Make deeper connections with some help from Wonderling

Enhancing your relationships

Wonderling is a mobile app that tries to bring people closer together through technology. The app is smooth-looking, minimalistic, and simple.

In its simplest form, Wonderling sends the same question to you and your friend. Once you’ve both responded, the answers are revealed. It’s not a complicated concept, but it offers a unique way to use technology to enhance IRL relationships in a world where it seems a lot of technology puts more distance between us.



This question-answering feature was actually my favorite part of Nintendo’s Miimoto game, where I learned random things about random nerd friends when they came to my virtual little house. “What’s your favorite food?” “TACOS!” we both cartoon-yelled.

Like falling in love

Wonderling’s questions are a little more in-depth, though. It reminds me of another app called “The And,” which was designed based on the psychology behind the 36 questions to make people fall in love. Essentially, answering questions designed to get at intimate knowledge promotes bonding between conversation holders.

But don’t worry about inadvertently breaking hearts – Wonderling, like The And, offers different sets of questions for friends, family, lovers, and first dates.

Getting deep

With a free couple packs and in-app purchases, you can choose from a variety of question packs to tailor your experience. Get to know a friend better, spark new interesting conversations with your partner, or flirt with a new date.

While The And is meant to be put on a table between you for some intense bonding time, Wonderling let’s you ask and answer questions at your leisure. I wonder what my social life would feel like if I spent my evening reading about my close friend’s favorite childhood memory instead of seeing that a high school acquaintance has purchased a new couch on Facebook.

Wonderling is almost finished in beta and will be available soon to help you connect with the people in your life in a new way and feel closer.

