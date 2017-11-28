Tech News
India is crafting laws to end selfie-related deaths
(SOCIAL MEDIA) A new study reveals the sad number of selfie-related deaths, and one nation is taking action in response.
We know you want to stock your Instagram with killer selfies. But some take it too far, taking selfies that actually cause injury or death.
It sounds like a twisted joke, but unfortunately, it’s a real problem – one that researchers in India are attempting to study and quantify.
The study reviewed media reports of deaths by selfie, and while the researchers admit that this is not a surefire way to count all selfie-related deaths, it is perhaps the first attempt to count these tragedies. The study, titled “Me, Myself and My Killfie,” counted 127 deaths by selfie from 2014 to 2016.
While there were deaths all around the world, more half of the selfie-related deaths took place in India.
Researchers, law enforcement, and government officials are attempting to raise awareness about the problem. In June, India’s minister of shipping, road transport and highways teamed up with Samsung to create an educational YouTube video warning Indian citizens about the dangers of taking selfies in stupid places and in unsafe circumstances.
According to Rajendran Narayanan, who worked on the study, “the act of taking a selfie in itself isn’t harmful or dangerous.” After all, most selfies are snapped without incident. However, Narayanan explains that what makes these snapshots unsafe is taking them in a dangerous location.
Most of the selfie-related deaths in India were caused when people tried to take selfies with wild animals, on railway tracks, and in or near moving vehicles. This summer a 28-year old Indian man was trampled by an elephant when he snuck into a restricted safari area to snap a shot.
Other accidents occur when selfie-snappers get too close to ledges or bodies of water. For example, four people were swept off a cliff by waves near the Arabian Sea. Last year, three women fell into the water at the beach while taking a self portrait. While two were rescued, a third was drowned, as was the person attempting the rescue.
In the United States and Russia, there were more selfie deaths that involved firearms. Outside of India, others countries have also tried to raise awareness about taking dangerous selfies. Russia has created an unsafe selfie campaign, and Spain has banned selfies during the annual running of the bulls.
The authors of the study have also created an app, called Saftie, which sends text message alerts to Android users when they come close to a location that has been marked as an area where selfie deaths have occurred.
While this app may help, there’s nothing quite like common sense to prevent a needless death or injury.
If net neutrality dies this week, get ready to pay more to read emails or stream movies
(TECH NEWS) Net neutrality is on the chopping block and despite massive pushback, the administration intends on moving ahead this week.
The Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is on a deregulatory rampage, and may repeal important rules that protect net neutrality.
Anonymous sources briefed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told Reuters that this week, the chairman will reveal plans to eliminate a 2015 order by former President Obama that classified internet service providers (ISPs) as a public utility.
The classification has allowed the FCC to regulate ISPs in favor of net neutrality.
The order allows the FCC to prevent ISPs from “web traffic throttling,” wherein the ISP slows down or blocks some websites, while speeding up others. ISPs can profit from this practice by offering “paid prioritization” to some sites.
Critics say that web traffic throttling is unfair to internet users and small businesses, giving ISPs the power to make some sites more accessible than others. Advocates have fought long and hard to keep the web “neutral,” meaning that all sites are equally accessible.
A preliminary vote to withdraw the Obama order was held by the FCC in May, with commissioners voting 2-1 to repeal the rule.
Republican Chairman Pai has stated that he favors “open internet,” and that treating ISPs as a public utility has limited job growth and investments in broadband.
Internet service providers, as you might imagine, agree with Pai and say that lifting the 2015 rule will cause a surge in investment, and will eliminate the possibility that the government could one day regulate internet pricing.
The entire tech industry is not in agreement, however. In July, an advocacy group representing companies like Alphabet and Facebook urged Commissioner Pai to keep net neutrality protections in place. Over the holidays, in an effort to diminish the nation’s rejection of their plans, the FCC claimed (again) that the flood of complaints filed with their office were riddled with fake complaints.
Insiders say that Pai may be attempting to strip down other regulations as well, but we won’t know the details until he reveals his plans next week.
With one click, you can write to your representative about this issue, or learn where to attend a protest.
A final vote on the rule will take place at the FCC’s monthly meeting on December 14.
