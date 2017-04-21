Make the internet seamless regardless of which device you’re using at the moment

Pushbullet

Seamless data transfer between your devices is a concept that many have attempted to master, leading to an app market flooded with barely serviceable entries.



Amidst the countless OneDrive look-alikes (looking at you, 4shared) and iCloud knock-offs, however, one app stands apart: Pushbullet.

The iCloud of everything

With Pushbullet, you can exchange links, attachments, and messages between your mobile devices and your computer without having to touch your email.

Gone are the days when you needed to open Facebook Messenger to email yourself a screenshot.

Instead, just drop the offending picture into the app on your computer or open it in your phone, and it will be on your partnered device in seconds.

Data Transfer Meets Digital Assistant

Pushbullet also boasts several FOMO-inspired features, such as customized notifications for new posts on your favorite sites (the official Pushbullet site references xkcd and EA as examples), as well as standard push notifications from apps on your mobile device and vice versa.

This is extraordinarily helpful if you’re one of those people who keep their phones on vibrate in a different room (side note: if so, you’re the worst).

Free Convenience

It’s worth noting that people who own an array of iDevices and a Mac aren’t likely to benefit from Pushbullet the way a PC user will, simply because of the native synchronization through iCloud that Apple devices share.

That being said, the ability to drop a link or an attachment into the app’s interface and then open it from the confirmation notification on a connected mobile device will be a welcome addition to any built-in features you’re used to, and free is a hard price to beat.

At the time of this writing, Pushbullet is free to download for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and all of your favorite browsers (as well as Opera).

For an optimal experience, install Pushbullet on any devices between which you intend to transfer files and notifications.

