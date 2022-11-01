Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Finance

JPMorgan pres: “Recession may be ‘price to pay’ to beat inflation”

Many CEOs are in agreement: A recession may be on the way, and it may be the ‘price to pay’ for inflation, says JPMorgan President.

Published

Man looking sad out of window representing inflation and recession

There’s a growing number of people who say the Federal Reserve should slow or completely stop its rate increases, but JPMorgan President, Daniel Pinto, is not one of them. Earlier this week, Pinto recalled memories of what life was like growing up in Argentina, a country that lost control of inflation. He said that oftentimes costs for food would spike on an hourly basis. Workers even risked losing up to 20% of their salary if they didn’t scramble to convert their paycheck into U.S. dollars, he continued.

Pinto, a Wall Street Veteran who operates the world’s largest investment bank, relayed his views at a critical time for the economy and markets alike. 

If you aren’t in the loop, the Fed is struggling to find credibility during inflation being at a four-decade high, while raising rates and pulling back debt-buying programs. The Federal Reserve has been under hot water due to its recent moves to try to “fight” inflation and the looming recession. The moves they’ve made cratered stocks and bonds this year that rippled around the world as a surging dollar involves other nations’ own struggles with economical issues. 

In a recent interview, Pinto said that inflation is very stressful and is especially hard on poverty-stricken or low-income households. From 1975 to 1991, the price increase averaged 300%. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pinto made his opinions very clear during the interview, stating that putting inflation back in a box is critical right now, and if inflation rises for a period of time, that’s the price we must pay to keep it in check. He went on to say that when people say the Fed is “hawkish”, he disagrees. 

According to the Wall Street Veteran, the Fed can’t allow inflation to become ingrained in our economy. A premature return to easier monetary policy risks repeating the mistakes made in the ’70s and ’80s, he states. This is his reasoning behind supporting the Fed being aggressive on rates. The fed funds rate will likely peak around 5%; that, along with an increase in unemployment, may curb inflation, Pinto said. The current rate is in a 3% to 3.25% range.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

fedex trucks behind fence fedex trucks behind fence

Business News

FedEx warns of low shipment volume, sparking recession concerns

Recessions fears are at an all time high, and with FedEx announcing a declining shipment volume pre-holidays, concerns mount.

September 26, 2022
Person holding money representing layoffs Person holding money representing layoffs

Business Finance

97% of execs think we’re near a recession, most economists agree

The talks of a foreboding recession is not just amongst common folks. Execs and economists agree something is brewing.

September 19, 2022
recession squeeze recession squeeze

Business Finance

How to survive a recession in the modern economy

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Advice about surviving a recession is common these days, but its intended audience can leave a large gap in application.

May 10, 2021
credit cards credit cards

Economic News

On 56th anniversary of credit cards, Fed says consumer debt at all-time high

(Economy) Consumer debt hits an all-time high as we celebrate nearly six decades of charge cards, but one generation is refusing to fuel the...

October 1, 2014

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.