Best practices for your valuable proprietary data
(BUSINESS MARKETING) We live in the information age, everything can be broken down into data and used to understand the world around us, but how can businesses use it morally?
Data management has been a hot topic in the technology world since machine automated processes have enabled the collection of leagues of data. Companies have developed strategies for collecting, analyzing, and organizing internal data. But what about proprietary data?
Proprietary data is data that is uniquely acquired by a company to create a competitive market advantage. It could be data that is possessed only by that company, or has been structured in such a way that it becomes a unique business asset. For example, Uber has driver data and Airbnb has home data corroborated by hosts and guests.
Though many companies have some form of proprietary data, many lack a strategy for managing it. Internal data is often given acute attention to manage internal processes, contact relationships, and operations. But proprietary data is what can propel a company from data rich to information rich.
The Harvard Business Review suggests that as data acquisition continues to become easier and faster with AI and machine learning, companies should be proactive about developing a strategy to maintain that data.
Take investment firms, for example. Some firms have found “nontraditional” data collection and analysis methods to understand new economic trends. They can use unique samples like satellite images of store parking lots or securities pricing data to develop a proprietary data set about consumer behavior and trends. These new technologies and strategic analyses are what can give a firm a new way to understand something as volatile (and profitable) as the stock market.
The authors suggest considering the full life cycle of data collection and analysis to develop a strategy for how to make proprietary data use both secure and advantageous. Companies should consider what data might be useful, how it can be ethically acquired, legal implications for the ownership of that data, and how the use of that data can provide a value-add and potentially be monetized.
Finally, it is critical to consider proprietary data in your company’s overall data architecture. Consider who manages the data, which teams can participate in the analysis and product development from the data, and how it can be wielded to benefit the company or its customers.
In the age of information, successful proprietary data management will be a defining feature of the next generation of exceptional business acumen.
Google podcasts are finally providing valuable information to podcasters
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Important statistics for podcasters are device usage, retention data, and total time listened, and Google if finally giving this info to podcasters.
Everyone and their mother seems to have their own podcast, and they range from informative to silly. They can cover news information, music/movie/comic/book reviews, narrative stories, and historical information. They are relatively cheap to produce but in order to be successful you need to know who’s listening, and Google has just finally provided that information.
Google Podcasts will provide podcasters with more data analytics. While not known for trail-blazing in the podcasting realm, the company has largely worked with third-party developers on Play, Google has introduced its own podcasts app.
Podcasters rely on listener data to understand what their listeners want to hear along with selling ads (a huge chunk of revenue). Google Podcasts intends to help via its Google Podcasts Manager tool. Once show owners complete a RSS feed ownership verification process (similar to iTunes and Spotify), they’ll have access to engagement metrics showing how their shows do on the platform, retention data, and the total time people listened. The types of devices used by listeners can inform podcasters where their show is most widely accessed and can possibly refer to how/when listeners are tuning in.
The Google Podcasts Manager tool doesn’t include listener demographic data while competitor, Spotify does. Apple also doesn’t display demographic data likely due to privacy concerns. A report by The Verge explains how podcasters are typically putting together their own analytics across multiple platforms to create a better picture of their show performance.
Google certainly does have access to this information. While podcasters could do a lot with that data, their listeners will need to accept that their data will be shared. It’s a dilemma that may be up for debate for quite some time as data breaches and exposures have blown up news headlines over the past few years.
Google Podcasts is available as an iOS and Android app, as well as on Google search, Google Assistant, Android Auto, and through podcasts.google.com on the web.
Why you must nix MLM experience from your resume
(BUSINESS MARKETING) MLMs pray on people without much choice, but once you try to switch to something more stable, don’t use the MLM as experience.
MLM experience…is it worth keeping on your resume?
Are you or someone you know looking for a job after a stint in an MLM? Well, first off, congratulations for pursuing a real job that will provide a steady salary! But I also know that transition can be hard. The job market is already tight and if you don’t have much other work experience on your resume, is it worth trying to leverage your MLM experience?
The short answer? Heck no.
