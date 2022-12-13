FIFA World Cup uses augmented reality to connect fans, players

Augmented reality is not a new type of technology. It combines reality with computer-generated content. If you’ve ever seen a movie where someone wears a pair of shades and then data about everyone they look at shows up, well that AR. Despite its cool ability to combine reality and technology, it’s not as popular as VR or even AI. That won’t stop us from appreciating when it’s used in super cool ways though.

ESPN FC just recently posted a tweet making me remember why augmented reality is some of my favorite tech out there. The videos show someone using the FIFA app. It appeared as if the individual was at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar pretty high up in the stands. Within that app, after just a few button pushes, it scanned the soccer field down below.

It immediately picked up which game was playing, which already surprised me as the players down below looked like ants. After the person confirmed the game, the app had a short load time before being able to be used. The person holding the phone was watching the game through their phone and clicking on the players. Immediately their stats flew up onto the screen.

No buffering or waiting as he clicked on several different players and their game stats popped up with no problem while the game continued to play. That is crazy to me. The amount of effort that would have gone into that is astounding.

The possibilities with this kind of technology are endless and mind-boggling. It doesn’t require you to wear a clunky, heavy headset or be fully immersed into Metaverse- like VR, and there is more stability within its market than AI. Even if you don’t like soccer – you gotta admit that it’s pretty cool, and this could be applied to other sports, fine arts, and the like.

We are in an age of having things we want in such a short amount of time. People want to know the stats without having to miss important parts of their entertainment. Having information immediately without looking it up..well, it’s the future of technology.

That’s what makes it so exciting though. As technology continues to advance, we are going to find faster and more convenient ways to obtain, experience, or explain things. We can currently use devices like phones and glasses for augmented reality, but what if we use content lenses or something even less intrusive one day? Just a thought!