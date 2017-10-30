Business News
As it turns out, Equifax was warned about vulnerability
(BUSINESS NEWS) Equifax’s gigantic breach was, no doubt, terrible. But even worse was that the data company had been warned about the vulnerability.
Adding to the insult of the largest data compromise in history, where over 145 million American’s lost personal data, it turns out that data giant Equifax was warned by a security researcher, reportedly, about its vulnerability in December of 2016, and ultimately failed to act upon it until they were forced to six months later.
Apparently, a webpage on the public facing website gave that security researcher access to social security numbers, full names, birthdates, and addresses – in a page exposed to anyone that required no authentication.
In addition, he was able to hack several servers, and found vulnerabilities to simple bugs across the company’s massive online infrastructure, which suffered from a lack of patches and updates.
This leak of information has raised a number of concerns of Equifax’s security practices, which apparently have been lacking for a quite a bit.
Multiple former employees and current employees discussed security lapses – despite the massive investment of capital and time – largely due to talent gaps and poor implementation processes.
Security mishaps in the past, including insecure internal portals, internal sabotage, and a lack of fire integrity monitoring systems. Audits apparently weren’t taken seriously, as management struggled to understand what security consultants were asking.
Ultimately, it appears that Equifax didn’t have security at the top of its mind, and is feeling that lack of urgency now.
Equifax announced on October 2nd that the security firm Mandiant had concluded the review of the impact of the breach, and the information finalized the number to the current 145 million, with no evidence attackers impacted databases located outside the United States.
In addition, though originally up to 100,000 Canadian citizens may have been impacted based on the original statement, Equifax confirmed that 8,000 Canadian citizens were impacted. The results for the UK are awaiting review currently.
The scope of the Equifax hack has already changed the company itself massively – with a new Interim CEO and the departure of the two top security officials.
The scope of the breach has federal lawmakers discussing enhancing oversight about the largely unregulated agency of credit reporting. What happens next with over 143 million people impacted – who will be impacted for years to come – will continue to be felt.
Trouble in Tesla paradise as terminated workers sue
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla is facing more challenges as the United Auto Workers International Union (AUW) complained on behalf of terminated workers.
In October, over 400 Tesla employees were terminated. The mass firing was company-wide and ranged from associates and team leaders to supervisors. The issue of unionization among Tesla employees had been brewing for a while, though representatives from the company claim that the firings had nothing to do with it.
In February of this year the UAW bid to unionize the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Previously, employees formed a group they called the Tesla Workers Organizing Committee and sent a list of demands to the board.
According to employees, in 2015 the injury rate in the Tesla factories was higher than the industry standard.
For the workers, this was more than just a safety issue. In their demands they illustrate that the consequences of unsafe working conditions also have a profound effect on morale. They also cause a delay in production.
This is crucial as Tesla continues to ramp up their production efforts to meet the demands of the public. In response to these issues, Tesla claimed that they have overcome these challenges of the past. They even boast the “lowest injury rate in the industry” as of this year.
Head honcho Elon Musk has not been able to hide his feelings over the unionization of Tesla employees.
Musk has opposed union efforts because their mission is not aligned with that of the company. Tesla is focused on accelerating sustainable energy, so they do not want to diminish that focus. Musk mentioned that stock options will probably be more appealing than union dues.
Regardless of the personal feelings of Elon Musk and the mission of the company, Tesla employees clearly are not satisfied. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is in charge of enforcing labor laws, filed a complaint against Tesla in August that found merit in workers’ claims about the unfair labor practices.
Even if their injury rate is in line with industry standards, the complaints keep rolling in as union efforts are on the rise.
LuLaRoe in $1B lawsuit for shady business model
(BUSINESS NEWS) LuLaRoe has landed in the middle of a $1 billion lawsuit with the basis being how the company is structured.
Multi-level marketing brands may be a quick way to make a buck for some people, but for others it may spell financial ruin.
On Monday, October 23rd, former distributors for multi-level marketing legging and athleisure brand LuLaRoe are filing suit against the company. These distributors, called “Retailers” by LuLaRoe, accuse the company of being a pyramid scheme, as defined by California law.
The 1 billion dollar suit federal class action suit, filed by three plaintiffs, seeks damages for incurring at least $20,000 dollars of debt upon its sales consultants. 80,000 of those consultants paid up front for their inventory. LuLaRoe denies all charges.
“We have not been served with the recent complaints, but from what we have seen in media reports, the allegations are baseless, factually inaccurate and misinformed,” a statement made by the company said, “We will vigorously defend against them and are confident we will prevail.”
In the brief attached to the filing, former retailers claimed that they were strongly encouraged to keep up to “$20,000 worth of inventory on hand” including “10 items in every size and style.”
The process of having new retailers consistently on the bottom of the company’s hierarchy, unable to reach higher levels and turn a profit is why the suit claims LuLaRoe’s status as a pyramid scheme.
Investigations into lawsuits of this sort are examined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In a ruling in early last year, the FTC awarded damages of $200 million dollars to distributors participating in vitamin and supplement company Herbalife’s multi-level marketing business deals.