Another thing that can trick iPhone X facial recognition
(TECH NEWS) The iPhone X has had an array of challenges, even with their innovative facial recognition technology.
Yiiiikes, a mask tricked Apple’s new Face ID feature. Vietnamese security firm Bkav Corporation recently held a demo pointing out flaws in the iPhone X’s facial recognition, claiming the technology is not as secure as Apple originally touted.
Bkav Corporation focuses on network security, anti-virus software, and mobile security software. Bkav Corp created a 3D mask that “beat” Face ID in a demonstration. The mask was crafted with a combination of 3D printing and 2D images.
When verifying users, Face ID takes photos using infrared cameras. The first photo creates the surface of the face then the second pic makes a mesh, reproducing the face in 3D. From there, Face ID uses AI technology to distinguish faces.
The 2D/3D hybrid is meant to throw off the AI feature specifically. According to Bkav’s VP of Cyber Security Ngo Tuan Anh, “Apple’s AI can only distinguish either a 100% real face or a 100% fake one. So if you create a ‘half-real half-fake’ face, it can fool Apple’s AI.”
Face ID is supposed to have a one million-to-one chance of false recognition.
Compared to Touch ID’s potential fail rate of fifty thousand-to-one, Face ID is meant to be way more secure. However, the risk of a false recognition increases with identical twins, siblings, and children under the age of thirteen since their facial features aren’t finished developing.
When iPhone X launched, Apple stated they worked with professional Hollywood mask makers and makeup artists to ensure Face ID couldn’t be fooled by masks or other prosthetics. While Apple noted Face ID should still work if users get haircuts, change facial hair, or sometimes wear glasses, masks weren’t part of the good-to-go features for unlocking phones.
If you’re one of the adopters of iPhone X, don’t start freaking out yet though. To create their mask, Bkav had to use a handheld scanner to get pictures of their target’s face. As in, the person whose phone they were trying to hack had to be in the same room to get the initial scans.
Plus, Bkav could have intentionally done a subpar job of setting up the Face ID. The obvious solution if you’re still worried? Add a passcode as well and don’t trust anyone who wants to make a mask of your face.
Read also: Do literally anything with your money besides buy the iPhone X
Well great, now the robots can do acrobatics
(TECH NEWS) Do you want Terminators? Because this is how you get Terminators. Bipedal robots can do backflips now…
This is it. It’s happening. Robots.
A year ago Boston Dynamics robot Atlas was learning to stand and falling over while walking. Now, Atlas has been upgraded, allowing it to easily scale blocks parkour style, doing backflips, and even raising its arms triumphantly after nailing a landing.
And I am raising a card with a 10 for the solid execution, albeit shakily, because the first thing that went through my head watching those eerily fluid, human-like movements, was imagining it stomping over piles of human skulls with an AK in its cold, calculating hands.
We can build it. We have the technology.
Let’s hope it doesn’t find videos all those videos on YouTube of its creators tormenting the thing; prodding it with hockey sticks like a lion tamer with a chair, knocking boxes out of its arms, pushing it over, and kicking its robo-dog companions.
Atlas won’t forget that.
Imagine this thing chasing you in the woods, or down the street. In a few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Atlas bots were wearing badges. Atlas is far more spry than the dopey droids you might find in a Star Wars flick, and well on its way to creating Skynet from Boston Dynamics.
Guys, Atlas can do acrobatics now, like a ninja:
Anywhere human feet can tread, an advanced enough droid will be able to go (can we start calling them droids now?). If you knock them over, they get right back up. Those human-powered mechs have nothing on Atlas. Give it enough time, and Atlas will run circles around both Eagle Prime and KURATAS. They won’t need us puny humans for robot battles.
One day, they might not need us at all.
All jokes aside, it’s an incredible, awe-inducing advancement in robotics. Boston Dynamics also recently revealed a smaller, less creepy version of their robo-dog Spot to bring us SpotMini: a small four-legged robot that can climb stairs and moves similarly to the way a dog would romp about.
Just so you know, this is nothing to be afraid of… We’ve only just found out that robots are evolving at an alarming rate.
The
