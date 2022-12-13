Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

FIFA World Cup uses augmented reality to connect fans, players

Augmented reality is one of our favorite up and coming technologies. The FIFA World Cup app brings live stats to life for fans.

Published

fifa world cup trophy representing augmented reality in the app

Augmented reality is not a new type of technology. It combines reality with computer-generated content. If you’ve ever seen a movie where someone wears a pair of shades and then data about everyone they look at shows up, well that AR. Despite its cool ability to combine reality and technology, it’s not as popular as VR or even AI. That won’t stop us from appreciating when it’s used in super cool ways though.

ESPN FC just recently posted a tweet making me remember why augmented reality is some of my favorite tech out there. The videos show someone using the FIFA app. It appeared as if the individual was at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar pretty high up in the stands. Within that app, after just a few button pushes, it scanned the soccer field down below.

It immediately picked up which game was playing, which already surprised me as the players down below looked like ants. After the person confirmed the game, the app had a short load time before being able to be used. The person holding the phone was watching the game through their phone and clicking on the players. Immediately their stats flew up onto the screen.

No buffering or waiting as he clicked on several different players and their game stats popped up with no problem while the game continued to play. That is crazy to me. The amount of effort that would have gone into that is astounding.

The possibilities with this kind of technology are endless and mind-boggling. It doesn’t require you to wear a clunky, heavy headset or be fully immersed into Metaverse- like VR, and there is more stability within its market than AI. Even if you don’t like soccer – you gotta admit that it’s pretty cool, and this could be applied to other sports, fine arts, and the like.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We are in an age of having things we want in such a short amount of time. People want to know the stats without having to miss important parts of their entertainment. Having information immediately without looking it up..well, it’s the future of technology.

That’s what makes it so exciting though. As technology continues to advance, we are going to find faster and more convenient ways to obtain, experience, or explain things. We can currently use devices like phones and glasses for augmented reality, but what if we use content lenses or something even less intrusive one day? Just a thought!

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man wearing AR glasses Man wearing AR glasses

Tech News

AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses

(TECHNOLOGY) While Apple has not confirmed the development of augmented reality (AR) glasses, they just might be the best group to create the glasses.

December 27, 2021
Phone taking picture of food shows potential of AR Phone taking picture of food shows potential of AR

Tech News

Snapchat is among the first to leverage Apple’s new powerful AR tools

(TECH NEWS) Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro’s LiDAR scanner that will take AR to a whole new level, and Snapchat is already...

October 16, 2020
google glass google glass

Tech Gadgets

Google acquires AR manufacturer, North, but what for?

(TECH GADGETS) Google has recently purchased North, an AR startup that boasts impressive 3-D holographic visual displays, but what they plan to do with...

July 8, 2020
augmented TikTok augmented TikTok

Business Marketing

TikToks new augmented reality ads seeks new audiences

(BUSINESS MARKETING) TikTok product developers hustle to roll out a new augmented reality brand effect to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.

May 18, 2020

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.