Russia is about to lose their access to cryptocurrencies
(TECH NEWS) Russia is set to ban cryptocurrencies which could push cyrpto buyers/sellers into the dark.
What does a nation do when its citizens start using currencies that their government didn’t issue?
Governments around the world have been struggling with this question in the era of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Russia, like other nations, has appeared indecisive about whether it will try to regulate cryptocurrency, or simply ban it.
The pendulum seems to be swinging in the direction of banning cryptocurrency after the first deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank, Sergei Shvetsov, indicated at a recent financial derivatives event in Moscow that Central Bank and the Prosecutor General’s Office are working together “to block foreign sites which allow our citizens to purchase” Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Russian media publisher RBU reported this week that Shvetsov condemned cryptocurrency as a “negative phenomena for our markets,” and a “pyramid scheme,” that “carries unreasonably high risks” for Russian citizens, businesses, and investors hoping for “fast returns.” “We cannot give direct and easy access to such dubious instruments,” he said.
“Not only can’t we support it, we will make every effort to limit for the regulated sector the option to operate with such types of instruments,” he continued, indicating that Central Bank, also known as Bank of Russia, was working on a ban that would block access for Russian citizens to cryptocurrency exchange websites.
Three years ago, Bank of Russia had also warned investors that cryptocurrencies could violate laws banning the use of currency surrogates.
It seems that Russia has been making some efforts towards allowing cryptocurrency under tight regulation. The Russian Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain has been gathering proposals to begin drafting legislation to legalize Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), the strategy that cryptocurrencies use to gain initial investment capital. Russia’s Ministry of Finance had also recommended including education about cryptocurrency in its Financial Literacy Strategy.
But obviously Shvetsov and other financial leaders believe that regulation isn’t enough, and that citizens should be blocked from accessing cryptocurrency altogether.
Earlier this week, Bank of Russia had already instructed a clearinghouse called MFB Clearing Center to “refuse to deal with cryptocurrencies” after the clearinghouse had published new rules aimed at OTC contracts using cryptocurrencies.
Furthermore, Russian regulators attempting to develop legislation around cryptocurrency couldn’t come to agreement last month, and had to postpone their decisions until 2018.
If Russia bans access to cryptocurrency, will other nations follow suit? Many Asian nations have been actively working to regulate cryptocurrency.
In the United States, regulators have been relatively quiet about cryptocurrency, although earlier this summer the SEC did investigate an ICO in an attempt to decide whether or not a cryptocurrency venture capital fund should be regulated.
The overall fate of cryptocurrency will largely be decided by whether or not nations try to regulate them, or simply ban them altogether. Then again, banned currencies may simply take up residence on the dark web, becoming all the more unregulated.
How to find remote jobs if you’re on the go
(TECH NEWS) As remote working increases in popularity finding jobs seems to be getting harder. Here are a few options to give you a head start.
Looking to satisfy your wanderlust but need to find a way to pay for those craft beers and lattes?
Maybe you just need a change in scenery but your current job will not allow you to work remotely. With co-working spaces, numerous locations with free Wi-Fi, and your good old-fashioned Starbucks, finding a space for remote work has never been easier.
Finding work to do in these spaces is the hard part. I’m here to help! As it turns out, there are resources to find remote work-no office or dress code necessary.
You may be ready for a new city, but unsure of where to go.
For that, Nomad List is the place to go. At Nomad List you can compare rent prices, weather, safety, Wi-Fi speeds, and even the best nightlife.
Once you’ve got your location nailed down (or a few locations), you’ll need some work. Remote OK is one of numerous sites for that.
If you are looking for work but aren’t sure where to find it, Remote OK provides a collection of 25,000+ jobs on their board with links directly to the employer. With everything from technical writing and front-end design to sales, support and recruiting, this site is sure to have an option for you.
Another similar site is Remotive, where you can see jobs immediately pop up from companies you’ve heard of like GitHub or Upworthy, or you can search through different categories, like marketing, HR, or engineering.
We Work Remotely and RemoteBase are also great spots to find work with easy to navigate interfaces and thorough job descriptions.
For those weary of sifting through a never-ending list of job postings, there are a number of tools you can use to get jobs sent straight to you.
Sign up for a daily email with JobScribe to have an email with remote jobs delivered straight to your inbox. You can also try Working Nomads, a site that allows you to search through jobs or subscribe to an email service that will send you curated emails based on your job preferences.
If you are passionate about hitting the road, or the skies, and finding somewhere new to work, these are some resources to help you achieve it.
