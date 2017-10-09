Tech News
Kaspersky breach drama is way bigger than we thought
(TECH NEWS) As more Kaspersky news begins to come out, the extent of the breach seems to be compounding.
Last month, American Genius reported that the U.S. House of Representatives had passed a bill backing up a Department of Homeland Security directive ordering all U.S. government and military agencies to stop using Moscow-based Kaspersky antivirus software.
Although there has never been any hard proof that using Kaspersky software puts U.S. networks at risk, the supposed meddling of Russian hackers in last fall’s U.S. presidential election have created an environment of mistrust and suspicion that extends beyond the country’s government, leaking over into business relations.
Now, a new report implicates Kaspersky in one of the most damaging NSA leaks to date.
This past Thursday, the Wall Street Journal ran an article alleging that in 2015, hackers working for the Kremlin had stolen NSA data, identifying said data through a Kaspersky scan of an NSA contractor’s home computer.
The stolen data may have included information such as U.S. spy codes and details about how the U.S. defends against cyber attack.
The Wall Street Journal identifies only “multiple people with knowledge of the matter” as its sources and provides no direct evidence that Kaspersky was involved in the hack. Because the sources are anonymous, the story cannot be independently verified by other journalists.
Even if it could be proven that the NSA files were identified because of Kaspersky software, this doesn’t necessarily prove that Kaspersky was at fault or knowingly cooperated with the hackers or the Russian government.
While some experts suspect that Kaspersky uploads data from scans to its cloud, then uses that data to find classified files, others argue that the hackers could have simply found a vulnerability in Kaspersky software, and that Kaspersky Lab’s hands are clean.
What is indisputable is that the NSA contractor should not have been allowed or able to remove classified material from NSA networks and put them on his personal computer. This is the third incident in four years in which insider information was leaked from the NSA, the most famous case being that of Edward Snowden.
Kaspersky Labs continues to point out that there has been little hard evidence to prove that they are involved in Kremlin hacking, instead insisting that their company is “caught in the middle of a geopolitical fight.”
Nonetheless, these unsubstantiated stories have had a major impact on Kaspersky, and the software company may not be able to recover its U.S. market.
Earlier this year, even before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security banned Kaspersky from government agencies, the FBI had warned private companies about the dangers of using Russian-made software, and electronics giant Best Buy had stopped selling Kaspersky.
Tech News
Why Trump’s $200M injection of funds into STEM matters
(TECH NEWS) With the injection of funds into STEM areas, alternative education paths, like tech and computer education can get the attention they deserve.
Unlike previous generations, today there are many different paths to get to a career and not all include the typical four-year degree. Last month, a presidential memorandum was signed to emphasize this notion and create new paths for people to find careers after completing their education.
Similar to previous administrations, the current President and administration supports the STEM program – emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
An official memorandum recently granted $200 million each year to support education grants centered around these subjects to benefit women and minorities. The goal is to encourage these demographics to enter computer and technology based careers.
The funds allow schools to expand their computer programming education, which gives them a chance to start teaching skills, such as coding, at a younger age. Such classes can offer training for technology-based jobs in the future.
This expands the opportunities for students to start their careers straight out of high school rather than obtain a four-year degree.
The funding for STEM programs is meant to encourage women and minorities to enter the tech sector. Recent evaluations of companies in Silicon Valley, ranging from Google to smaller start-ups, has shined a light on the imbalance of diversity in the workplace.
Offering training and opening up classes to various groups of people at a younger age could encourage them to go for these jobs in the future, and hopefully make the technology industry more diverse.
The $200 million investment in STEM will use existing funds from the Education Department, so no Congressional approval is required as plans move forward.
In addition to this grant, other companies like General Motors have pledged their support for the same goal. They believe earlier exposure to coding and computer science will benefit children in the future, and offer them different outlets for their career paths.
The support from larger companies will also draw more funds allocated towards this specific goal.
At this time, there are no official plans for how government plans to achieve their goals. The Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has control over where and how to distribute these funds in the future.
Tech News
How smart tattoos could end up saving lives
(TECH NEWS) MIT and Harvard have teamed up to create smart tattoos as a means of introducing health trackers into lives in a new, innovative way.
Over the last decade or two tattoos have become more commonplace and less taboo. No longer associated strictly with sailors, prisoners, and the weird kids at Hot Topic, it’s almost surprising these days to meet someone who doesn’t have a tattoo.
