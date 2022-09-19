Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

6 ways to improve your video’s chances of going viral, using sound!

Short-form content has been popping off with social media sites copying TikTok’s fame. Here’s a breakdown of how sound can help you go viral.

Published

Two teens looking at viral videos with sound and audio.

The phenomenon of going viral has swept the world since about 2009, when the term first became popular. You may remember the video “David After Dentist”, which totals over 140 million views. Over the past decade, a lot has changed in social media communities, thus switching up the criteria that it takes to become viral. Whereas videos that used to spread like wildfire were often cute or funny, now you can go viral for just about anything, including sound. 

A lot of different sounds, songs, and audio clips have helped social media users become viral. Sometimes it’s been as easy as hopping on a trend and putting your own spin on it. 

This year, there’s been audio trends swarming around platforms like Tiktok and Instagram. Why audio has captured the attention of millions is debated, but considering the majority of people watching this type of content are Gen Z, maybe it’s just plain relatable. 

Sounds that are generally used on Tiktok are comedic in nature and allow opportunities for users to engage. Hoping on a trend using sound clips, songs, or catchphrases allows a moment of laughter and joy for most. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regardless of the reason why audio has boomed, it’s obvious that it’s a trend that will stick around for awhile…because it works. 

What are some sounds that currently make for good content? Let’s explore. 

Well-paced sound is generally noted for having a great tempo and optimal pacing, making it a joy to edit. This type of sound is also usually easy on the ears and eyes, often paired with images to match the music. 

Trending sound is what you’ll see when jumping on the mainstream bandwagon. New dance challenges, creator trends, or photo collages are a great way to boost your content quickly. 

Intentional sound is generally one that leaves a lasting impression on the viewer. It’s typically original content and either a soundbite or a song. When using original audio, it also gives other users a way to repurpose the sound, which can create traction that leads back to the original post. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sticky sound is usually what the masses are currently being pleased by. Sticky sounds can either be comedic in nature, which we learned earlier is favored by the masses. This type of sound can also include catchphrases or lyrics relevant to a certain topic or issue. This is called “sticky sound” because chances are high that using this type of content will make yours “stick.” 

Nostalgic sound is kind of self-explanatory. This one evokes feelings of nostalgia. Getting people in their feelings is another way to climb to the top because human beings are emotional by nature. This is a powerful tool to use to ignite deep feelings among viewers. 

Celebrity sound is last up and involves a celebrity creating the trend. Social media loves celebrities for a number of reasons, and will often pay close attention if a celebrity has hopped on one. Views are typically higher, and so are the chances of the content being recreated and noticed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Jupittr Jupittr

Tech News

New free tool, Jupittr, makes auto-generated subtitle videos from audio

(TECHNOLOGY) Content creation just got easier. Jupittr is a new, 100% free tool that creates videos from your recorded audio. Genius, and easy!

December 9, 2021
Person at audio mixing table, preparing audio branding Person at audio mixing table, preparing audio branding

Business Marketing

Audio branding: Is this the next big boost in brand recognition?

(BUSINESS MARKETING) Brands have invested heavily in audio branding in 2021, here's how that is changing up the branding rankings for businesses.

June 16, 2021
Smiling woman seated in dark room illuminated by lamp and phone light, participating in audio chat room. Smiling woman seated in dark room illuminated by lamp and phone light, participating in audio chat room.

Business News

Chasing Clubhouse success? How the audio chat room trend affects products

(BUSINESS NEWS) It is inevitable that when a new successful trend comes along, other companies will try to make lightning strike twice. Will the...

April 21, 2021
Soundbeamer, a new device that beams audio directly to your ears, aims to replace headphones. Soundbeamer, a new device that beams audio directly to your ears, aims to replace headphones.

Tech News

First wireless, now headphoneless headphones? Enter, Soundbeamer

(TECH NEWS) The future of music is here – and it’s being beamed directly into your ears, thanks to Soundbeamer.

November 17, 2020

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.