As Ask the Manager puts it, there’s a “strong stigma against [MLMs],” meaning your work experience might very well put a bad taste in the mouth of anyone looking through resumes. And looking past the sketchy products many offer, when nearly half of people in MLMs lose money and another quarter barely break even, it sure doesn’t paint you in a good light to be involved.
(Not to mention, many who do turn a profit only do so by recruiting more people, not actually by selling many products.)
“But I wouldn’t say I worked for an MLM,” you or your friend might say, “I was a small business owner!”
It’s a common selling point for MLMs, that often throw around pseudo-feminist feel good slang like Boss Babe” or a “Momtrepreneur,” to tell women joining that they’re now business women! Except, as you might have guessed, that’s not actually the case, unless by “Boss Babe” you mean “Babe Who Goes Bankrupt or Tries to Bankrupt Her Friends.”
A more accurate title for the job you did at an MLM would be Sales Rep, because you have no stake in the creation of the product, or setting the prices, or any of the myriad of tasks that a real entrepreneur has to face.
Okay, that doesn’t sound nearly as impressive as “small business owner.” And I know it’s tempting to talk up your experience on a resume, but that can fall apart pretty quickly if you can’t actually speak to actual entrepreneur experience. It makes you look like you don’t know what you’re talking about…which is also not a good look for the job hunt.
That said…depending on your situation, it might be difficult to leave any potential work experience off your resume. I get it. MLMs often target people who don’t have options for other work opportunities – and it’s possible you’re one of the unlucky ones who doesn’t have much else to put on paper.
In this case, you’ll want to do it carefully. Use the sales representative title (or something similar) and, if you’re like the roughly 50% of people who lose money from MLMs, highlight your soft skills. Did you do cold calls? Tailor events to the people who would be attending? Get creative, just make sure to do it within reason.
It’s not ideal to use your MLM experience on a resume, but sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures. Still, congratulations to you, or anyone you know, who has decided to pursue something that will actually help pay the bills.
COVID-19 is no reason to not pay employees for their time
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Yes, you still must pay employees for their time even if they aren’t able to complete their work due to restrictions. Time = Money.
The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a lot of insightful questions about things like our healthcare system, worldwide containment procedures, and about a billion other things that all deserve well-thought answers.
Unfortunately, it has also led to some of the dumbest questions of all time.
One such question comes courtesy of Comstock Mag, with the inquiry asking whether or not employees who show up on time can be deducted an hour’s pay if the manager shows up an hour later.
From a legal standpoint, Comstock Mag points out that employees participating in such activities are “engaged to wait”, meaning that—while they aren’t necessarily “working”—they are still on the clock and waiting for work to appear; in this case, the aforementioned “work” comes in the form of the manager or supervisor showing up.
In short: if the reason your employees aren’t working is because the precursor to completing the work for which you pay them is inaccessible, you still have to pay them for their time.
Morally, of course, the answer is much simpler: pay your employees for their time, especially if the reason they are unable to complete work is because you (or a subordinate) didn’t make it to work at the right time.
Certainly, you might be able to justify sending all of your employees home early if you run into something like a technology snag or a hiccup in the processes which make it possible for them to do their jobs—that would mean your employees were no longer engaged to wait, thus removing your legal obligation to continue paying them.
Then again, the moral question of whether or not cutting your employees’ hours comes into play here. It’s understandable that funds would be tight for the time-being, but docking employees an hour of their work here or there due to problems that no one can control may cause them to resent you down the line when you need their support in return.
The real problem with this question is that, despite most people knowing that the answer should always be “pay them”, the sheer number of people working from home in the wake of worldwide closures and social distancing could muddy the water in terms of what constitutes the difference between being engaged to wait and simply burning time.
For example, an employee who is waiting for a meeting to start still fits the bill of “engaged to wait” even if the meeting software takes an extra half hour to kick in (or, worse yet, the meeting never happens), and docking them pay for timecard issues or other extenuating factors that keep them from their work is similarly disingenuous—and illegal.
There are a lot of unknowns these days, but basic human decency should never be up for debate—especially now.
