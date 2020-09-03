Tech News
Integrate language learning into daily browsing with this new extension
(TECH NEWS) Interested in learning a second language but struggling to find the time? This new extension helps you learn French with no added time commitment.
Language education software has long struggled to help students who don’t have sufficient time to study and practice. Sparing ten minutes a day on Duolingo for language learning is a really big commitment for some folks, even during a quarantine (but hey, no judgement here). Fortunately, Fluent has arrived to eliminate your remaining excuses for being monolingual.
Fluent is a new browser extension that helps you practice French while you browse the web. By replacing words in your native language with vocabulary in your target language, everything that you read through your web browser becomes a tiny bit bilingual. Slowly, Fluent acclimates your brain to seeing and translating foreign words automatically by teaching them through contexts that you’re already familiar with. Right now it’s only available in French, but new language offerings are already in the works.
On their producthunt.com page, co-founder Ara Ghougassian says that Fluent “helps by removing the friction to practice; you install Fluent and instantly you’re learning new vocabulary right inside your browser. No apps, no notifications, no setting time aside to study.”
As a language learner myself, I love the idea of seamlessly integrating my studies into daily life. There’s nothing quite like being able to read in your target language. With Fluent, users are able to do that right away. Drills and flashcards are okay, but straight-up memorization isn’t a very engaging or intuitive way to learn.
That being said, if you’re serious about learning a language, it’s worth giving yourself a reality check here: There is no singular, effortless, or fast way to become proficient. There’s no avoiding the fact that real fluency does take considerable time and effort. Language learning is just like building up your muscles: You have to consistently exercise if you want to get stronger.
So while I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that you rely on Fluent alone to study, the extension is a great introduction to developing those habits in your language learning. This particularly helps folks who find the idea of picking up a new language from scratch intimidating. But if you’re just curious about French, you’ll love its bite-sized approach to learning new words (not to mention, the hint of French on every webpage means you’ll feel a little bit posh while you’re surfing the web)!
Language skills are a wonderful way to invest in yourself, expand your career prospects, and unlock doors to new cultures; Fluent makes it easy to get started on your journey. Bonne chance!
Tech News
Seven months later: Will remote work continue after the pandemic?
(TECH NEWS) Now that many of us have grown accustomed to remote work whether we like it or not, can we expect it to stick around in post-COVID life?
As the world gears up for month 7 of the Coronavirus pandemic (you know the one), many remote workers are considering the possibility that they will have to work from home for the foreseeable, interminable future.
But is remote work really a viable avenue once all of this is over?
A simple answer eludes us. Publications such as Forbes view remote work’s problematic presence more of an inevitability to be tolerated, while independent sites like Sean Blanda pontificate that normalizing remote work will expedite globalization of American jobs. Regardless of the lens, both sides of the spectrum seem comfortable admitting that there is a lengthy list of both pros and cons for working from home in the future.
The question, then, becomes this: What will be most effective in years to come?
While one right avenue isn’t clear, what is clear is the set of circumstances that could invoke widespread remote work. Another pandemic, for example—or the natural extension of this one—may very well push employers to adopt distanced work environments. Similarly, high population density or overly expensive real estate influxes could easily bring traditionally in-office occupations to their knees.
Absent these problems, it seems highly unlikely that businesses will pivot to entirely remote options—unless pressure from employees convinces them otherwise.
The fact remains that many people find remote work, as a concept, desirable. Whether this desire stems from lack of experience with remote work or an aversion to office culture, there’s no denying our obsession with working from home.
And, when you factor in a dramatic cut in travel expenses and some of the unhealthier choices one tends to make when in an office all day, remote work starts to look like a viable long-term option. As long as you’re able to keep your benefits.
Of course, remote work is not without its fair share of problems. From decreased one-on-one contact with superiors and colleagues to reduced (read: nonexistent) collaborative opportunities, the remote space is a lonely row to hoe. Coworking spaces can help make up for this fact. But at that point, remote work isn’t really “remote” so much as “relocated”.
Even industries that involve large amounts of what one might incorrectly identify as socialization—teaching, for example—don’t translate particularly well to the remote medium. Anyone who has attempted to perform collaborative or social responsibilities online will tell you that the experience feels artificial and unproductive. These traits hardly make for a fulfilling career.
