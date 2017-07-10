New app impresses clients with beautified invoice customization

Even invoices know they’re boring

If there is any way to make invoices more enticing, people will try it. That’s what Inly is offering: simple, fast and beautiful invoices that your clients will want to pay.

Read also: Google is spicing up presentations with GIF data



Inly is the perfect option for freelancers who want to make a professional and unique impression.

How it works

Though Inly’s initial draw is their custom cover images, they also offer a ton of features to help organize finances and communicate with clients.

Once an invoice is sent, clients will receive friendly reminders via Inly without you having to nag them.

The payment calendar can track when payments are coming in and invoices can be organized and filed once they are paid.

Users have the option to the total into multiple or recurring payments. Also, the Analytics feature enables users to project their income for the year based on their on-going invoices.

Customization options available

In addition, the invoices themselves have features that help create a custom client experience.

For once, a company considered design as an essential part to an effective invoice.

Cover photos can be used to give invoices a visual element. Users can also add attachments such as contracts, receipts and mock-ups.

Both clients and creators can download a PDF version of the invoice to save to their computer.

Don’t forget the fees

With Inly, users can create enticing invoices from anywhere in no time at all.

One of the best features is that it is free.

Inly only charges for processing fees for electronic payments.

Clients have the option to send physical checks which will not incur a fee. Other payment methods like e-checks charge a 1.5% fee but there is a cap at $15, so large payments will not be affected. Credit cards incur a 3% fee plus a $0.30 charge.

Regardless of payment method, as Inly states, the invoices will be so beautiful that clients will want to pay them. It’s the perfect way to get paid.

Inly, which is powered by Stripe can integrate seamlessly with Quickbooks. The company has also planned to sync with Freshbooks and Xero in the near future.

Currently, Inly can be downloaded on the Apple App store.

#inly