To be fair, that could be due to the fact that I live in Austin, but case in point: they’re cool (debatable, sure).
So what could make tattoos even more cool? Science.
Harvard and MIT researchers have developed a special kind of “smart tattoo ink,” or better known as “Dermal Abyss Ink,” that changes colors depending on your current body chemistry.
“So for example, if you’re dehydrated or if your blood sugar is on the rise, your tattoo will tell you.”
The researchers had reportedly “paired biosensitive inks (developed at Harvard) with traditional tattoo artistry as a way to overcome some of the limitations of current biomedical monitoring devices,” allowing them to go beyond traditional wearable tech.
Tattoos as a monitoring device has advantages such as a wireless connection and no need for battery power, however, we’re still a ways away from seeing this in full practice. More time is needed to ensure the ink doesn’t diffuse into the surrounding tissue or fade over time, something common even with traditional tattoos.
So far, the inks that have been developed are green to brown, such as in the case glucose concentration increases. There is also a green ink, visible while under a blue light, which grows much more intense when sodium concentration rises, an indication of dehydration.
The traditional inks are replaced with biosensors whose colors change depending on the variations of the intestinal fluid, rendering the body as an interactive display.
So far the tattoos appear pretty light, and a little difficult to make out as being anything special outside of a regular tattoo. Preliminary tests were done on pig skin with several injections of the biosensors in order to see how the functionality and visibility of the tattoos plays out.
So far, no human test trials have been mentioned, but it would seem patients would be the most obvious choice. Ali Yetisen, who is a Tosteson postdoctoral Fellow at HMS and Massachusetts General Hospital, said that astronauts would be likely candidates due to constant health monitoring being a necessity.
It’s also been noted that ethical concerns could be raised over having medical conditions being visible so publicly. However, white collar workers and business professionals have been covering their tattoos for years, so that’s nothing new. I’d be more concerned about picking a “not-so-smart-tattoo” like a person’s name, or a tribal armband.
“Smart tattoos” may sound like a novelty, but if it’s constant health monitoring without all the extra fluff and hassle, sign me up!
Tech News
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
(TECH NEWS) Apple’s newest iPhone is only a few weeks old and already facing controversy that has been termed “splitgate.”
Apple’s iPhone is no stranger to controversy and the newest release is no exception. The iPhone 4 faced “antennagate” whereby Apple tried to tell users they weren’t holding their phones correctly in order to get an adequate signal; iPhone 5 was plagued by “scratchgate” as the shiny surface was easily scratched – coupled with the now infamous “purplegate” as some users’ photos had a purple flare or cast to them; iPhone 6 was confronted by an alarming design flaw, termed “bendgate,” bending as easily as (some really old) putty.
Now, the newest kid on the iPhone block faces an even larger design flaw called, “splitgate.” Apple is currently investigating several reports of problems surrounding the charging of the iPhone 8 Plus.
According to several users, the iPhone is splitting completely open and/or swelling when charging while being connected to the approved Apple charger. While this flaw is being called “splitgate,” some phones are said to be swelling, bulging, and becoming excessively warm to the touch. This is rather alarming given that other manufacturers have had problems with their devices exploding. Pictures of “splitgate” have been appearing in social media, especially Twitter.
So it seems some people are opening there iPhone8 to find that its split wide open ? #SplitGate pic.twitter.com/gCiPO1HYu4
— Mike donnington (@BBUKMIKE) September 30, 2017
It’s important to note that the iPhone 8 Plus’ battery is made by Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), which is he same company which manufactured the batteries for Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7.
After several issues with their devices, Samsung wound up recalling the Note 7 due to the same lithium ion batteries that Apple has implemented. Apple’s newest iPhone is also having an issues with overall quality, with many users reporting a crackling or static noise when making calls. Apple says that issue will be corrected in a future update, but at this point, they could already be headed down the same road as Samsung.
Apple has stated that they are “aware (of the issue) and are looking into it.” They haven’t made it clear as to what might be causing the issue, but many users are speculating it could be due to the battery swelling. Whether this is due to a manufacturer it defect or an overheating/overcharging issue, remains to be decided, as Apple it not making any further comments at this time.
If you think your phone might be swelling, or feels warm, unplug it immediately and turn it off. While these incidents are certainly cause for concern, they are still isolated incidents. Use caution while charging your phone and never leave your phone to charge on your bed, sofa, or any other soft/flammable surface.
