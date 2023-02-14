Put a pin in reality with the latest pending patent by Meta VR

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that the ever-powerful tech giant, Meta, holds the reins when it comes to innovative virtual reality development. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is so powerful, it’s lead some to question whether it could replace other devices and pressured competitors like Apple to enter the next big tech race. The latest news comes from Nat Rubio-Licht via the Patent Drop Substack. According to the patent, it appears Meta is looking to patent a new feature where the user can pin objects and notification by tracking their gaze.

We’re all used to notifications we get on personal devices like smartphones, tablets, and even home computers. Meta has created a new level of interactivity by allowing the headset wearer to pin a notification to a place within their field of view of that they can move closer to it (making it appear larger) or position themselves around the notification to view it from different angles. Essentially, your eyes would become your cursor, creating a tidy and intuitive user interface. Photo via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

While we haven’t seen how the feature will be used yet, we think this could be an incredible tool. Let’s say you’re working on a task, using your Meta Quest Pro headset. Rather than flipping between views or referencing a secondary device for notes, we imagine you would be able to create any working notes you need and pin them into place, allowing you to easily glance over for a quick reference. This also seems handy for those times when you receive a notification you can’t get to right away, but don’t want to lose track of. We imagine you can pin the notification to come back to once your task is complete.

We’re excited to watch as Meta continues to build a virtual world that feels accessible, innovative, and captivating. With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg declaring 2023 ‘the year of efficiency,’ we’re curious to see just how this may affect the company in regards to layoffs and new developments. Whatever happens, you can trust we’ll report the latest.