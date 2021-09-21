Get 8X more replies to cold emails with this affordable AI tool

We’ll say it: Emailing sucks, and cold emails are the epitome of misery, especially when you’re the one sending them. As unfortunate as this industry norm is, cold-emailing potential clients is a necessary evil – one that, according to SmartWriter, doesn’t have to be as arduous as one might think.

SmartWriter is a tool that automates “your entire outreach process” to take the cold email burden off of your sales team (or, if you’re a freelancer, off of yourself). This is accomplished through AI-driven writing, with leads (and the information needed to land them) being generated from email contacts, LinkedIn, and other possible links.

The thing that makes SmartWriter different from competitors, it claims, is its ability to take into account personalization attributes that are more likely to contribute to paying leads when curating its copy.

The SmartWriter process starts with selecting a type of copy to automate, with selections ranging from Instagram comments to the aforementioned cold email campaigns. Once you’ve selected a style of copy and custom options (the Instagram comment, for example, allows you to determine the type of request you want to make), you provide a sample of the writing you want to incorporate into your copy (e.g., a blog post or a LinkedIn profile link).

SmartWriter does everything else – analysis, creation of copy, implementation of custom requests and links – and then provides you with several templates. In the case of the cold email option, you can send your preferred template right from within the SmartWriter interface.

It’s a convenient response to a process that is anything but, which makes it perfect for freelancers looking to maximize their time.

SmartWriter has several different subscription options, all of which come with a free trial (with no mandatory credit card entry to boot). The cheapest option (and the one probably most effective for a small team) clocks in at just under $60 per month.

If you’re somebody who spends hours researching and curating emails to little (or no) avail, that’s a bargain price, especially when considering how much time you’ll save on the back end.

AI composition software has come a long way in the last few years, so it’s no surprise that the cold-emailing process has gone the automation route. Even if you’re one of the three people alive who doesn’t mind writing cold email templates, you still owe it to yourself (and your team) to take a closer look at SmartWriter.