Work from car? Tesla is working on adding Zoom to vehicles

We can get work done in places we never thought possible. Tesla may be the 1st ‘work from car’ option with Zoom.

Published

Tesla driver pointing to screen representing Zoom addition

Ever wanted to tune into a Zoom meeting from the comfort of your very own car? Well, that just may be a possibility soon if Tesla has anything to say about it. The newly-introduced feature was announced at a Zoomtopia event recently.

During the event, Zoom showed several new features for its site, including the ability to launch Zoom from Teslas. The new feature would give Tesla owners the choice to attend video Zoom calls right in their vehicles. Of course, this “teaser” was briefly mentioned, so there’s a lot we don’t know yet. 

We do know, however, that Zoom is very excited for the feature to come available to all Tesla owners, meaning every Tesla-manufactured vehicle will include that capability. Many have joked over the years about cars becoming TOO capable, and if that’s going to happen, this looks like a good first step.

During the video demo, it showed a video feed during the call, which means it will most likely utilize the camera found in a few Tesla models, like the Model S and Model X.

It also appears that if the Zoom user chooses to sync their calendar to their Tesla vehicle, they can launch a meeting from the comfort of their car. This, by default, will create a new opportunity for simplicity among Tesla owners.

I mean, at this rate, we’ll have microwaves in our vehicles in the future. We are unsure of what the Wi-Fi situation is. Would you need a dedicated Wi-Fi connection to make the call? That’s still to be seen.

Even though this feature is new, it’s actually been in talks for about two years. When Tesla owner, Elon Musk, was asked back in 2020 about video conferences from your vehicle becoming a possibility in the future, he confirmed it was in the works. Being able to host or attend a conference call from your vehicle is actually pretty neat, despite controversies.

Tech is evolving every day, and with the average person spending a lot of time in theirs, it makes a lot of sense to introduce new features.

Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

