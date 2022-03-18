Tech News
How the Metaverse will change the trajectory of eCommerce as we know it
(TECHNOLOGY) The Metaverse has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but how it will affect retail as we know it is astonishing.
Retail has already seen such drastic changes over the last decade or so, but an adaptive strategy will have to be on their mind as the Metaverse enters.
The divide between the real world, or brick-and-mortar, and the digital world, or eCommerce is only widening. Walking into a store to be able to physically touch products or interact with associates selling is being replaced by online shopping convenience, access, and speed.
What the Metaverse is here to combine is the best of both worlds to create an all-new experience that will again, redefine what shopping means to humanity.
What is the Metaverse in general? In layman teams, it pushes toward intertwining technological innovations into seamless experiences. In addition to VR/AR, the newest trends will work with tech advances to merge the physical and the digital – and retail is no exception.
Examples of the vision are already coming to life. Amazon has integrated Room Decorator, their newest AR shopping tool that allows you to digitally recreate your space in order to see what furniture or décor will work best. Second, Warby Parker, the eyeglass company, allows you to virtually try-on various frames before making a purchase.
We anticipate that eCommerce will accelerate due to the rapid changes coming to the space. New trends will allow customers to feel more confident in a purchase made virtually versus feeling like they much try on, feel, or being serviced to purchase the same product in person.
“Product discovery and personalization will also accelerate. Metaverse technology will allow brands to offer shoppers a highly personalized digital experience.”
The divide that has existed between other social trends and retail will further close as social aspects of in-person shopping will be provided online. Unless brick-and-mortar finds some way to provide a uniqueness to bring on-foot customers in the door, digital will continue to grow while the opposite trends downward. As these lines blur or cross, the evolvement of eCommerce is something to keep a close eye on.
How to find the cheapest gas near you with GasBuddy
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) Cheap gas sounds like a fever dream. Though GasBuddy can’t change prices, it can tell you where to find the best ones, that’s applaudable!
Cheap gas? Sounds like a fever dream, right? While this app won’t make gas 2$ a gallon again (hey, it’s not magic), it will help you find the cheapest price for gas in your area.
As gas prices have soared to the highest they have been since 2008, it left many people wondering what they can do to save them from pain at the pump. Besides taking public transit and driving less, there is one app helping people save on gas.
The Boston-based company, GasBuddy is here to help you save on gas, and helps users see gas prices in real-time. GasBuddy has access to 140,000 gas stations across the United States, Australia, and Canada. GasBuddy was founded as a website in 2000, long before the days of smartphones and apps. In 2009, GasBuddy became an app and is available for Apple and Android devices.
GasBuddy uses GPS to view the user’s location and then compares gas prices from gas stations across your area, offering you the lowest price. GasBuddy also encourages users to report gas prices in their area, which is incentivized by awarding the user points, racking up enough points allows the user to use the points to enter a daily drawing for a $100 prepaid gas card. Talk about savings! In 2017, GasBuddy also launched a gas-saving program called Pay with GasBuddy that allows consumers in the United States to save even more at the pump.
GasBuddy even allows users to filter for a variety of amenities, such as if they include a truck stop if they’re full service if there is an ATM available, restroom availability, air pumps, service station or food availability, and even beer and wine availability (if you’re on your way to a party, of course, please don’t drink and drive!) It can even come in handy during emergencies by pointing users toward gas stations with power (in cases of city or statewide outages).
Getting Started:
-Download the GasBuddy app, either on GooglePlay or Apple iOS.
-Open GasBuddy and Tap “Sign Up”.
-Enter your email and zip code.
-Turn on the share location feature, which can later be turned off via settings on your phone.
Picking Gas:
-Tap the “find gas” button at the bottom of your screen.
-Select which type of fuel you prefer. Gasbuddy allows you to filter for regular, mid-grade premium or diesel, UNL88, and E85.
-Gasbuddy lists the gas prices from low to high. It will also tell the user the general range of prices in the area, for example in Los Angeles gas prices range from $4.99-$5.99.
-Users can also filter by payment method, ratings, brands, and even amenities such as restrooms or stations open 24/7. (Perfect for cross-country road trips!)
-Once you select a station, it will provide the full address, directions to the station, reviews, and the aforementioned ratings and amenities.
