First wireless, now headphoneless headphones? Enter, Soundbeamer
(TECH NEWS) The future of music is here – and it’s being beamed directly into your ears, thanks to Soundbeamer.
The leap from headphones that plugged into your device to wireless Bluetooth was remarkable. No longer would we have to suffer the inconvenience of our wires getting tugged by something or having to be near our device at all times. And last Friday, the most recent giant leap in audio tech was shared with the world – it’s a device that beams music directly into your ears, no headphones required.
Yes, directly into your ears. I know what I said.
SoundBeamer 1.0 is the debut desktop device from Noveto Systems, an Israeli company, that beams sound directly into the ears of the listener without the need for headphones.
By using a 3-D sensing module, SoundBeamer 1.0 locates and tracks your ear position. Then, it sends audio through ultrasonic waves to create “sound pockets” in your ear so only you can hear the audio while still being able to listen to the sounds in your environment.
Early users of the technology say the listening sensation is straight out of a sci-fi movie – the 3-D sound feels like it’s coming from every angle, though no one can hear it but you.
Now your entire office can listen to music or conference calls openly without disturbing each other. At home, members of your family can play games, watch a movie or jam to music with minimal disruption.
While I think this technology is extremely cool (I mean, come on), part of me wonders about the social repercussions once SoundBeam is widely available – how will it affect us interpersonally to constantly and inconspicuously be further pushed into our own little audio bubbles?
Personally, I like wearing my big wireless headphones when I go on a walk or am typing away at my computer. Maybe I’m just a grouch, but I find something soothing in others knowing I’m not listening to them. My headphones are a visual signifier that I’m in my own world and can’t be bothered.
But maybe change is good.
By Christmas of next year, CEO of Noveto Christophe Ramstein says that a “smaller, sexier” version of SoundBeamer will be available for consumer release. Fingers crossed that by that time we will all be vaccinated and actually be able to be around others so that audio beaming is a worthwhile investment.
If there are more productive, practical uses for audio beaming tech outside of its evident coolness (and I’m positive there are), I’m sure you tech heads will be on it. I’m excited to see what the future of audio sounds like.
Deepfakes of musicians raise all kinds of moral quandaries
(TECH NEWS) Audio deepfakes for dead musicians now exist – the power of AI is impressive, but let’s talk about why this is not cool.
We’ve spoken at length about the wonders and dangers of visual deepfakes produced by AI, so it should come as no surprise that OpenAI’s new initiative—AI that generates audio mimicry of famous musicians—has us divided.
OpenAI is a California-based technology company with claims to fame that encompass Image GPT and Microscope. Recently, they added “Jukebox” to that list, and while the implications are certainly cool, they’re also terrifying.
The basic premise of Jukebox is simple: Using existing audio samples from a musician, the AI creates a new track that is an “approximate” of that musician’s style and sound. Some iterations are reportedly off-kilter enough to warrant sullied listening, while others sound straight from their target musician’s mouth.
The catch is that Jukebox is eerily good at creating “new” content in the style of deceased artists–such as Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley—leading to a deeper question of whether or not doing so is in poor taste, a violation of copyright, or even purely unethical.
Sampling old tracks from deceased artists in new music isn’t new. Contemporary artists such as Drake are known for looping in pieces of audio to complement a hook or a verse, and the music market is saturated with remakes, remasters, and covers of old music. However, one can argue that—as cool as Jukebox’s application is—using AI to impersonate dead people is sketchy territory.
One might point to the famous Tupac hologram that was popular a few years ago as a counterargument. I would personally argue that even that was potentially done in poor taste, but, again, it was a visual aid to existing music—not an AI approximation of what some programmer in California thought the next Tupac single would have been if he hadn’t been executed.
This brings us to the larger problem that exists with all deepfakes: Accountability. In the past, using your eyes and ears to judge the content of one’s speech and actions was enough; at times, it was difficult, but it was still enough to arrive at a consensus, personally or otherwise.
Deepfakes make it impossible to trust your eyes and ears the same way. People have already reported egregious instances of visual deepfakes being used to insert their likeness into things like pornography and racist rhetoric; how will progressively generated audio fit into that model? On the other side of the argument, how many people will start to claim that offensive or problematic video or audio of them is “faked”? Only time will tell.
This is yet another cautionary tale that one can respect and revere the limitations of technology without pushing them to unnecessary lengths. As Jukebox becomes more prominent, we will almost certainly become stuck with the consequences of its success.
The wait is over! mmhmm launches on Mac today
(TECH NEWS) The long anticipated release of mmhmm is finally here! Let’s talk about the features coming in from this virtual presentation startup.
Last month, we wrote about mmhmm, a virtual presentation startup that turns boring Zoom meetings into entertainment like presentations. Brought to you by Evernote founder, Phil Libin, the tool has cool features that make you look more than just a bland head-in-a-box. And, I’m pretty sure we can all agree that we’re a little bit tired of being one.
One month into beta, mmhmm already had 100k people on its waiting list. And, for those of you who’ve patiently waited, the wait is finally over! mmhmm has launched today on Mac and is available for download. So, to get a little more information on how mmhmm came about and what new things we can expect down the pipeline, we chatted with Phil himself.
When asked whether he expected such a big turnout for the beta, Phil said it was totally unexpected, and he said they weren’t trying to instill FOMO by not letting everyone get a peek. “The purpose of the beta was very scientific. Every day we invited a few hundred people, just enough so that we could have a statistically significant test; whether the previous features and bug fixes were working or not.” By running the beta the way they did, Phil said they were able to build a “good product quickly”.
