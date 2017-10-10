Workey is your AI solution to job searching

Let’s face it – looking for a job is a full-time job. It can take hours per day to sort through pages and pages of listings, customize résumés and cover letters for each job, and contact potential employers.

Job hunting is like searching for treasures in the sand – you could spend countless hours looking for absolutely nothing, or you could luck out and find the gem that makes all that time worthwhile.

Well, it was about time that someone put the power of artificial intelligence to work to make the process of finding a job easier. Workey is an AI app that customizes your job search so that you don’t have to spend a lot of time actively looking.

Instead, the app finds openings that suit your search and brings them directly to your device. In fact, the vast majority of Workey users, 78 percent, are not actively looking for a job.

Says Workey user and product manager Laura Galphini, “Workey understands that I’m busy and don’t want to commit to a full-time job search. Now I can just sit back and relax while opportunities come to me.”

You start by having a conversation with “Melanie,” a curly-haired chatbot.

She asks you some basic questions about your work history and skills, and also has you upload a résumé or connect to your LinkedIn profile. Then, you just wait for the job listings to come rolling in.

With Workey, you can “hunt” for a job anonymously, only revealing your identity to employers after they’ve contacted you with a job offer (kind of like Tindr for jobs).

Over 500 companies, from startups to corporations, are recruiting hires through Workey. The app is focused on the tech industry, although it does sometimes list non-tech positions still necessary within any tech company, such as marketing, sales, and customer service.

I gave Workey a try myself. I used the online version, not the mobile app. It was simple and easy to use, although I found the section where I indicated my location a bit glitchy. The city listings often didn’t include states, so I accidentally ended up listing myself in a city of the same name, but the wrong state.

When I tried to interact with the map, I wasn’t able to select my own location. There was also no option for folks looking for remote work. In the end, Workey told me that all the jobs were in New York City and and San Francisco anyway.

So maybe Workey isn’t for me, but it does have a lot of great reviews on Product Hunt, the biggest complaint being that there is an iPhone app but not an Android version.

It appears that a fair number of folks in the tech industry have advanced their careers using it. Workey is probably also worth looking into if you’re a tech startup recruiting hires.