Essentially, the settlement for the 2016 Herbalife suit stated that there were two key standards for a multi-level marketing company that wants the all clear from the FTC.
First, consultants must get incentives from selling product to consumers, not just recruiting more sellers. Second, a multi-level marketer has to tell the truth about the return on investment that a consultant can receive selling the product.
According to the suit against LuLaRoe, the suit stated that one someone decided to become a consultant, “they were pressured to invest and reinvest by purchasing the Defendants’’ clothing products — regardless of whether they were able to sell the inventory.”
LuLaRoe also claimed that individual sellers could “earn full-time pay for part time work.”
In light of the suit, LuLaRoe’s website, which has subsections for “happiness,” “social responsibility,” and “making good” seems a little ironic now.
Monsanto and Dicamba, a drama of Shakespearean proportions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Agriculture is easily the world’s most important industry but what happens when seed companies and chemical companies start battling?
Let’s talk about weeds.
Not that kind of weed. Fun as it is to write about, socioeconomically speaking weed has nothing on weeds. Really get your head around the following number: per the USDA, and they’d know, as of 2012, 41 percent of the land area of the United States was used for agriculture.
That’s not “arable land” or “cleared land” or any other qualifier. All of it. From the peaks of the Rockies to the bit under the squeaky spot in your shower, two-fifths of this absurdly large country is used for one industry.
Between that and, yknow, keeping everybody from starving, agriculture is the Most Important Thing. Anything that changes how agriculture works quite literally changes the country.
Right now, there’s a scary consensus building among experts that it’s changing for the worse.
This is a tale of two names. The first is one you’ve probably heard. In fact, if you’re interested in agriculture or just follow the news (at quality outlets like American Genius, you well-informed, conscientious and terribly attractive person, you) you probably saw this name coming as soon as you knew this was about crops and drama: Monsanto.
Monsanto is a gigantic deal. They’re the world’s biggest seed supplier, with 26 percent of the global market. In particular, they’re far and away the leading seller of genetically modified seed. Roughly 40 percent of cropland in the United States is planted with crops that have patented Monsanto data in their eeny little genes.
They’re also drama magnets. They got straight-up busted for falsifying accounting data in 2016, and they’re under constant fire from folks who have a problem with genetically modified crops in general, since those are Monsanto’s large, seed-filled, faintly glowing bag.
That’s not the problem. The problem is they may be killing crops.
That brings us to the second name: dicamba. Dicamba is a weed killer, patented in 1967 and sold as Banvel, Diablo, Oracle and Vanquish, which I’m pretty sure were my first four WoW characters.
Obviously, dicamba isn’t new. What’s new is that Monsanto has formulated dicamba-resistant seed. That’s a big deal. The thing about plant killers is that they kill plants. As a rule, if you hose down your farm with a herbicide, you stop having a farm pretty quickly.
Monsanto is Monsanto because they changed that. They developed herbicide-resistant crops, specifically resistant to a plant killer called glyphosate.
You may have assaulted a dandelion or two with glyphosate yourself; it’s RoundUp. For decades, you could spray your fields with RoundUp and only the bad stuff would die. 80 flipping percent of American crops are grown from glyphosate-resistant seed, and Monsanto invented it.
Unfortunately, as a wise man once said while fleeing velociraptors, life… finds a way. Weeds are developing glyphosate resistance, or being displaced by species that already have it.
Monsanto needed to make lightning strike twice, and they chose dicamba. They engineered dicamba-resistant cotton and soybean seed and got it on the market, fast.
Then, crops started dying.
There’s no question that’s happening. According to a 2017 survey, 3.1 million acres of crops showed damage from drifting dicamba. The question is what’s causing it, and how (and whether) we can make it stop.
The problem is volatilization. Tl;dr on volatilization is that once administered, herbicides evaporate, forming clouds that move, condense and fall on other plants in unpredictable ways. Dicamba is infamously bad about that. Monsanto, as well as BASF and Du Pont, claimed to have formulated low-volatility versions that solved that problem.
Agriculture scientists and farmers alike have questioned those claims. Reports from multiple parts of the 26 million acres of land now planted with dicamba-resistant seed have described crop damage consistent with volatilization, the problem Monsanto et al said they’d fixed.
Monsanto’s argument is that the damage is just growing pains, the unavoidable consequences and human error that go with bringing a new product to market. The company claims that in 88 percent of cases investigated by Monsanto, the new herbicide had not been used in accordance with directions.
But scientists were able to replicate the effect in controlled conditions: a field sprayed according to Monsanto’s rules for low-volatility dicamba damaged an unsprayed field nearby, just by sharing the same air. According to those scientists, the patterns of crop damage also conflict with the Monsanto claim.
Monsanto is already fielding accusations of rushing or scamming scientific oversight on other products. Weed scientists are making similar accusations about dicamba-resistant seed. Whether that’s the case here or not has yet to be determined.
What is not in debate is that America’s most important industry is facing a serious problem. How – and whether – it gets fixed will have repercussions well beyond Monsanto’s market share.
