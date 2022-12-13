Connect with us

AG Live: Elon Musk, Naughty AI art, Apple lawsuit, new remote work data

This week on AG Live, we talk about the endless Twitter drama (and what establishment media has missed), the Apple lawsuit, AI art, and more.

Published

AG Live

The following replay covers the topics of:
– Twitter (Elon Musk booed at a comedy show, how he can actually fix Twitter, and how he’s shadowbanning people)
– AI art gets nasty (if you pay to make it)
– Marketing trends for 2023, it’s finally getting exciting again!
– Apple is being sued over AirTags (but it won’t go anywhere – we spell out where the actual traction will be found)
– Is the failure of FTX contagious?
– New remote work productivity data is encouraging

Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius

