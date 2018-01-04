Tech News
AI fights crime and sometimes mistakes sand dunes for porn
(TECH NEWS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is amazing and does so many cool things, but it can get confused from time to time…
There’s a certain melancholy to the end of the holiday season, isn’t there? Whichever is your winter festival of choice, it’s easy to be a bit down when the fam heads home and your vacation days, if you have vacation days, dwindle to their end. But as you emerge from holiday coma and trudge to work in the winter lull, take heart! At least it’s not your job to convince a computer that sand dunes aren’t porn.
Because it could be. That’s a thing. We live in the most ridiculous possible future.
Specifically, it’s a British thing. In their ongoing – and laudable! – campaign against child abuse, the Metropolitan Police of London are testing an algorithm that searches seized data for inappropriate sexual content.
Well, that’s what it’s supposed to do. At the moment, it’s shouting at sand. See, sand comes in curving lines and a variety of (literal!) earth tones. Various other activities are also characterized by curving lines and a variety of earth tones. I trust I don’t need to spell it out.
That’s the trouble with algorithms: they do need me to spell it out. As we’ve written before, AI does not do context, and context is the most important human thing. When all you have to work with is “sort of brown and curvy and all over the place,” it becomes possible to mistake a pitiless desert landscape for naked humans engaged in naked human activities. People don’t do that. I mean, I hope. That sounds scratchy and embarrassing.
That’s why it’s currently someone’s job to explain to a robot that sand is not sex. Fair play to the Metropolitan Police, they’re doing that correctly. Their AI solution isn’t scheduled to turn its pitiless steel gaze on British sex for two to three years. Programs are supposed to have hilarious fails in the testing phase. That’s why there’s a testing phase.
The private sector has a habit of leapfrogging that and letting the fail happen right out in public. Just in the last 6 months, premature AI implementation has had Google accusing an innocent person of the Las Vegas shooting and Facebook promoting explicit anti-Semitism.
To state the obvious, the stakes are even higher when the cops are involved. Neither Google nor Facebook has the legal right to shoot you. Yet. And alongside the hilarious fail, the Metropolitan Police are discussing non-hilarious fail, including putting potentially incriminating information on public cloud storage, rather than in a dedicated data center. In case you’re time traveling from 2012, putting private information on a publicly accessible system is a really bad idea. Really.
In short, law enforcement’s experiment with Robocop seems to have run smack into the modestly named Salter’s Law: for every implementation of AI in a people-facing role, you will have to hire a minimum of one real person just to handle the fallout when it screws up.
How to offer customers a frictionless online experience
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Companies of all sizes still have clunky, hard to use websites – here’s how to fix that and offer a quality online experience.
The internet has clearly done wonders for retailers and businesses that sell physical products. Ecommerce is exploding and the evolution of various platforms makes it possible for even the smallest of companies to create their own global supply chains with very little upfront investment or cost. But don’t forget about service-based businesses – such as beauty salons, yoga studios, gyms, chiropractors, and massage centers. These types of businesses have benefited tremendously as well.
The internet has given service businesses the opportunity to increase exposure, drive leads, and better engage modern customers in a convenient manner. However, with great opportunities come incredible responsibilities.
If you want your business to be competitive in today’s landscape, you have to offer customers and clients frictionless online experiences, or so-called omni channel solution.
Smooth user experience (UX) is what separates successful businesses from average ones when it comes to online marketing and lead generation. If you want to offer frictionless UX to your customers, here’s where you need to start:
1. Understand buyer journeys
“Today, customer interactions are continuous, contextual, highly personalized and ever-changing, no matter if the customer is on an iPad, talking to Alexa, or entering a subway station,” digital marketing expert David Aponovich points out.
The problem a lot of businesses encounter is a misunderstanding of the customer buyer journey. They view it in isolation, instead of as a long-term play.
“When you start to build digital experiences around your consumers’ actual lives, and stop thinking in one-time purchases, you’ll be one step ahead of your competitors,” Aponovich continues. “Removing friction? It starts by being where your customers want you and need you to be.”
2. Offer convenient scheduling
No more asking customers to call the office or send an email in order to schedule an appointment. Rarely will a customer remember to do this. And if they do, it creates an unnecessary hitch in the buying process. You need to offer more convenient scheduling options.
An online appointment scheduling resource will help tremendously with this aspect of UX. A tool like SimplyBook.me makes it easy for smaller businesses (with minimal resources) to streamline the scheduling process for customers and clients. Customers can seamlessly move from interest to purchase/scheduling in the same step.
3. Present plenty of visuals
Nobody likes clutter. As you know, minimalism is the best policy in modern web design. If you want to give your visitors what they’re looking for, ditch the superfluous elements and meaty paragraphs. Instead, opt for high-quality visuals that say more with less.
4. Increase website functionality
Your website should be more than a receptacle for content – or even a platform for scheduling appointments. While these are important aspects, the site itself needs to be functional. This could look like selling physical products directly from the site (if you have them) or offering interactive content that addresses key customer pain points.
