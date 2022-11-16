Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Despite big tech layoffs, tech talent is still in high demand

Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Stripe, and Uber just scratch the surface of big tech companies initiating layoffs, but there is still hope.

Published

person typing representing tech talent

Tech layoffs have been rolling in left and right lately due to our current economic situation, along with the looming recession. Many companies and roles have been challenged over the past several months, leading to many positions being let go of for the time being.

One of the bigger companies to facilitate layoffs is Twitter, which is newly owned by Elon Musk. Cuts from other large companies like Meta have also taken place, eliminating around 11,000 jobs so far. A total of around 118,000 workers in tech have lost their jobs this year. Several companies have chosen to slow hiring, adding gas to the flames of tech workers looking for new jobs. 

Interestingly enough, tech jobs have still remained high in demand and low in the unemployment area. That’s a huge perk for some, but why are these jobs not going down the tubes with others? 

The American Genius has unique insights on this due to having the Remote Digital Jobs and Austin Digital Jobs groups on Facebook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Big tech layoffs and hiring freezes are dominating headlines, but what most analysts are missing is that countless startups are still growing and still obtaining funding,” said Lani Rosales, CEO at The American Genius. “They’re pre-IPO, so they may not be as sexy to some (yet), but there is still truly meaningful demand in small- to medium-sized tech companies.” 

Despite hiring freezes and full-blown layoffs, tech talent is still needed and in high demand. Workers on LinkedIn have even laid roots of support to help newly laid-off workers to find new employment, which is showing to be helpful. As mentioned by Lani Rosales, even though they’re taking over headlines, big tech companies are only scratching the surface of all the smaller companies operating in adjacent industries looking to hire. 

Smaller firms in several areas of expertise are still hiring new workers, which gives them a huge advantage. Industries that were previously skipped over by most are now being utilized, helping retain employment among the tech crowd. New ideas and growing companies will always be relevant, so tech workers will always be of importance, even during tough times like we’re all going through now.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Video

AG Live: Fake tweet sinks stock, tech layoffs abound, Home Depot earnings spike

This week, we talk about fake tweets tanking stocks, layoffs at big firms, home depot earnings beat expectations, and a script job seekers are...

4 days ago
Person working at night representing Twitter layoffs and rehires Person working at night representing Twitter layoffs and rehires

Business News

Why it’s normal for the people fired from Twitter to be invited back

The employees fired from Twitter are being asked to rejoin. This seems backwards, but it isn't all that uncommon. Let's explore why!

5 days ago
Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs

Tech News

Meta calls for restructuring, layoffs impact 11,000+ workers

Meta is not alone in its call for changing up business by 2023. Unfortunately, due to shifting priorities, layoffs may soon be underway.

7 days ago
twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark

Social Media

Elon Musk to cut 75% of Twitter’s workforce, employees protest

Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. With news releasing that it's official, he makes the devastating statement of impending layoffs.

October 31, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.