Google Cloud is launching 4 new AI tools for retailers

Want to advance your e-commerce game? These new AI tools from Google Cloud may be just what you need to streamline improvements.

Published

Two people sit at computers analyzing data on the screens, offerings that Google Cloud hopes to simplify with AI tools.

We’ve brought you a ton of news regarding artificial intelligence technology lately, from Open AI’s extremely useful, albeit imperfect, chatbot to naughty AI artwork. At times it truly seems as though robots are taking over, at least in the areas of our lives that tend to be the most tedious and data-driven. But Google Cloud is launching 4 new and updated AI tools that are geared toward making the lives of retailers a little easier. 

Google Cloud is a platform of services that are available over the internet that help organizations and individuals go digital and keep things tidy. Tools hosted within Google Cloud help with daily tasks such as computing, hosting, storage, networking, and, of course, machine learning. As one of the top public cloud platforms in the world, they’ve built a client base that includes names like Nintendo, eBay, and UPS. The newest addition to Google Cloud’s offerings will provide a seamless shopping experience for customers and assist retailers with inventory management. 

A personalized search and browsing experience for ecommerce sites

Get your products into your customers hands faster and easier than ever before. Hone in keywords to help your customers find exactly what they’re looking during their visit to your site. This makes it even easier to learn customer preferences and behavior to guide them to the best product for their needs.

An AI powered solution for checking stock on in store shelves

Physically running inventory on store shelves can be laborious and time consuming. Now, Google Cloud will help retailers identify products based on visual and text features. This tool will offer a clear view on product availability.

An AI driven product recommendation system

Guide your customers to products that pair well with what they’re searching for. You can recommend upgraded offerings, accessories, or other items that create a complete set.

Think upselling, without the pushy salesman talk.

A tool that uses machine learning to arrange products on websites

Get the most out of your listing by enrolling the help of AI technology. While search engine optimization is a useful skill to master for any retailer, Google Cloud offers to help you create a strategy increase the relevance and accuracy of how your products are sorted. 

We’re excited to see these offerings in action as Google continues to develop its impressive lineup of ecommerce tools!

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

