Business Marketing
Court affirms firing an older worker wasn’t age discrimination
(BUSINESS MARKETING) No one wants to be accused of age discrimination, but this particular case highlights what businesses can learn in case of necessary termination.
Rosemary Salazar sued University Medical Center for age discrimination after she was let go in 2017. Salazar alleged that her employer replaced her and other older employees with younger workers. The hospital asserted that Salazar had been terminated for poor performance. Salazar was 57 when she was terminated after over 27 years on the job. On the surface, it appeared that Salazar had a good case for age bias.
The hospital demonstrated that she had been on a performance improvement plan. Salazar then claimed that the hospital didn’t follow its disciplinary plan and used it as a pretext to fire her for her age. The hospital was able to provide documentation as to her performance evaluations and its own policies regarding termination, showing that it did not have to fully go through the process before termination. The Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision, stating “Salazar failed to present sufficient evidence to create doubt as to whether this reason was a mere pretext for discrimination.”
What businesses can learn from the court’s decision
The hospital was able to show that age did not play a factor in the decision to terminate Salazar. Their documentation was vital to their case. It wasn’t only that they could show Salazar’s performance, but that the hospital had policies in place to prevent adverse actions based on a legally protected characteristic, such as age or gender. The hospital had documentation that supported their claims.
Businesses can often feel as if they cannot fire an underperforming older worker. This case clearly demonstrates that the courts do take note of the circumstances around the termination of an older worker.
It’s important to work with your HR team to document termination decisions and to consistently apply all guidelines concerning performance issues. Don’t let age discrimination (or another legally protected characteristic) play a part in terminating an employee. Look at job performance and your own policies. Document everything.
Business Marketing
6 tips to easily market your side hustle
(BUSINESS MARKETING) It can be hard to stand out from the crowd when you’re starting a new side hustle. Here are some easy ways to make your marketing efforts more effective.
Side hustles have become the name of the game, and especially during these turbulent times, we have to get extra creative when it comes to making money. With so many of us making moves and so much noise, it can be hard to get the word out and stand out when sharing your side hustle.
Reuben Jackson of Big Think shared five ways that you can market your side hustle (we added a sixth tip for good measure), and comment with your thoughts and ideas on the subject:
- Referrals: Don’t Be Afraid to Ask!
If you’re going to make a splash, you have to be willing to ask for favors. Reach out to your network and ask them to help spread the word on your new venture. This can be as simple as asking your friends to share a Facebook post with information that refers them to your page or website. Word of mouth is still important and incredibly effective.
- Start Where You Are
Immediately running an expensive ad right out of the gate may not be the most effective use of your (likely) limited funds. Use the resources you do have to your advantage – especially if you’re just testing things out to see how the side hustle goes in the real world. You can do this by creating a simple, informational landing page for a small fee. Or, if you’re not looking to put any money into it right away, create an enticing email signature that explains what you do in a concise and eye-catching way. Check out these tools to create a kickin’ email signature.
- Gather Positive Reviews
If you’ve performed a service or sold a product, ask your customers to write a review on the experience. Never underestimate how many potential customers read reviews before choosing where to spend their money, so this is an incredibly important asset. Once a service is completed or a product is sold, send a thank you note to your customer and kindly ask them to write a review. Be sure to provide them with links to easily drop a line on Yelp or your company’s Facebook page.
- Be Strategic With Social
It’s common to think that you have to have a presence on all channels right away. Start smaller. Think about your demographic and do some research on which platforms reach that demographic most effectively. From there, put your time and energy into building a presence on one or two channels. Post consistently and engage with followers. After you’ve developed a solid following, you can then expand to other platforms.
- Give Paid Marketing A Shot
Once you’ve made a dollar or two, try experimenting with some Facebook or Twitter ads. They’re relatively cheap to run and can attract people you may not have otherwise had a chance to reach out to. Again, the key is to start small and don’t get discouraged if these don’t have people knocking your door down; it may take trial and error to create the perfect ad for your hustle.
- Go Local
Local newspapers and magazines are always looking for news on what local residents are doing. Send an email to your town/city’s journal or local Patch affiliate. Let them know what you’re up to, offer yourself for an interview, and give enticing information. The key is doing this in a way that your hustle is seen as beneficial to the public, and is not just an ad.
Business Marketing
Walmart marketing expands employee incentive to be a TikTok influencer
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Walmart is paving the way for a new generation of corporate micro-influencers – but will being an influencer for these big brands pay off?
What do Dunkin Donut, Samsung, GameStop, Amazon, and Walmart have in common? They are all encouraging employees to promote their brand via social media as an influencer.
At Walmart, roughly 500 employees are enrolled in the company’s Spotlight program, which is a new initiative intent on turning specific Walmart employees into micro-influencers.
What you need know about the Spotlight program:
- Spotlight began testing this fall – Walmart wants to expand the program to include 1.5 million U.S. associates in the coming years to become “the world’s largest employee-influencer program”
- The program is building off of the My Local Social program in which volunteer employees posted on behalf of local stores
- The program now employs public-facing company advocates who showcase a “fun” behind the scenes look at Walmart
- Spotlight is represented on Facebook, Instagram and is now growing a following on TikTok, which Walmart might ultimately become a stakeholder in (Has anyone seen #walmartcheer or #walmartdanceparty posts on TikTok? It’s weird.)
Walmart states that their goal with this program is to humanize their brand while offering authentic, relatable content to their customers. The company’s micro-influencers use their platforms to promote products, broadcast store promotions and combat bad press.