Let’s recap:
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
(TECH NEWS) Everyone that has ever job hunted knows that it can be exhausting. Workey is here to help ease the search.
Let’s face it – looking for a job is a full-time job. It can take hours per day to sort through pages and pages of listings, customize résumés and cover letters for each job, and contact potential employers.
Job hunting is like searching for treasures in the sand – you could spend countless hours looking for absolutely nothing, or you could luck out and find the gem that makes all that time worthwhile.
Well, it was about time that someone put the power of artificial intelligence to work to make the process of finding a job easier. Workey is an AI app that customizes your job search so that you don’t have to spend a lot of time actively looking.
Instead, the app finds openings that suit your search and brings them directly to your device. In fact, the vast majority of Workey users, 78 percent, are not actively looking for a job.
Says Workey user and product manager Laura Galphini, “Workey understands that I’m busy and don’t want to commit to a full-time job search. Now I can just sit back and relax while opportunities come to me.”
You start by having a conversation with “Melanie,” a curly-haired chatbot.
She asks you some basic questions about your work history and skills, and also has you upload a résumé or connect to your LinkedIn profile. Then, you just wait for the job listings to come rolling in.
With Workey, you can “hunt” for a job anonymously, only revealing your identity to employers after they’ve contacted you with a job offer (kind of like Tindr for jobs).
Over 500 companies, from startups to corporations, are recruiting hires through Workey. The app is focused on the tech industry, although it does sometimes list non-tech positions still necessary within any tech company, such as marketing, sales, and customer service.
I gave Workey a try myself. I used the online version, not the mobile app. It was simple and easy to use, although I found the section where I indicated my location a bit glitchy. The city listings often didn’t include states, so I accidentally ended up listing myself in a city of the same name, but the wrong state.
When I tried to interact with the map, I wasn’t able to select my own location. There was also no option for folks looking for remote work. In the end, Workey told me that all the jobs were in New York City and and San Francisco anyway.
So maybe Workey isn’t for me, but it does have a lot of great reviews on Product Hunt, the biggest complaint being that there is an iPhone app but not an Android version.
It appears that a fair number of folks in the tech industry have advanced their careers using it. Workey is probably also worth looking into if you’re a tech startup recruiting hires.
Kaspersky breach drama is way bigger than we thought
(TECH NEWS) As more Kaspersky news begins to come out, the extent of the breach seems to be compounding.
Last month, American Genius reported that the U.S. House of Representatives had passed a bill backing up a Department of Homeland Security directive ordering all U.S. government and military agencies to stop using Moscow-based Kaspersky antivirus software.
Although there has never been any hard proof that using Kaspersky software puts U.S. networks at risk, the supposed meddling of Russian hackers in last fall’s U.S. presidential election have created an environment of mistrust and suspicion that extends beyond the country’s government, leaking over into business relations.
Now, a new report implicates Kaspersky in one of the most damaging NSA leaks to date.
This past Thursday, the Wall Street Journal ran an article alleging that in 2015, hackers working for the Kremlin had stolen NSA data, identifying said data through a Kaspersky scan of an NSA contractor’s home computer.
The stolen data may have included information such as U.S. spy codes and details about how the U.S. defends against cyber attack.
The Wall Street Journal identifies only “multiple people with knowledge of the matter” as its sources and provides no direct evidence that Kaspersky was involved in the hack. Because the sources are anonymous, the story cannot be independently verified by other journalists.
Even if it could be proven that the NSA files were identified because of Kaspersky software, this doesn’t necessarily prove that Kaspersky was at fault or knowingly cooperated with the hackers or the Russian government.
While some experts suspect that Kaspersky uploads data from scans to its cloud, then uses that data to find classified files, others argue that the hackers could have simply found a vulnerability in Kaspersky software, and that Kaspersky Lab’s hands are clean.
What is indisputable is that the NSA contractor should not have been allowed or able to remove classified material from NSA networks and put them on his personal computer. This is the third incident in four years in which insider information was leaked from the NSA, the most famous case being that of Edward Snowden.
Kaspersky Labs continues to point out that there has been little hard evidence to prove that they are involved in Kremlin hacking, instead insisting that their company is “caught in the middle of a geopolitical fight.”
Nonetheless, these unsubstantiated stories have had a major impact on Kaspersky, and the software company may not be able to recover its U.S. market.
Earlier this year, even before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security banned Kaspersky from government agencies, the FBI had warned private companies about the dangers of using Russian-made software, and electronics giant Best Buy had stopped selling Kaspersky.