Another thing that helped move things along quickly for mmhmm was that timing was just right. Before the pandemic, we were able to perform our roles in our daily lives at work, school, social functions, etc, but the pandemic took that away. Phil said that everyone “knew how to be a little bit of a performer. We just lost that when we all went on video because it’s just like a new language of how to be engaging on video.” And, the video tools available to us were no fun. So, Phil took what he learned from Twitter’s Cofounder Ben Stone — fuseful. “It’s a combination of fun and useful. So the idea is like, we do these things that are like funny, but they actually serve, you know, an important purpose,” Phil said.
Thus, the idea of mmhmm was formed. This new tool aims to take back a little bit of what we lost, such as being able to present alongside another team member; and debating if our slideshows, or our faces are more important to display. And, a lot of people were here for it, especially investors. “Everyone that we pitched it to believed in the size of the opportunity. They also all wanted to use it immediately,” Phil said. This helped in acquiring funding easier.
So, let’s get down to the features!
Copilot: Interestingly enough, the copilot feature has come in handy for more than just office presentations. The feature, which lets two people work and present together has been used by teachers in a very interesting way. Educators in South Dakota are using it for storytime. With the book in the background and the educators in front, they can read a book to children in both English and Lakota languages. And, while they speak, the book is synchronized in the back just like if you were turning a page. “Things couldn’t be done like this before,” Phil said.
Dynamic Rooms: The library of beautiful, animated backgrounds has grown. There are now more places for you to visit (or, rather display) in the background. This is partially due to mmhmm’s acquisition of Memex. Memex creates cool filters that you can apply to videos. “We’re going to have so much more interesting effects and backgrounds,” said Phil. “In fact, a lot of our dynamic rooms were made by the Memex guys.”
Laser Pointer: This laser comes in multiple colors and even rainbow mode. This feature lets you add a pointer effect to your mouse so you can point to specific pieces of information on your slide.
Away (or more like the Terminator’s “I’ll be back”): Selecting this feature will bring up a screen with a cute graphic of an mmhmm character juggling and text that reads, “Be Right Back”. You can say goodbye to empty cameras when someone goes offscreen.
Big Hand Mode: This feature is mmhmm’s way of perfecting gestures. This mode lets you nonverbally communicate without interrupting the presentation. The feature uses gesture recognition. By turning it on, your hand turns into a big foam hand you normally see at sports events. How cool is that!? “[You can] quickly communicate visually without interrupting. To agree with someone, you can just like give a thumbs up you know, or thumbs down,” Phil said. Unfortunately, this feature is only available on the new Apple M1 powered Macs just announced. Fingers crossed we see it on older Macs soon.
So, mmhmm is here. For now, it’s only available on Mac, but Phil says it will eventually be available on Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android. The holdup is that they are looking at “what is uniquely good” about each device so they can develop work that will make it really great.
The basic version of mmhmm is free. But if you want more fun and flexible features, you can subscribe to unlock the fun! For those lucky enough to be on the beta, you will have access to three months of the premium features for free. New subscribers will get a 7-day trial. Every day after that, users will be able to use the advanced features for one hour each day. To get rid of the time limits, you can subscribe for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. And, all teachers and students will get the premium version for free for one year.
“The mark of a successful product is when you see it being used in ways that the creators just didn’t imagine. That’s a good sign that you’re succeeding,” Phil said. Will you step up to the challenge to do something the creators couldn’t imagine?
Samsung unveils the latest in holographic tech for smartphones
(TECH NEWS) The newest and best in holographic technology from Samsung opens exciting new possibilities for the future of smartphone holograms.
Samsung researchers have developed new holographic technology that allows for high-definition 3D videos to be viewed at 30 angles. The goal is to make the screen so thin that it can be used in smartphones – so cool!
The way holographic displays work is by manipulating light so a 3D image is projected into space without the use of other equipment (think: 3D glasses).
What makes this display so revolutionary is that existing holographic displays can only produce high-definition images when viewed from the front. In short, there is a small viewing angle. Thus, Samsung’s newest display, complete with 30 viewing angels, is a radical achievement.
“The ultimate goal of holographic display would be to deliver the most realistic representation, where people cannot tell the difference between real objects and virtually generated ones,” says Hong-Seok Lee at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in South Korea.
It works is by using a backlight to redirect the image, which cuts down on the eye-fatigue experienced by anyone who has ever worn 3D glasses – you are forced to look in slightly different directions, which causes muscle strain in the eyes.
With Samsung’s display, you simply have to look at the image the way you would regularly, and the display does the rest of the work.
These developments in holographic technology can make it possible for smartphones, tablets or computer monitors to utilize user-friend holographics. How will new improved holographic displays affect technology as we know it? Will the everyday person be able to access these holographic technologies?
It’s a little too early to say for sure, but Samsung is publicly on a mission to create displays thin enough to be used in their smartphones. I’m curious to see how the consumer market will react – will holographic displays become the new norm, or will people kind of stop caring after the glow of the novelty has worn off (anyone remember Google Glass?) I’m also interested to see if Apple – Samsung’s greatest competitor – will try to adopt holographic displays for the newest iPhone. Will we see a “Race for the Best Holographic Displays” between the two companies? I sure hope so.