So go on, download GasBuddy and start saving on gas!
A recap of the Apple spring launch event: What’s new and what’s next!
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple’s launch events are always the highlight of the year. What’s new in product announcements, improvements, and more? Read to find out!
You don’t have to be a techie to get excited about an Apple launch event!
Tuesday, March, 8th 2022, saw an exciting Apple Launch event. The event was streamed virtually, on the Apple website as well as on Youtube. Since the release of faster new Macbooks and high-end iPads in Spring of 2021, Apple fanatics were rumoring about the release of a new, affordable iPhone (always referred to as their SE model) and possibly the release of new, midrange iPads. Fans of Apple were also hoping to hear about the release of iOS 15.4 and its upgraded features. ( iOS 15.4 is the operating system used across all Apple devices.)
The new products and features announced were even better than the rumors! First, the iPhone 13 series (pro and regular) got an unexpected facelift, with the regular being offered in green and the Pro and Pro Max now being offered in Alpine green. They also boast ceramic surfaces to make them the most durable iPhone yet, as well as a new wide-angle lens for the camera, the A15 Bionic chip, and the Super Retina and Super Retina XDR displays, for the clearest display ever. Not everything from Apple is perfect, some are a doozy, but we are excited about the new devices and upgrades.
Second, the long-awaited iPhone SE 3rd gen just dropped! A more affordable option to the standard iPhone model, the SE will run you 429$ for the base model at 128 GB, while still affordable when compared to other iPhone models, the SE from 2020 (aka the SE 2) is more competitively priced with Android models. Despite this, Apple claims the new iPhone SE 3 is faster than any competitor at any price. The SE 3 received an upgrade in durability, is waterproof, comes with the A15 chip (same as the iPhone 13), comes with a battery upgrade, and now supports 5G. Same as the SE 2, it is the only model that keeps a home button and the same display capabilities as the SE 2, such as a 4.7-inch Retina display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It will, of course, come pre-installed with iOS 15.4. As for the camera, it stays the same as the iPhone SE 2, which is a single, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The camera software will be upgraded, however, allowing the user to choose different photographic styles to get the perfect shot. Considering upgrading? It is 2.2x faster than the iPhone 8, 3.7x faster than the iPhone 7, and 5x faster than the iPhone 6s!
The new iPad Air is thin, portable, and powerful and the newest iPads just got a major computing upgrade, with Apple’s M1 chip. This chip upgrade gives the new iPad air a 60% performance increase. The M1 chip is already found in the iPad Pro, meaning you could get similar computing powers in a more portable and affordable design. Users will also see 2x greater graphics performance as compared to the previous Ipad air. Similar to the iPhone SE 3, the iPad air models will support 5G. Large data transfers? No problem! The new iPad Air will have a USB-C port that is 2x faster, for faster file downloads, transfers, and sharing! It is also 2x faster than competing tablets, and 2x faster than a Windows laptop. Prices remain the same with an iPad air costing 542$ for 64GB.
Though she is little she is mighty, is a phrase that applies to Mac Studio, Apple’s newest CPU. At only 7.7” X 3.7” it’s ultra-compact and designed to fit perfectly under any Apple monitor. It contains a unique thermal system with a double-sided blower, with a circular perforated base allowing air to be pulled through the entire system. The air then gets pulled through the exhaust, which contains 2,000 tiny perforations, ensuring your CPU stays cool! Mac studio also houses the M1 Max chip which is 2.5x faster than the 27 inch iMac and 50% faster than the Mac Pro. The GPU performance is 3.5x faster than its predecessor, the 27 inch iMac. Better still, it’s faster than the Mac Pro (Radon Pro) by 3.4x! This Mac will run you 1999$.
Apple also unveiled a new M1 chip, the M1 ULTRA which is joining the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max lineup! The most powerful chip yet is sure to transform the way you work. The new M1 ULTRA outperforms even the M1 Max. Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA is 3.8x faster than the previous Mac 27 in. (Which, until now, was the fastest 27 inch iMac.) Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA outperforms the Mac Pro (16 core Xeon) in speed by 90%. Even the Mac Pro gets eclipsed by the Mac Studio with M1 ULTRA chip! Mac Studio M1 is 60% faster than the 28 core Mac Pro, regarding CPU performance. Quality isn’t cheap, as this Mac will run you $3,999, though it runs the highest performance for the lowest price! The studio display is 5k and starts at R’s 1,59,9,000.
