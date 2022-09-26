Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

FedEx warns of low shipment volume, sparking recession concerns

Recessions fears are at an all time high, and with FedEx announcing a declining shipment volume pre-holidays, concerns mount.

Published

fedex trucks behind fence

The signs of an incoming recession are sometimes hidden in places we often forget to look, and shipping slowdowns, especially pre-holiday, could qualify as one of those places. FedEx CEO, Raj Subramaniam, told CNBC that he believes that we’re headed head-first into to a worldwide recession based on what he’s seeing in the company.

Subramaniam’s dark economic prediction came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full-year guidance.

Subramaniam said weakening global shipping volumes drove FedEx’s disappointing results. He said the company thought they would see an increase in productivity after China’s factories closed for Covid and then reopened. Instead and to everyone’s surprise, demand actually fell.

The declines have been worsening weekly since June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CEO warned that FedEx is a reflection of everybody else’s business. The declines the company is seeing may warn of future declines for everyone, leading to recession concerns.

“We’re seeing that volume decline in every segment around the world, and so you know, we’ve just started our second quarter,” he said. “The weekly numbers are not looking so good, so we just assume at this point that the economic conditions are not really good.”

“We are a reflection of everybody else’s business, especially the high-value economy in the world,” he later added.

Not so fast, though. The Motley Fool said it is important to note that UPS reiterated guidance for the current quarter earlier this week, which would suggest that FedEx’s internal management is not seeing a dramatic dropoff in demand.

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist of Moody Analytics, points out in the Philadelphia Inquirer that FedEx is in a highly competitive field and the decline in the company’s shipping might not be the recession sign the CEO portends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, we’re definitely seeing the aftermath of inflation and we’re still suffering the fallout from the pandemic. Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine and the resulting sanctions are impacting prices, and the threat of recession is real.

In this article:,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding money sadly representing inflation and recession Person holding money sadly representing inflation and recession

Business Finance

97% of execs think we’re near a recession, most economists agree

The talks of a foreboding recession is not just amongst common folks. Execs and economists agree something is brewing.

September 19, 2022
recession squeeze recession squeeze

Business Finance

How to survive a recession in the modern economy

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Advice about surviving a recession is common these days, but its intended audience can leave a large gap in application.

May 10, 2021
credit cards credit cards

Economic News

On 56th anniversary of credit cards, Fed says consumer debt at all-time high

(Economy) Consumer debt hits an all-time high as we celebrate nearly six decades of charge cards, but one generation is refusing to fuel the...

October 1, 2014
GDP empty wallet GDP empty wallet

Economic News

GDP falls 2.9%, some panic about another recession

(Economic News) With new economic data out today, some are bracing for another recession, while others are saying the data should be taken with...

June 25, 2014

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.