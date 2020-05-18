Business Marketing
Bistro owner rewards 1 star reviews to beat Yelps ‘algorithm’ racket
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Botto Bistro Restaurant owner gives absolutely no f***s and recruits negative Yelp reviews for sport. Maybe yelp should be “persuaded” to chill.
Chef Davide Cerretini is a legend. If you don’t know his name, maybe you have heard of Botto Bistro, the Richmond, California restaurant that once held the honor of worst-rated restaurant on Yelp.
In 2014, Cerretini offered pizza discounts in exchange for bad Yelp reviews. Yes, you read that right – one star review earns you 25% off your pizza. When Yelp complained, Cerretini upped the ante to 50% off.
Doesn’t Yelp punish restaurants for exchanging incentives for reviews? Yes – but don’t forget Cerretini does not give a flying fart what Yelp thinks. In fact, he started the ploy to beat Yelp at its own game.
According to Cerretini, and many other small business owners, Yelp participates in what amounts to extortion of restaurant owners. Sales reps reach out to these businesses and urge them to buy an ad for a monthly fee. Upon buying the ad, some mysterious algorithm filters more positive reviews to the top of the restaurant’s page. No one knows what the algorithm is or how exactly it works, but it seemed no coincidence to Cerretini that his best reviews disappeared and bad ones rose to the top after he refused to participate.
“I came from Italy, and know exactly what mafia extortion looks like,” he says. “Yelp was manipulating reviews and hoping I would pay a protection fee. I didn’t come to America and work for 25 years to be extorted by some idiot in Silicon Valley,” Cerretini told the Hustle.
Cerretini’s plan worked. In one day he attracted a month’s worth of business in response to the discount incentive for a one-star review. After a few more days, there were 2,300 one-star ratings.
Botto Bistro has since been sold to Mountain Mike’s Pizza. But Cerretini’s legacy is far from forgotten. In fact, he kept the website as a monument to his success: “We would like to thank Yelp for being so stupid and arrogant that they tried to extort the Italians. In doing so they allowed us to have fun, increase our business and our popularity, troll them for the last 6 years, sell our place at a profit, and forge a new career that took us all over the world exposing them for the idiots they are.”
Botto Bistro has a 2.5 star rating on Yelp from 283 reviews. Italy 1, Silicon Valley 0.
Lead generation company mass scrapes emails from LinkedIn
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Lead generation agency, Belkins, develops web application to mass-extract contact info from LinkedIn. How badly do you want leads?
Developers at Belkins appointment agency have shared a web application for large-scale contact info scraping from LinkedIn. The app, cleverly titled “LinkedIn Email Extractor,” is a web browser extension that allows users to pull contact info from LinkedIn profile search results.
This means that there are no impressions made in the process of pulling the data, so there is no limit to how many times you can use the feature each day. The application can be integrated with popular CRMs like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Pipedrive to generate new leads from extracted contacts.
Belkins is a Lead Generation Agency working with clients on “top-of-the-sales-funnel needs, from building targeted sales leads lists to B2B appointment setting with qualified prospects,” according to their website.
Belkins’ mission lends itself naturally to the LinkedIn Email Extractor. The less time a sales representative needs to spend on finding the contact info for new leads, the more time they can spend on actually contacting those leads.
But collecting long lists of emails from search results without getting to know the individuals behind the emails does not lend itself to personalized outreach. Furthermore, scraping swaths of emails from a website raises questions about the ethics of data mining. And even if the app doesn’t violate any LinkedIn privacy policies (I’m sure they thoroughly inspected the fine print of the Terms and Conditions for compliance issues), is this not the most annoying form of outbound marketing?
Belkins developer Vladislav Podolyako, who posted the application on Product Hunt, argues that the publicly available data is fair game. Marketers go through the process of individually reaching out to potential clients in the B2B space via LinkedIn all the time, so why not speed up the process and get to the point?
Podolyako encouraged the Product Hunt community to test the app and provide feedback via 24/7 live chat. Even if you don’t condone the practice of large-scale data extraction, you have to respect the hustle of the sales professionals who still don’t give a you-know-what about padding your inbox.
Google podcasts are finally providing valuable information to podcasters
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Important statistics for podcasters are device usage, retention data, and total time listened, and Google if finally giving this info to podcasters.
Everyone and their mother seems to have their own podcast, and they range from informative to silly. They can cover news information, music/movie/comic/book reviews, narrative stories, and historical information. They are relatively cheap to produce but in order to be successful you need to know who’s listening, and Google has just finally provided that information.
Google Podcasts will provide podcasters with more data analytics. While not known for trail-blazing in the podcasting realm, the company has largely worked with third-party developers on Play, Google has introduced its own podcasts app.
Podcasters rely on listener data to understand what their listeners want to hear along with selling ads (a huge chunk of revenue). Google Podcasts intends to help via its Google Podcasts Manager tool. Once show owners complete a RSS feed ownership verification process (similar to iTunes and Spotify), they’ll have access to engagement metrics showing how their shows do on the platform, retention data, and the total time people listened. The types of devices used by listeners can inform podcasters where their show is most widely accessed and can possibly refer to how/when listeners are tuning in.
The Google Podcasts Manager tool doesn’t include listener demographic data while competitor, Spotify does. Apple also doesn’t display demographic data likely due to privacy concerns. A report by The Verge explains how podcasters are typically putting together their own analytics across multiple platforms to create a better picture of their show performance.
Google certainly does have access to this information. While podcasters could do a lot with that data, their listeners will need to accept that their data will be shared. It’s a dilemma that may be up for debate for quite some time as data breaches and exposures have blown up news headlines over the past few years.
Google Podcasts is available as an iOS and Android app, as well as on Google search, Google Assistant, Android Auto, and through podcasts.google.com on the web.
Best practices for your valuable proprietary data
(BUSINESS MARKETING) We live in the information age, everything can be broken down into data and used to understand the world around us, but how can businesses use it morally?
Data management has been a hot topic in the technology world since machine automated processes have enabled the collection of leagues of data. Companies have developed strategies for collecting, analyzing, and organizing internal data. But what about proprietary data?
Proprietary data is data that is uniquely acquired by a company to create a competitive market advantage. It could be data that is possessed only by that company, or has been structured in such a way that it becomes a unique business asset. For example, Uber has driver data and Airbnb has home data corroborated by hosts and guests.
Though many companies have some form of proprietary data, many lack a strategy for managing it. Internal data is often given acute attention to manage internal processes, contact relationships, and operations. But proprietary data is what can propel a company from data rich to information rich.
The Harvard Business Review suggests that as data acquisition continues to become easier and faster with AI and machine learning, companies should be proactive about developing a strategy to maintain that data.
Take investment firms, for example. Some firms have found “nontraditional” data collection and analysis methods to understand new economic trends. They can use unique samples like satellite images of store parking lots or securities pricing data to develop a proprietary data set about consumer behavior and trends. These new technologies and strategic analyses are what can give a firm a new way to understand something as volatile (and profitable) as the stock market.
The authors suggest considering the full life cycle of data collection and analysis to develop a strategy for how to make proprietary data use both secure and advantageous. Companies should consider what data might be useful, how it can be ethically acquired, legal implications for the ownership of that data, and how the use of that data can provide a value-add and potentially be monetized.
Finally, it is critical to consider proprietary data in your company’s overall data architecture. Consider who manages the data, which teams can participate in the analysis and product development from the data, and how it can be wielded to benefit the company or its customers.
In the age of information, successful proprietary data management will be a defining feature of the next generation of exceptional business acumen.
