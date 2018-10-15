Tech News
Are we really ready to be under constant video surveillance?
(TECHNOLOGY) Facial recognition technology is happening, now. What does it mean, who does it benefit, and who makes the rules?
Facial recognition technology is growing fast. More and more applications are asking for a look at your face as the ultimate in security. What does that mean, and what are the consequences?
You’re a digital-enabled human. That means, in all likelihood, some combination of Apple, Facebook, or Google knows everything about you that matters. ‘Tis the nature of the Almighty Cloud.
At the moment, the cloud(s) consist(s) of data you gave it voluntarily. If facial recognition were to become standard, to replace user IDs and credit card numbers as identification the way those things replaced signatures, it would link your physical self to that data.
In theory, anyone with the dough for a security camera or point-of-sale machine could buy the knowledge of what you’re doing and when you’re doing it, anywhere, anytime, so long as you were in eyeshot of a networked device.
Also in theory, fraud would be impossible, no criminal would go free, and no innocent person would ever be convicted of a crime. Right. Riiight.
Faces are unique, there’d be a camera on everything, and first in line to buy themselves some Every Breath You Take benevolent stalker gear would be the police. After all, if you’ve got a driver’s license, a residency card, a passport, or about nineteen other governmental thingamajigs, the Powers That Be already have your face. They’re just trusting humans to identify it. Robots might be better!
They also might not be (remember when police robots couldn’t tell the difference between a picture of sand dunes and a butt?).
Which is it? Who’s to say? Who gets to say?
The Verge recently asked that very question of a panel of very smart people. The result was a continuum of views on regulation of facial recognition technology, which is to say, at least 1 of these 5 people has probably correctly guessed how you’ll be interacting with technology for the next 50 years.
Listen up.
Lots of people are pro-regulation, but not always for obvious reasons.
First, as always, are the philosophers. Philosophers have been fretting about tech for so long one of the cave glyphs at Lascaux probably translates to “Fire: Is Society Ready?”
But philosophers are by no means always wrong, and in this case several have correctly noted that facial recognition technology is being marketed before the discussion of its limits has even begun.Right now, all the decisions on what the tech can and can’t do are being made by people who stand to benefit if it sells well.Click To Tweet
More moderate voices, ironically, speak to what could be even more serious concerns. Algorithms remain badly flawed when used in human-facing roles (remember Salter’s Law: for every person you replace putting AI in a customer-facing job, you will have to hire at least two more to handle the fallout when it screws up) and notoriously tend to perpetuate societal failings.
Current facial recognition software, for instance, has white guys down pat, but struggles to differentiate between people of color, women, children and the elderly. Likewise, it has an ugly habit of identifying innocent people as criminals if they happen to belong to the same minority group. The data we collect as a culture reflects our cultural biases, and all an algorithm can EVER do, is parse that data.
This is enough of a problem that many facial recognition companies are in favor of regulation, seeking to set development parameters from “go” in order to keep from perpetuating old ills.
On the anti-regulation side, shockingly, are early adopters who jumped in headfirst without triple-checking the consequences, and a bunch of people who sell facial recognition technology would quite like to have all the money, now, please.
They also have an extremely important point. The plain fact is that regulation cannot keep up with innovation.
Culture moves too quickly for laws to catch up now, and legislators are notoriously not tech-savvy. The people best qualified to understand exactly how facial recognition technology works, and therefore, to determine what limitations are necessary, are the people making it.
Opponents of regulation also point to the successes of facial recognition as implemented to date. Facial recognition has been used successfully in fields ranging from law enforcement to device security to shortening lines at the airport. Don’t know about y’all, but we at AG are all for improving all of those things.
So as of today, you are being surveilled. That’s fact.
If you’re in the States, over the course of your day, you will likely be surveilled by several different private entities. Including us, by the way. Hi! We call it “consumer data,” but it’s surveillance. If you’re in China, Russia or the UK, there’s an excellent chance your primary voyeur is the government instead, since they have the most active state-run surveillance systems. It’s the price of the Digital Age; someone is watching. How much are you willing to let them see?
In China, citizens are used to (therefore fine with) the government watching their every move on camera, but Americans aren’t historically open to Big Brother watching.
So, we’re really asking – is effortless, contactless shopping, travel and tech worth surrendering your face to the Omniscient Eye? Or is inefficiency a price worth paying for holding onto just that much of your privacy?
It bears repeating: facial recognition is happening, now. Decide quickly.
Tech News
Did the Chinese government use Amazon to spy on Americans?
(TECH) A contentious report indicates the Chinese government hacked American citizens, which Homeland Security denies, despite rising tensions.
A year after Amazon sold off its Chinese servers, a new report places the blame upon a Chinese government spy program.
TechCrunch alleges that last year’s move by Amazon to offload its server presence in China is not due to an exit from the Chinese marketplace as previously speculated. Rather, Bloomberg reports reveal that a vital link in the computer manufacturing supply chain has been compromised by Chinese corporate espionage, leaving Amazon — and many other American companies — vulnerable to cyber-attack.
Bloomburg asserts that the physical motherboards of the servers were compromised during construction, where malicious microchips created by a Chinese military unit were introduced into the motherboards without Amazon’s knowledge. These microchips are about the size of a pencil lead, and once activated, allow the server’s operating system to be altered.
These compromised motherboards were then sold to SuperMicro, an American startup company. SuperMicro then used these parts to construct servers for Elemental, a software company which dealt primarily with video compression.