5. Make yourself discoverable
It’s easy to believe that UX is all about your website experience, but it actually encompasses a lot more than that. If you want to keep your customers happy, they need to be able to find you. Today, leading brands are putting a huge emphasis on social media, online word of mouth, SEO, and PPC advertising. Prioritize discoverability and you give yourself a pretty big head start.
The internet gives your business an opportunity to reach your target market in a manner that few who went before you would have ever dreamt possible. But it’s not enough to simply reach your audience. Once you engage them, you have to expose them to frictionless online experiences in order to drive conversions and grow your brand. Take some time to think about how you’re doing in this area.
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
(POLITICS) Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) proposes the “Open Internet Preservation Act” as a net neutrality “compromise.”
The fight for net neutrality has a new contender: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
Blackburn has proposed the “Open Internet Preservation Act,” a law that would ban blocking and throttling, and prohibit state governments from enacting their own net neutrality laws, but still allow ISPs to create paid fast lanes.
This bill would also bar the FCC from imposing common carrier regulations on broadband providers.
The Open Internet Preservation Act (which can be viewed in full here) defines Internet access as an “information service,” which means the FCC would not be able to regulate home and mobile Internet providers as common carriers.
Unlike the FCC’s repeal order, which allows ISPs to block, throttle, and prioritize Internet traffic as long as they disclose such actions publicly, Blackburn’s bill would enforce the no-blocking and no-throttling rules, but forbid the FCC from adding any new requirements to the rules. The FCC would be required to adopt formal complaint procedures to address alleged violations.
A Twitter statement made by Blackburn on December 19 indicates this new bill is an attempt to restore some of the provisions once supported by net neutrality. She insists the Open Internet Preservation Act is a “light touch” regulation.
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is a fan of Blackburn’s bill. He said it “Offers a realistic opportunity for compromise and finality on this much-debated issue.”
However, many of those already disturbed by the FCC’s net neutrality repeal insist this GOP bill isn’t really middle ground and doesn’t protect consumers enough.
“This is not real net neutrality legislation,” Fight for the Future Campaign Director Evan Greer wrote in a blog post responding to Blackburn’s announcement. “It’s a poorly disguised slap in the face to Internet users from across the political spectrum. Blackburn’s bill would explicitly allow Internet providers to demand new fees from small businesses and Internet users, carving up the Web into fast lanes and slow lanes.”
The Internet Association, a lobby group for websites such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Netflix, agrees. “The proposal circulated today does not meet the criteria for basic net neutrality protections—including bright-line rules and a ban on paid prioritization—and will not provide consumers the protections they need to have guaranteed access to the entire Internet,” the group said in its own December 19 statement.
As of now, Blackburn’s proposal isn’t likely to get very far with Democrats. They’re already trying to force a vote to reinstate the previous net neutrality rules in full.
Meanwhile, attorneys general from several states have announced plans to sue the FCC in order to overturn last week’s unpopular repeal.
The battle for open Internet rages on. Be sure to check back for new announcements and legal actions as they develop.
It only took Twitter a decade to react to user requests for threaded tweets
(SOCIAL MEDIA) After endless years of begging, Twitter users finally get their wish of threaded tweets. Way to listen, Twitter. I guess.
Step aside AI and VR, we’ve finally stepped into the technological future – with threaded tweets! Twitter users have only been begging for this since the social network’s inception, and the apparently difficult-to-make technology has officially launched.
Along with creating longer tweets (what up, 280 character count?!), threaded tweets have been the plea of Twitter users everywhere. Now, after a decade, the tool for creating tweetstorms has been integrated into the social network.
“A few weeks ago, we expanded our character count to make it easier for people to fit what they’re thinking into a Tweet,” Twitter stated in a blog post. “But we know people also may want to serialize a longer story or thought, or provide ongoing commentary on an event or topic. That’s where this update to threads comes in!”
When posting a thread, the initial tweet shows up in the timeline as normal to two more tweets from the thread. In order to read the rest of the thread, followers need to tap “show this thread.”
While threads have, in a way, been possible since 2014 when Twitter implemented linking replies to original tweets, this new tweetstorm thread system is the newest user-created feature that has become an official component within the app. Other user-created features include: the retweet, the @ mention, and the hashtag.
Apps dedicated to threading tweets have been in the works dating as far back as 2008 (Twitter launched in March of 2006). As Twitter has become a major platform for sharing and dissecting news, threading is the quickest way to share an entire story in one, concise place.
To use, write out your first tweet, then hit the plus button in the lower right-hand corner of the tweet composer, and a new area will pop up within the composer where you can write your tweet.
Keep doing this until the thread is complete, hit “tweet”, and watch as the entire thread posts all at once. Should you need to update the thread, you can go in later and hit “add another tweet.”
This has already been making major use as political and entertainment news is being threaded via Twitter. Now, we have the next decade to enjoy this as we wait for the next big Twitter thing!
