immediate removal from the platform depending on how “egregious” the offense is. Repeat offenders will eventually be removed.
Those restrictions aren’t exactly opaque, either. Facebook’s VP of engineering, Tom Alison, made the platform’s new priorities clear in a recent blog post: “Groups and members that violate our rules should have reduced privileges and reach, with restrictions getting more severe as they accrue more violations, until we remove them completely.”
This isn’t the first time that Facebook has addresses issues with their Groups system. They stopped recommending political groups to users outside of those communities back in November—something they said would not change after the election—and their push to show people who aren’t in Groups content from ones that might be interesting to them seems to be slowing.
In fact, those recommendations will be a factor in taking away power from Groups who break the guidelines. Offending Groups won’t necessarily show up in people’s recommendations—or they will show up far lower than other Groups—thus decreasing the number of people who can access them.
Facebook’s motive here is pretty clear. The social media platform has been criticized heavily in the past for everything from being lenient on hate speech to influencing political outcomes, and while it’s easy to deliberate the validity of some of those claims, it’s much harder to ignore the fact that the amount of harmful content on Facebook is debilitating—something against which they seem to be taking a firm stance with this new directive.
Internet of Things and deep learning: How your devices are getting smarter
(TECH NEWS) The latest neural network from Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows a great bound forward for deep learning and the “Internet of Things.”
The deep learning that modifies your social media and gives you Google search results is coming to your thermostat.
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a deep learning system of neural networks that can be used in the “Internet of Things” (IoT). Named MCUNet, the system designs small neural networks that allow for previously unseen speed and accuracy for deep learning on IoT devices. Benefits of the system include energy savings and improved data security for devices.
Created in the early 1980s, the IoT is essentially a large group of everyday household objects that have become increasingly connected through the internet. They include smart fridges, wearable heart monitors, thermostats, and other “smart” devices. These gadgets run on microcontrollers, or computer chips with no processing system, that have very little processing power and memory. This has traditionally made it hard for deep learning to occur on IoT devices.
“How do we deploy neural nets directly on these tiny devices? It’s a new research area that’s getting very hot,” said Song Han, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at MIT who is a part of the project, “Companies like Google and ARM are all working in this direction.”
In order to achieve deep learning for IoT connected machines, Han’s group designed two specific components. The first is TinyEngine, an inference engine that directs resource management similar to an operating system would. The other is Tiny NAS, a neural architecture search algorithm. For those not well-versed in such technical terms, think of these things like a mini Windows 10 and machine learning for that smart fridge you own.
The results of these new components are promising. According to Han, MCUNet could become the new industry standard, stating that “It has huge potential.” He envisions the system has one that could help smartwatches not just monitor heartbeat and blood pressure but help analyze and explain to users what that means. It could also lead to making IoT devices far more secure than they are currently.
“A key advantage is preserving privacy,” says Han. “You don’t need to transmit the data to the cloud.”
It will still be a while until we see smart devices with deep learning capabilities, but it is all but inevitable at this point—the future we’ve all heard about is definitely on the horizon.
Tinder partners with non-profit service to offer background checks
(TECH NEWS) Modern dating isn’t going away anytime soon, and along with that, background checks are even more critical. Now Tinder is offering built-in services.
Match Group, the company behind Tinder and other similar apps, announced their intent to add background checks to their products. In the unreliable world of modern dating, it’s a welcome feature—even if it is questionably late to the party.
Tinder and its amorous counterparts will be using Garbo, a not-for-profit service dedicated to “[preventing] gender-based violence in the digital age.” Match Group reportedly invested an undisclosed amount in the startup ahead of their announcement.
Garbo, for their part, offers an impressive service—at least in theory. They have yet to launch, but their process is allegedly as simple as entering a user’s last name and phone number. With that information, Garbo can determine whether or not someone has a record of violence, be it reported or convicted. As long as the record is technically public domain, Garbo can access it.
The non-profit does hope to reduce gender-based violence without encroaching on equity, which leads them to exclude drug offenses from their background checks. Their reasoning includes allusions to historically differing treatment of people of color regarding drug records; they also point out that drug charges do not equate to violence.
The background checks themselves would, in practice, require payment; however, Match Group was clear about their desire to keep the checks affordable for the average user. This probably means using a small charge per check rather than mandating a subscription tier to access the feature, but Match Group has yet to confirm one way or the other.
If Garbo works as planned and Match Group is able to implement their services in an equitable manner, this decision has the potential to drastically affect the safety and security of users–for the better. The biggest question—aside from cost—is why it took so long for matchmaking services to offer protection for their users in this way.
Traditionally, apps like Tinder have guaranteed anonymity for their users; while that anonymity has empowered some, others have used it to hide, with potentially fatal side effects for other users. Some may feel that Garbo violates some of that anonymity, but the truth is that effective background checks will go a long way toward protecting the people who use these apps.
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
(TECH NEWS) Spike can help you optimize your website by finding your trouble spots and helping you fix them. Considering the heavy use of the internet now, this is something you should jump on.
Website traffic is largely contingent on having a functional online hub, so when your website tanks for one reason or another, it’s a bit like having an unforeseen business closure: Inconvenient, frustrating, and generally demoralizing for both you and your customers. A new tool that alerts you to website outages and other problems looks to ameliorate those frustrations.
Spike is an incident management platform that alerts you to potentially problematic occurrences on your website. These issues can range from page load times and general failures, all the way to more personal instances such as waiting too long to respond to a chat message, or reaching a critical memory usage threshold.
As such, Spike doesn’t just let you know that an issue is occurring at the moment–it can actually help you anticipate and prevent problems before they actually happen, thus mitigating potential customer inconvenience or loss.
Spike also lets you set up the conditions and delivery for your alerts so that the pertinent team members receive the correct alerts. There isn’t much value in your customer service manager receiving notices about overt memory use, after all. By customizing Spike to the different roles in your online presence, you can streamline your problem-solving efforts with minimal input.
For the monthly price of seven dollars per team member, Spike promises “unlimited alerts and integrations”–a package that includes channels through Slack, email, and both texts and phone calls to a number of your choice. That’s a pretty robust (and affordable) solution to one of the most costly issues a website can face.
Finally, Spike offers something that should be a standard accommodation: a 30-day free trial that does not necessitate front-loading a payment method. This allows you to see how Spike works with little to no up front risk or the fear of accidentally charging yourself when you invariably forget to cancel the service.
The world has gone online in the past few months and making customers’ experiences as seamless as possible is a must – both for retailers hoping to maximize online sales now and for companies looking ahead to customer utilization in a post-COVID economy. Spike is a welcome addition to that world, and hopefully it foreshadows a paradigm shift in the way sellers approach the user experience going forward.