Elemental was eventually acquired by Amazon, but not before doing direct business with the United States government.
According to Bloomberg, “Its technology had helped stream the Olympic Games online, communicate with the International Space Station, and funnel drone footage to the Central Intelligence Agency.”
If these allegations are true, it implies that Amazon knew of the compromised servers, but decided to quietly deal with the matter internally.
A public acknowledgement of victimization from cyber-attacks could hurt their public image, along with possibly leaving themselves open to public outrage or even class action from customers angry over the exposure of their personal data.
However, the alternative implies turning a blind eye to the possibility that their company may have unknowingly aided in international espionage.
Amazon denies the veracity of Bloomberg’s claims, including both the existence of and the knowledge of malicious spy hardware embedded into their servers. “As we shared with Bloomberg BusinessWeek multiple times over the last couple months, this is untrue,” reads a recent statement from Amazon. “At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems. Nor have we engaged in an investigation with the government.”
The American government backs Amazon to deny the hack, but doing otherwise reveals vulnerabilities our government would not be wise to admit to. Tensions are rising as the current administration pushes the Chinese government to do business on a level playing field. We anticipate more discoveries of this nature in coming months.
Tech News
OkMe is the panic button all rideshare drivers should have
(TECHNOLOGY) OkMe, a panic button designed for ride-share drivers, demonstrates perfectly the importance of technology that supports the gig economy.
Ride-sharing isn’t exactly an industry that’s fraught with peril, but you can’t deny the gamble one takes every time a stranger steps into one’s vehicle. One company has a contingency solution to any potential problems: a panic button.
OkMe is an emergency services panic button designed specifically for Uber and Lyft drivers. When pressed, a text message with the driver’s current location and a prompt to alert authorities is sent to up to three selected contacts. The text also includes a link to a live map that will update with the driver’s location, allowing the selected contact(s) to keep authorities informed of your current whereabouts during the process.
Naturally, the idea behind OkMe is to provide drivers with constant access to safety services in the event of an emergency—particularly one in which reaching for the phone is impossible or impractical—by delivering your information to people you know you can trust. OkMe has also mentioned that a premium version of their app will link directly to police services, making the link between the driver and 911 even shorter.
There are a few minor snags in OkMe’s presentation—for example, only Android users can use the OkMe app for the time being, and the button’s battery lifespan is in question—but the overall consensus is that this is a welcome addition to any ride-share vehicle.
OkMe’s services include a fixed price for the button and a 99-cent-per-week charge for access to the OkMe app. That may sound steep given that ride-share services often end up making only a little above minimum wage, but it’s not too bad—forgoing one café cup of coffee a week would feasibly cover your app charges.
You wouldn’t be wrong to question the morality of making drivers’ safety a premium feature, and the chances that OkMe runs into some resistance along the way aren’t insignificant; however, your main takeaway from this product should be that add-ons which aid primary gig economy services are—and will continue to be—worthwhile investments. Gig enthusiasm is only growing, so any product which matches that momentum is most likely a safe bet.
Tech News
Drag keeps your email insanely organized
(TECH NEWS) Determining the best way to organize your tasks is a task in-and-of itself. A new app is here to help you organize your emails.
Finding the best way to keep yourself organized can be trial and error. And, there’s not one correct method for every element that you have to keep organized in your life. How you track your finances may be completely different from how you organize your art supplies.
All of this can vary based on the person at hand, as well. Some people are visual, some are list-makers, some are a combination of a little bit of everything.
With much of our work and communication being done in the virtual world, one of the more crucial organization concepts to determine is how to organize your email. This is something I just recently found a good-method-for-me after years of everything just being scattered in my inbox.
Now, a new application is available to help people be proactive in their email organization.
Made specifically for Gmail users, the Drag app exists to change the way you organize.
According to developers, “Drag lets you transform your inbox into organized task lists. Sort your emails between pipeline stages (To Do, Doing & Complete) with simple drag ‘n drop, and mark as complete. Change the way you manage your emails, right inside your Gmail inbox.”
The platform is designed similar to a site like Trello, where you have columns of cards (in this case, emails) you can customize.
Drag’s example shows a “To-Do List,” “In Progress,” and “Complete.” This way, users can keep track of what emails still need attention as well as seeing exactly where they’re at in the attention stage.
This is great for someone who has many task-oriented emails. However, if you’re someone like me who has many folders/labels for email organization, the visual aspect may become overwhelming quite quickly.
With that being said, there is still the option to keep the folders/labels while introducing the visual aspect. As someone who is very list-oriented, this could be a beneficial way to enhance organization.
Courts to decide if ‘overqualified’ is being used as a code word for ‘too old’ to hire?
Are we really ready to be under constant video surveillance?
Killing the 9-to-5 work day can improve workers’ output
Complex battle between Trump White House and China heats up
The strong case for Texas being technology’s next frontier
10 advantages and disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
Top 10 recent books for entrepreneurs
Study abroad, but for adults – a work abroad program
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Top 10 recent books for entrepreneurs
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Study abroad, but for adults – a work abroad program
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
DNA ancestry tests are cool, but are they worth giving up your rights?
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Transitioning from corporate life to freelance life
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Drag keeps your email insanely organized
-
Business News2 weeks ago
The weight that gender carries in entrepreneurship
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How one podcast is giving a voice to veterans everywhere