Of course, it’s as aesthetic as ever, with a slim profile design, housed in all aluminum and the display stand can be tilted up to 30 degrees, or you can choose a tilt and height-adjustable stand option to customize your workspace even further. It also features a counterbalancing arm to make the display feel weightless! It even features a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, in case you want to look good in your next virtual meeting! For the first time, it will include Center Stage and three-way microphones (with a low noise floor), for really, really, ridiculously good-looking and sounding video conferencing abilities! The studio display starts at 1599. Oh, and if you’ve been eager to update your iOS, you’ll get your chance next week when iOS 15.4 comes out! It brings with it bug fixes, universal control features for iPad, new Face ID features that include the ability for a user to be recognized with a mask on (while modern problems require modern solutions, I hope this feature isn’t necessary for too much longer) and users will be getting a new set of emojis (Although this might be controversial, I for one, feel Apple has too many emojis already.) The best part about any Apple operating system? It brings improvements while always being free to download!
These new products will be available for purchase on March 18th, and are already available for preorder!
You can sell your Metaverse profile picture for NFT’s, Cryto, and more
(TECHNOLOGY) Have you ever thought of the idea to digitalize, tokenize, then monetize off of your profile picture? It’s now possible in the Metaverse!
If you’ve used the internet at all in the last few months, you’ve almost undoubtedly heard talk of the Metaverse and NFTs, or, at the very least, seen a meme or two poking fun at the concepts. But what exactly is the Metaverse? And what in the heck is an NFT? The Metaverse is not a new concept, and first appeared in 1991, just one year before the birth of the internet. This idea, originally a far-fetched fantasy, was first outlined in Neal Stephenson’s science fiction novel, Snow Crash.
A Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds, focused on social connection; It is a virtual world, facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality. The Metaverse is a virtual world that mirrors the real world and can be accessed via virtual reality goggles. Basically, a user can be inside the internet, in a 3D space. It is quickly gaining ground, with people creating content, and now people, to populate the Metaverse. The Metaverse roadmap categorizes the Metaverse into four distinct types. Augmented reality, lifelogging, mirror world, and virtual reality. The Metaverse will have many practical applications in business, medicine, and education. Imagine, medical students using an augmented reality shirt to virtual explore the inside of the human body in a three-dimensional space.
Inside the Metaverse, the use of cryptocurrency will be implemented. Recently, NFTs have cropped up, NFTs can only be purchased with cryptocurrency. But what is an NFT? NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, which is essentially a digital ledger that can be sold and traded. They are composed of blockchain, and each is unique and identifiable. NFT’s claim to act as a certificate of authenticity, or proof of ownership, although they don’t always convey copyright. Now, in steps Botify AI, resale of upgraded advanced versions of digital personas in the Metaverse. The founder, Artem Rodichev, likens these bots to Bladerunner’s Jodi. These digital personas will have unique skills such as image generation or music writing generation, depending on how they are shaped. These bots can have their personality and skills shaped as well as their conversational abilities honed, every time a human interacts with them. How a human interacts with them, and what is said shapes their skills and personalities. The art that is created during their evolution of consciousness will be tokenized and sold. Because even in the Metaverse, capitalism reigns.
The founder of Botify, Artem Rodichev, states that “It is our first step to populating the Metaverse with sentient digital humans. Each persona can be tokenized and sold as an NFT to gaming companies seeking to build sentient NPC’s for next-generation gaming experiences”. That’s right, not only are sentient bot skills being sold but they can sell the bots themselves once their consciousness advances. The sinister implications of not only the Metaverse but also sentient digital humans is a truly terrifying thought. Who knows what kind of bizarre and terrifying turns bot sentience and the Metaverse will take. Sophia, a sentient robot already has citizenship and autonomy in Saudi Arabia.
At what point will other sentient bots want freedom, autonomy, and citizenship? At what point does technology become too advanced and at what point is it our responsibility to stop it? I guess the truth is stranger than fiction; science fiction that is.