I find the last point especially interesting – employee-influencers are often paid to tweet corporate talking points to fight accusations against the company. But what if the talking points go against their own interests?
For example, Walmart frames the Spotlight program as a way to “empower” employees, yet the company is notoriously unsympathetic when it comes to giving employees sick days. They also only just recently raised their wage to an average of $14.25 an hour (for reference, Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon earned $22.8 million in 2018, which is almost 1,000 times the average full-time worker’s salary).
Here’s my opinion: I think before a company asks their employees to promote their brand on their personal social media accounts, they better be ready to compensate them big time. Employee-influencer content may seem innocuous, but when there is a corporate agenda at play, users are being advertised to without even being fully aware of it. And that’s something we should all be skeptical of.
Maybe I wouldn’t mind it so much if the same companies that are encouraging micro-influencers to pump out posts on their behalf didn’t treat their employees so bad. We’ve all heard the horror stories regarding Amazon warehouses during COVID – and now they have the audacity to ask employees make TikToks saying that was all a misunderstanding?
At the end of the day, I would personally rather engage with content that isn’t corporate advertising hiding behind face of a micro-influencer – and one that the company systemically underpays.
Business Marketing
What you can learn from a peek behind the YouTube algorithm curtain
(BUSINESS MARKETING) YouTube has revealed a bit of the data driving their algorithm and reach for video distribution – aspiring YouTubers should take note.
Algorithm and reach are two words we hear bandied about whenever social media is the topic of conversation. They both pertain to getting your content, your brand, your message out to your target audience. YouTube can be quite a star-making platform, as long as your content reaches the right people – and enough of them.
Google owns YouTube, and the common wisdom says that getting noticed on YouTube means getting noticed by Google. They will give you brownie points in a way, for using their platform, so that your page, your content, your brand will rise through the ranks of the complicated SEO web if only you can use YouTube effectively. Now they are telling us how.
Social reach is essentially the number of unique views your content has, how many people/accounts have seen it. In theory, the more people who see your content, the more customers, fans, sponsors, or followers you will attract. Reach and algorithm are related, because we are led to believe that, along with quality content, the algorithm drives reach.
- If your video is getting lower views and click-through rates, try changing the title and thumbnail. While on some platforms, editing a post can mean the death of reach, YouTube assures us this is not the case with their platform. A punchy or helpful new title and thumbnail may attract more people to click on and watch your video. As people begin to interact with your post differently, the algorithm responds to how people are interacting with the new look and title, a phenomena that could go in either direction.
- Subscription feed numbers are not a primary driver of the algorithm. Older, inactive subscribers will likely not be shown the video, and therefore their inactivity will not count against users.
- A video’s search rank is based on a combination of things, such as how many people using the same search words have viewed it, and how long they stayed on your channel, and how much of the video they watched. They try to put the videos you are most likely to watch in front of you. Relevance to searcher > overall number of views.
- Returning viewers and analytics will be launched soon. These analytics will help video content creators see how many returning visitors they have and how many new viewers they are reaching.
- Subscriber count is overall a poor indicator of who will actually watch your videos, based on the data the YouTube team has compiled. There are a lot of factors, but subscriber count is not the end all be all by any means.
- While there is a limit of 3 uploads before YouTube turns off notifications that the video is live, notifications only go out once a video is published. Therefore, batch uploading, either leaving them unlisted or scheduling the videos for later publishing will not have an impact on the notifications and algorithms.
- Publishing videos/titles/keywords in more than one language can impact reach, unless your audience is also bilingual or multilingual. Best practices, as recommended by YouTube, would be to create a channel for each language you are going to publish in. The only reason is to appeal to a target audience in each language. If half of your viewers only speak one language, they will be less likely to engage with a video in the other language anyway, which could have an unintended effect of monolingual audiences tuning out.
- Is there a target number of times, or threshold, that videos have to be viewed in order to start getting recommended to more people? While some video content creators may notice older videos begin to get more views and reach after a seemingly random amount of time, this does not mean that YouTube is showing them to more people after a target number of hours watched or number of views. Instead, it’s possible that a video may contain content that is suddenly of interest to the general population of viewers, or that newer subscribers or viewers are checking out your previous videos because they are curious and like the content that brought them to you.
These insights, as presented in this video from Rachel from the YouTube Search and Discovery group, are useful and helpful, even if they don’t definitively explain how their algorithm works. If anything, it points back to the fact that content is still king, and if you are producing quality content and uploading them with intention (and relevant keywords), your channel should continue to grow.
Not everyone or every brand will shine on the YouTube platform, and not every viral video is what we may interpret as good quality. Continue to consider your target audience and where to find them on YouTube. Be sure to watch and engage with other content as well, because that also may bring someone to your page. Decide on a strong consistent content strategy, keep plugging away at it, and don’t give up.
8 of Your Algorithm Questions ANSWERED!
Hello Insiders! Today we’re answering 8 of your questions about search and discovery.Check them out and leave your comments and questions below!————-…
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
‘Small’ business was once a stigma, but is now a growing point of pride
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
What does it even mean to get creative with your job search?
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Basic tips on how to handle common (and ridiculous) interview questions
-
Social Media1 week ago
Should you be Facebook friends with your boss?
-
Business Marketing1 day ago
6 tips to easily market your side hustle
-
Business Finance1 week ago
Stripe Treasury is modernizing banking, and Shopify is already onboard
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
AlphaFold’s AI could change the world of biological science as we know it
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
7 simple tips to boost your customer loyalty online