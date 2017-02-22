Why WhatsApp’s new feature may look familiar

Facebook’s lil app baby

Looks like Snapchat is setting the industry standard with its Stories feature. Like Facebook’s other app babies, WhatsApp is getting a Stories feature. They are now introducing their own version called WhatApp Status, adding some flair to the basic structure of the app.

Typically WhatsApp is the thing you use when your friends are in Europe or you ran out of prepaid texts on your plan. The app is mostly popular in developing networks like Brazil, India, and other networks outside of the US. Since it doesn’t use up data, it’s popular in areas where network plans are pricey. It’s known for reliability and simplicity, but now the app is getting exciting new features.

WhatsApp-ealing

On Monday, WhatsApp announced the launch of its Stories feature.

If it seems like a copycat of Snapchat, that’s because it is.

But at this point Facebook and its subsidiaries aren’t framing their iterations of Stories as an imitation. WhatsApp product manager Randall Sarafa told Recode “this is a format that is being broadly adopted, and we’re adopting it as well.”

Users can upload GIFs, and videos can be up to 45 seconds long. On Snapchat you're limited to a mere ten seconds. Additionally, the updates are end-to-end encrypted, meaning they really do disappear.

Users can upload GIFs, and videos can be up to 45 seconds long. On Snapchat you’re limited to a mere ten seconds. Additionally, the updates are end-to-end encrypted, meaning they really do disappear.

Comparing WhatsApp to Snapchat

WhatsApp’s decision was partially based on how frequently users share media within the app. Billions of photos and videos are sent within the app each day, so the new addition seems like a worthwhile development. The company has been steadily adding to its offerings to build a more elaborate media experience for its users. They recently added video calling and photo stickers, another move mirroring Snapchat.

However, unlike Instagram and Snapchat, WhatsApp says it doesn’t plan on placing ads in its version of Stories.

Although WhatsApp just appointed its first COO, Safara said “we’re not adding ads to WhatsApp, and we don’t have plans to do that.” Not sure how they plan on monetizing the feature, but surely something will be in store.

I never thought I’d have to deal with ads on Snapchat, but if their pioneering moves are any indication, even the most seemingly pure selfie sharing apps can be monetized. But still, I’m looking forward to seeing what other apps adopt trends from Snapchat. Check out the app’s new feature if you’re in the US. And if not, just wait a bit. The Status feature is rolling out next week in other parts of the world including France, Spain, Italy, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UK.

