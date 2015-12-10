Push is a microbot that turns any device into a smart device

Go-go-gadget push button

Technology continues to advance daily with the introduction of new apps and tools designed to make our lives easier. Naran’s newest product, the Microbot Push collection is designed to do just that. This brand new technology is slated for release on November 9thand goes beyond app-control to provide a method of activating and deactivating devices that require a physical push of a button instead.

A tiny robotic finger depresses the button of any device or switch to which it is affixed. Light switches, speakers, clocks, televisions, and other devices that require a physical touch to turn on and off are now accessible remotely though the use of the Push system.

“If this, then that” responsive

Users control Microbot Push through a smart phone app or via a computer. Manual control is possible, as well, preventing the need to remove the microbot when one is home and remote control is not necessary. Microbots can be programmed to use conditional statements, meaning if one thing happens, then the microbot reacts.

For example, if the thermostat reads above a certain temperature the microbot will activate the air conditioner. These “stories” are possible through Prota, a personal server computer that controls the microbots in your home. Prota is the brain of the microbots, controlling the stories and conditional statements for each one.

It manages what is described as “sensors” and “actors” for the microbots and works as follows: “When it gets dark (sensor), turn off the lights (actor).”

Sizing, pricing, and availability

The Microbots are 2.46″ X 1.06″ X 1.25″ and have a battery life of approximately 6 months, with a micro USB port for charging. The Prota Box operates OS Agatha and has up to 2GB of RAM, and 8 GB of built-in flash storage. It controls microbot automation and utilizes open source apps from the App Library. The box itself is 3.3’ x 3.3” x 3.9”.

Prices are not yet available for the starter kit and additional microbots, but email subscribers can receive a coupon for $50 off at time of release.

Naran boast that the Push series is just the beginning of what’s to come in the microbot series, so stay tuned for future innovations.

