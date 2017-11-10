Tech News
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep you all sorts of secure
(TECH NEWS) If you work on public internet or are just looking to beef up your internet security VPNs could be your answer. Here are five worth looking into.
We must speak, as we so often do, of l33t h4x0rz.
Let’s get blunt. We have reached the point in the evolution of technology where access to your personal data is equivalent to access to everything you own. Data security breach, which involves fewer twentysomethings with improbable hair and more Russian state actors than 90s movies led me to believe, can be the end of a business, especially a small one.
Frustratingly, the mainstream market hasn’t really produced perfect solutions for that. At present, you really have two options.
Option one, you roll with AppleFacebookGoogleSoft. Different companies, same model: hand your data to a giant organization with an affirmative interest in keeping it confidential. That can work! It can also, y’know, not. A lot.
Option two, full infogeek. Pull together All The Information and put it behind tight security you control. We’re big fans of this. On the other hand, we’re geeks. Doing this successfully requires knowledge, specialty tools and changes in behavior that may not be practical for you.
Ain’t exactly optimal, those options. So for the love of the white hat, what’s to do? Where’s the middle ground between “put it in a big sack and hand it to HugeCorpCo” and “lock every 0 and 1 in a painstakingly handcrafted box?”
Meet your friend, the VPN. Virtual private networks aren’t just the irritating things you have to sign into before another constructive day on the cube farm. For any entrepreneur or freelancer who isn’t into a rad Linux solution, a VPN is a straight-up necessity. They’re how you Internet without people keeping logs (your ISP does), tracking your activity (everybody does), or carrying off your innocent data to the dark web or the Kremlin.
Better yet? There are lots of good ones that are inexpensive, reliable, and only a Google away. Here’s 5. Unranked, because every VPN is a beautiful snowflake.
IPVanish wins at efficiency. They own 100 percent of their resources, rather than outsourcing any work to third parties. That means high speed and optimal security, since their commitment to keeping zero information on their clients can’t be undercut by nosy contractors.
NordVPN has tech wizardry going for it, with double encryption and even an optional kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the Internet if anything goes amiss with the VPN. Nord also wins at most devices per subscription, and will happily wrap up to 6 of your robots in the warm embrace of infosec.
Private Internet Access, in addition to winning the Most Straightforwardly Named Product Ever award I just made up, is great for power users, with unlimited bandwidth and a subscription allowing up to 5 devices. It’s also super simple, designed to run in the background while you go about your digital day, so for folks who aren’t looking for bundled apps or a shiny interface, this is your guy.
PureVPN gets compatibility cred, since it’s usable across Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows and even provides proxy workarounds for Chrome and Firefox. It also has a frankly enormous server network, which is good news for speed freaks.
TunnelBear, in addition to being adorable, is extremely user friendly. It’s kind of the anti-PIA, with a rich interface and lots of shiny features. Those features include neat security tricks like Intellibear, allowing users to selectively VPN into particular sites, and Vigilant Mode, which makes like Nord and blocks Internet traffic in case of outages.
Snowflake jokes aside, the list really isn’t ranked, and for reason. Your VPN will be your gateway to the Internet. What works for you is totally contingent on what you do and what you need. There are only two definitive rules.
One, never free. A free trial is fine. “Free VPN” is online shorthand for “place all your information in this bucket, which I will then steal, seal and sell to the Internet’s many, many buyers of evil buckets of data.”
Two, it’s a numbers game. There are countless choices for VPNs on the market. The entries on our list offer substantially similar services to dozens of others. What makes our 5 special?
Twelve bucks. The maximum cost of each of the 5 VPNs above is less than twelve dollars per month. Most cost less: spring for a subscription and you can get the average cost down to 2 or 3 dollars monthly. But month to month, no obligation, even the most expensive entry on the list – that’s a tie between NordVPN and PureVPN – costs you less than twelve dollars a month.
Beat that for peace of mind.
Tech News
Amazon’s AR now lets you try before you buy
(TECH NEWS) Amazon’s new AR app allows shoppers to try things items out in their homes before making the decision and buying it.
Amazon is introducing a try before you buy augmented reality (AR) app allowing users to test out items in their homes before making a purchase. As a new feature of the Amazon App, you can use a camera to virtually place thousands of objects, moving and rotating to see if that crockpot looks better on the island or the counter.
They haven’t announced exactly which items are available in the AR launch, but from the promotional video it seems like it’s mostly home goods like furniture and kitchenware. Other home and office objects are included as well, like toys, games, and electronics.
The app sorts by room so you can feel like you’re playing the Sims in real life, moving around chairs and vases without paying for them quite yet while you decide on placement and color.
AR view offers a 360 view, which is typically not available on a standard desktop product listings. You can even zoom in to check out up-close details. Amazon has essentially addressed one of the remaining advantages brick-and-mortar stores had over online shopping: viewing the item “in-person.”
However, it will definitely take quite a bit of time to digitize and categorize every item for inclusion in the AR app. Previously, Amazon offered AR “shoppable stickers,” but these were more cartoony and only had limited product sets. The stickers are apparently still available.
Amazon’s AR View utilizes Apple’s ARKit, a software that allows third-party developers to add AR functionality to mobile apps. As a result, the app is exclusive to iPhone 6S and newer models running iOS 11, and Amazon hasn’t indicated if they plan to offer the new feature to Android users.
