Should creatives try building a portfolio using Medium or Google Docs?
(MARKETING) Your work is phenomenal, and you are a creative star, but are you showcasing that work? Get your portfolio out there, even if you don’t have the tech wherewithal to build a website.
For creatives, online portfolios are the name of the game. Nothing is worse (relatively speaking) than finding yourself in the perfect networking opportunity only to confess that, no, you don’t have a personal website or accessible portfolio.
Fortunately, creating one is getting easier, and Google Docs and Medium are two platforms able to foot the bill. We’re finding that while the standard is to have a website dedicated to a custom portfolio, some creative creatives are using existing tools to showcase their works – and they’re not all as janky as you’d think! There are some pretty brilliant portfolios made with the unlikely aforementioned tools!
First of all, it does matter what you’re going for.
Google Docs and Medium are both formatted to showcase documents and writing. That being said, both are simple to use.
Anyone with a Gmail account can automatically create a shareable document without subscribing to another service. Medium also creates publications with an emphasis on content, and once online, displays those publications seamlessly on all devices.
Portfolios should highlight the work — not the platform design around it. Nothing is worse (relatively speaking) than looping through portals, getting lost on what to click on, or being bombarded with unnecessary jingles. Get to the point already.
As for domains, Medium has a “custom domain” feature which allows users to have their personal domain redirect to Medium. Google Docs is a little bit trickier as a sharable link is needed. But that’s what social media is for, right?
The downsides to both platforms include a lack of analytics and the loss of a branding opportunity with no custom URL. If your portfolio is visual—based in photography or any of the visual arts, you’re better off having a larger gallery viewing option such as enlarging grid views and slideshow features.
All options aside, the work should speak for itself when it comes to a portfolio. If you’re in a hurry and can’t find the time to piece together a website exactly how you want it, it’s better to have your work available for viewing than not at all. The rest comes down to personal preference.
Happy portfolio building!
This AI program wants to be your graphic designer
(TECH NEWS) If you’re a small business looking for branding or to re-brand but don’t have the time nor budget, this tool can help you get it done!
AI is growing, now it can even be your own personal graphic designer.
The new company Brandmark uses AI to create custom brand identities in minutes. All you need to do is describe your business and leave the designing up to them.
Brandmark describes their system as “more than just a logo,” as they aid people in developing an entire brand identity. This includes a complete style guide, color scheme and even a WordPress compatible website template.
It is the perfect tool for small businesses and entrepreneurs who may not have the budget to hire an in-house designer to join their team.
The creators of Brandmark have attempted to give the platform personal elements as well, so that you can understand the design decisions and even have the chance to make it your own.
The process is as simple as it can get. All that Brandmark requires is for you to type in a few keywords that best describe your business. For example, a coffee shop might type in “coffee, hot, lounge, mocha, books, relaxation.” These keywords are anything that can be associated with your brand so it is important to include adjectives as well. Consider how you want customers to feel when they see your product or walk into your shop for the first time.
All of these details will help Brandmark create a unique and personal identity for you.
The creators of the tool wanted it to feel like a true designer. That is why they have developed a system that understands design principles. After creating a look, Brandmark will explain the design choice and how it relates to your brand. In addition, you have access to features that allow you to customize the design.Just like any professional service, Brandmark provides a style guide that can be used to apply your brand - including logo, color scheme and font - to various type of products. Click To Tweet
For instance, the same coffee shop would know how to apply their logo to coffee cups, bags, mugs and menus by following the guide. In addition, website layouts are offered to get your online business started. It’s an all-in-one package to get your business up and running with a professional look.
VR eSports marries competitive gaming and VR tech
(TECHNOLOGY) VR is nothing new, but people paying to watch others play together competitively in an arena IS new. And fascinating!
Virtual reality eSports are a thing! The marriage between competitive gaming and VR is now official and they’ve put a ring on it. But let’s be honest, we could see this coming with or without an Oculus Rift.
Helping lead the charge is MassVR, a premier virtual reality gaming company in Chicago, who has opened a massive 32,000 square foot space dedicated to eSports. Additionally, the facilities have banquet rooms to accommodate large parties and special events.
Participants engage in player vs. player matches in one of the four 8,000 square foot arenas. Players rent a VR headset, a backpack, and a controller to play in 8-person team first-person shooter matches. Concerned about motion sickness? The game runs through Unreal Engine 4 and allows players to experience sensations of flying via jetback and teleporting without all the nausea.
Think it’d be cool to compete in front of a crowd? There’s that too! VR League, in partnership with ESL Gaming Network, is the first and biggest VR esports league, catering to one of the fastest growing sports on the globe.
VR League hosts three different levels: Open, Challenger, and Masters where anyone from beginners to pros can have a chance to compete. The organization also hosts tournaments and events.
VR eSports is putting to bed one of the primary complaints against video games – that players don’t get off the couch and get enough exercise.
Well, news flash, the future is here and it’s bound to get your adrenaline up. Whether you are a veteran gamer or someone looking for a fun team-building activity, there’s plenty of gaming to go around. So, grab your Oculus Rift and some friends, and get ready to have a good time.
12 things you may not realize robots are already doing
(TECH NEWS) Robots have long been thought to be job-stealing technologies, but it’s far more sophisticated than that.
Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “With regard to robots, in the early days of robots people said, ‘Oh, let’s build a robot’ and what’s the first thought? You make a robot look like a human and do human things. That’s so 1950s. We are so past that.” If you don’t believe him, take a look at what these little bots are doing these days:
- Robots are doing acrobatics. Atlas can do a backflip and raise its arms after nailing the landing. What’s next? The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics?
- They shop for you. Walmart is testing shelf-scanning robots in their store.
- In Saudi Arabia, a robot became a citizen. However, no one knows exactly what that means yet.
- If a robot can become a citizen, should they be allowed to fight? Welcome, combat for robots.
- Dubai police force has a peaceful Robocop patrolling its sidewalks.
- Bill Gates believes bots that take jobs away from humans should be taxed. Can we make the tax code any more complicated?
- They can play cards, bet and win, even when humans cheat. Carnegie Mellon’s AI bot, LIbratus beat out 4 world class poker pros in a Heads-up No-Limit Texas Hold’em tournament.
- They are writing books and news reports.
- If drones can deliver packages, then why can’t robots deliver food? It’s happening in London.
- Norwegian scientists have developed a robot that can debone a chicken.
- The University of Southern California San Francisco Medical Center has invested in automation that can fill prescriptions, allowing pharmacists and techs to spend more time counseling patients and consulting with physicians.
- They are acting as Buddhist monks at funerals.
For those of us who grew up with role models like C-3PO, Data (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Daleks, none of this should come as a surprise. Researchers have often taken inspiration from screen. Now, we have to think of what rights robots will have as they gain more roles in society.
Kelly
October 7, 2019 at 4:39 pm
Medium hasn’t offered custom domains since 2017, which is a big enough drawback that it made me decide against using their platform.