Another problem with remote work, necessary as it may be, is the perception thereof. Many view remote occupations as being synonymous with the gig economy: temporary, outsourced, and often lacking in substantial benefits or ascension opportunities.
It seems all too reasonable to assume that those perceptions could follow employees who shift to distanced working regardless of their prior environment.
Sadly, it’s too early to say whether or not we’ll see a significant upward tick in the prevalence of remote work for now. In a post-COVID world, there’s a substantial argument to be made for both sides. Until the time for those arguments arrives, though, we’ll have to keep guessing.
Tech News
A Black Mirror episode we’d hate: Boeing 747s get updates from floppy disks
(TECH NEWS) Boeing still uses floppy disks to install updates for its 747s and 737s. But if it “ain’t broke,” do we need to stress over the fix?
Much of technology is strictly confined to the digital realm these days – so much, in fact, that we’re inclined to forget that things like floppy disks once ruled the land.
It’s harder to forget that they still rule the sky, though. An investigation of a decommissioned Boeing 747 by The Register found that the airborne behemoth’s key navigational databases were contingent on updates delivered to the cockpit via floppy disk – something that must be manually installed by an engineer once every four weeks.
If that isn’t enough to make your skin crawl, the fact that Boeing’s more modest 737 also uses floppy disks for updates to avionics software should do the trick.
To put how absurd this looks into perspective, imagine the latest iOS update arriving in a box on your porch, watching an Apple technician wire your phone via proprietary cable to a disk drive from the ’90s, and waiting for data to offload from the prehistoric-looking square flapjack of a disk onto your comparatively lavish device.
That’s about the size of it.
Should you feel as though this sounds like an episode of Black Mirror that no one asked for, believe us when we say you’re not alone; however, from a strictly age-based standpoint, floppy disks aboard airliners makes perfect sense.
The Boeing 747, grounded as a result of the recent plunge in airfare consumption due to COVID-19, was built decades ago, much like many of the planes that shuttle tens of thousands of passengers around the world every day. While newer models of airliner are, of course, purely digital and based largely on fiber optic systems, it’s most likely safer to keep using the current system of floppy updates for 747s than trying to completely rewire them.
Floppy disks are, in fact, renowned for their hardiness. Their outdated presence negates simple hacking attempts, and organizations from the International Space Station to the U.S. nuclear defense program have, at least until recently, used the tried-and-true floppy disk for a myriad of different updates and data storage purposes.
Putting aside the absurd surrealism of seeing a non-ironic example of floppy disk use in the 21st century, you probably don’t have much to worry about the next time you set foot in a 747. The current method of installing navigation system updates has worked for over 20 years; why mess with it now?
Tech News
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
(TECH NEWS) Remotehour is the interesting app that allows for open-door-policy via webcam while working from home to make it easier for employees to talk to you.
One of the strangest aspects of working from home is not getting an immediate response from a co-worker the way you would in the office. I mean, I guess it would be weird if Jim from accounting set up shop in a cubicle in your kitchen.
The other element we’re missing during working from home is not getting as much face-to-face interaction with coworkers. You don’t get the non-verbals and the body language in a Slack instant message chat the way you would from stopping by someone’s office or desk.
Video chats help with this, however they’re more so used for team meetings and not so much for one-on-one conversation (in general). For one-on-ones, it’s easier to hop on the phone or into an IM chat.
Remotehour has taken this into consideration and has developed a way for you to be on (video) call whenever you’re available. According to their website, “Come online when you open the app. You can set up messages and update status here when online, offline, and when talking. Easy to share your room with URL.”
This way, your co-workers or employees don’t need to take the time to set up an appointment with you. If you’re marked as available, they can just pop on a video call and there you’ll be – similar to how it would be for someone to stop by your office in-person.
Start a call simply by hitting the “talk” button – allowing for an open-door policy when utilizing the app. Remotehour supports screen share and high-quality video calls.
If you don’t like the sudden call, there is a new feature that allows for a “knock first” option. The user knocks and you decide if you’d like to talk to them then and there (this keeps Chatty Kathys from coming in and taking up your whole day with stories about their kids). However, if you’re concerned that employees or co-workers will waste time just chatting about nothing, there is a timeout option for each call.
Remotehour is ideal for teams who generally work on-site but are now secluded to the remote setting of being at home. Additionally, this would be great for teachers and professors as a way to provide virtual office hours.