It’s worth noting that IKEA launched a similar program nearly five years ago utilizing AR in their Summer 2013 catalog. IKEA also offered one of the first AR apps using ARKit on the market last September. Likewise, Google and Wayfair have shown off a similar function for their Tango phones on mobile Chrome.
Augmented Reality is making shopping without leaving your home even easier, and Amazon is all about that life. If you’ve been itching to buy a new couch but wanted to test it out first and you also happen to have an iPhone, check out the app.
Tech News
Taskiness is the note taking app for those who ditched the last one
(TECH NEWS) We all love trying new note-taking apps but for some of us we just end up reverting to to old habits. Taskiness is here to change your habits and keep it that way.
In the great realm of to-do apps, there are lots to choose from: heck, I’ve even made a hobby to write about them – but what makes them so popular is that people have a hard time adapting to a system. With so many solutions, there are so many to try!
Startup, Taskiness, hopes to solve that by being the first note taking system that uses natural language processing – where you take notes and it then it pulls tasks out.
Over 1300 people have already signed up, and Taskiness hopes to keep all those people off the to-do list app rotation and give them a more permanent solution. Feature wise, Tackiness is fundamentally made of two components:
Notes – the “place for the thoughts” where you take notations and comments.
Taskiness boasts four key benefits to this functionality, which basically looks like a standard notepad:
– You can organize the notes how you want (much like you can on a pad of paper) rather than being forced to work in the confines of the app.
– Easy input – as easy as writing into old school MS notepad – so no field form entry, no awkward forms/templates
– “Natural language” – basically, this is the largest feature of the app, it recognizes how you write to pull tasks from notes and to better utilize your note taking. This is especially important as it helps with the natural feel of the app.
– Synchronization across all platforms – which is a must feature and you should never use an app that doesn’t have cloud functionality – this isn’t 2004.
Tasks – the place for “action” where your to-do list is extracted from your notes. Most of us some kind of to-do list, and Taskiness hopes to keep you hooked by emphasizing:
– Focus – where it highlights tasks that are relevant to you immediately (as to avoid getting bogged down by the list).
– Snooze – where you can use those alarm clock skills you’ve been developing since junior high to snooze tasks and avoid your to-do list from becoming an inventory list of things never to be finished.
– Rich text – that uses that natural language to pull deadlines and priorities and “much more” – this is perhaps the advantage of the app. This keeps you from having to spend time organizing your to-do list so it becomes more of a passive partner than just another thing to do.
Taskiness currently has a backlog for registration, and is most likely not going to be free – but it looks like a promising app. It was recognized by Betalist as one of the most popular startups of October – and both it and fellow Medium call out “Iris” look like a promising to do solution.
Tech News
Primed Mind helps you reach the full potential of daily life
(TECH NEWS) Primed Mind is an immersive mindset coaching app providing self-improvement for people in every field
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – there is an app for everything. Technology has become a major part of life and one of the most notable aspects are the apps we have right at our fingertips.
Part of me doesn’t even remember what life was like prior to smartphones and apps. I don’t even want to admit how many conversations I have with Siri on a weekly basis.
Much like getting sucked into keeping up with technology, we have ways of exhausting ourselves simply by dealing with the stressors of everyday life. Going back to the beginning – there’s an app for that in the form of Primed Mind.
According to developers, “Primed Mind is an immersive mindset coaching app providing self-improvement for people in every field. From communication to winding down after work, Primed Mind has a course that will allow you to improve on all aspects of life.”
Primed Mind works to help users learn, grow, and enhance their minds. This is done by use of personal mindset coach, Elliot, whose voice provides transformative visualization, setting goals, and relaxation techniques.
The app gives users primers for daily habits, personal goals, business, studies, and social settings. The main purpose of this app is to help users identify roadblocks, learn how to overcome them, and finally achieve their goals.
This is all done by going through the different courses in the app. Courses include: growth, recovery, health, confidence, communication, and determination.
According to an informational video on Primed Mind’s website, each course appears to be designed with seven sessions which take around 10 minutes each to complete. These courses are designed to help improve daily habits and accelerate in a professional setting.
Primed Mind offers “pro content” which is where athletes and superstars who have been trained by Elliot give their two cents. The app is available for iTunes and through Google Play.
Like anything else involving a personal coach or methods that are implemented to enhance your work/life balance, this probably isn’t something that works for everyone. However, it could be a good first step to take after acknowledging there is a goal you want to achieve, but you’re unsure of how to get there.
The weekend is here, so are Friday Favorites
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep you all sorts of secure
This big acquisition puts cannabis drinks in arms reach
Heard of the Paradise Papers? Think Panama Papers but jucier
Amazon’s AR now lets you try before you buy
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
LuLaRoe in $1B lawsuit for shady business model
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News4 days ago
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
-
Business News2 days ago
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
-
Business News1 day ago
This big acquisition puts cannabis drinks in arms reach
-
Business News3 days ago
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
-
Business News3 days ago
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Duo Works could represent the next generation of coworking
-
Business Finance2 days ago
Venezuela cash crunch means workers won’t see money for months
-
Business News1 day ago
Heard of the Paradise Papers? Think Panama Papers but jucier