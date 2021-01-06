Business Marketing
The first millennials turn 40 this year – is age discrimination on the horizon?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Millennials have gained the ability to sue against age discrimination. Let’s get into tips for employees and employers.
In 1981, MTV launched on cable television. Donkey Kong was released. Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time. Sandra Day O’Connor became the first female justice of the Supreme Court. It was a banner year that also marked the birth of the millennials. It’s hard to believe that the first children born of the generation who became adults at the beginning of the third millennium (A.D.) is turning 40. What’s the significance of that? Millennials can now sue for age discrimination under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA).
Laws protect older workers
The ADEA is federal protection against employment age discrimination. The ADEA is fairly broad, protecting workers over the age of 40 from discrimination in hiring, promotions, firing and layoffs. Although the ADEA only applies to employers with 20 or more employees, many states have additional laws that prohibit age discrimination.
For example, Chapter 21 of the Texas Labor Code forbids discrimination against people over the age of 40. This law applies to employers with 15 or more employees. While age discrimination is prohibited, 50 years after the ADEA was enacted, the EEOC reported that 60% of older workers have experienced age discrimination in the workplace.
What should employers know?
Employers need to be aware of age discrimination in the workplace and make sure they have procedures to avoid ageism. Train managers and employees to recognize ability outside of age. When making job decisions, leave age and bias out of your process. Engage with older workers to create a culture of inclusivity.
The generation gap may be real. Millennials have many different expectations out of the workplace over their Baby Boomer parents. As millennials enter a new phase in their career and can now sue under the ADEA, it might bring these three generations closer than ever before. Ageism in the workplace is real, even though it is against the law. With millennials able to experience it, maybe we can keep the dialogue alive to bring an end to it.
Business Marketing
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Email may seem too old to be effective but surprisingly it’s not, so how can you get the most out of your email marketing? Try these tips.
Email marketing might seem archaic in comparison to modern mediums like social media, blogging, and podcasting; however, it actually remains one of the highest converting options marketers and small businesses have at their disposal.
But Why Email?
Hopefully you believe in email as an effective marketing channel, but in case you have doubts, let’s hit the reset button. Here’s why email marketing is worth investing in:
- Email is one of the few marketing channels that you have total control over. Unlike a social media audience, which can disappear if the platform decides you violate their terms, you own your email list.
- Email is considered very personal. When someone gives you access to their inbox, they’re telling you that you can send them messages.
- From a pure analytics perspective, email gives you the ability to track behaviors, study what works, and get familiar with the techniques that don’t.
- The ROI of email marketing is incredibly high. It can deliver as much as $44 in value for every $1 spent.
5 Tips for High-Converting Emails
If you’ve been using email, but haven’t gotten the results you’d like to, it’s probably because you’re using it ineffectively.
Here are a few very practical tips for high-converting emails that generate results:
- Write Better Subject Lines
Think about email marketing from the side of the recipient. (Considering that you probably receive hundreds of emails per week, this isn’t hard to do.) What’s going to make you engage with an email? It’s the subject line, right?
If you’re going to focus a large portion of your time and energy on one element of email marketing, subject lines should be it.
The best subject lines are the ones that convey a sense of urgency or curiosity, present an offer, personalize to the recipient, are relevant and timely, feature name recognition, or reference cool stories.
- Nail the Intro
Never take for granted the fact that someone will open your email, and read to the second paragraph. Some will – but most will scan the first couple of lines, and then make a decision on how to proceed.
It’s critically important that you get the intro right. You have maybe five seconds to hook people in, and get them excited. This is not a time to slowly build up. Give your best stuff away first!
- Use Video
Email might be personal, but individual emails aren’t necessarily viewed as special. That’s because people get so many of them on a daily basis.
According to Blue Water Marketing, “The average person receives more than 84 emails each day! So how do you separate your emails from everyone else? Embed videos in your emails can increase your conversion rates by over 21 percent!”
This speaks to a larger trend of making emails visually stimulating. The more you use compelling visuals, the more engaging and memorable the content will be.
- Keep Eyes Moving
The goal is to keep people engaging with your email content throughout. While it’ll inevitably happen with a certain percentage of recipients, you want to prevent people from dropping off as they read.
One of the best ways to keep sustained engagement is to keep eyes effortlessly moving down the page with short and succinct copy.
One-liners, small paragraphs, and lots of spacing signal a degree of approachability and simplicity. Use this style as much as you can.
- Don’t Ask Too Much
It can be difficult to convey everything you want to say in a single email, but it’s important that you stay as focused as possible – particularly when it comes to CTAs and requests.
Always stick to one CTA per email. Never ask multiple questions or present different offers. (It’ll just overwhelm and confuse.) You can present the same CTA in multiple places – like at the beginning, middle, and end of the email – but it needs to be the same call. That’s how you keep people focused and on-task.
Give Your Email Marketing Strategy a Makeover
Most businesses have some sort of email lists. Few businesses leverage these lists as well as they should. Hopefully this article has provided you with some practical and actionable tips that can be used to boost engagement and produce more conversions. Give them a try and see what sticks.
Business Marketing
Pinterest pinned for gender discrimination: What you can learn from it
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) The latest settlement from Pinterest in a gender discrimination suit reminds business owners everywhere, no matter the size, to beware of creating or maintaining a hostile work environment.
Talk about a Pinterest fail! Only this time it’s not some artistic baker’s confection dream that ends up looking phallic, scatological, or like a melty nightmare. This is a $22.5 million settlement of a gender discrimination suit by former COO Francoise Brougher.
In the suit, Francoise Brougher alleges gender discrimination and a toxic workplace. She discovered she made less than her male colleagues and had a different, less favorable vesting schedule. In addition, Brougher charges, she was left out of meetings with other executives. When she spoke up about concerns with the way Pinterest was being run and about these differences, Brougher alleges, they fired her.
With the settlement, Pinterest admits no wrongdoing. Pinterest and Brougher agreed to jointly donate $2.5 million of the settlement to programs supporting women and underrepresented communities in tech. The remaining $20 million goes to Brougher and her attorneys. It’s a costly lesson, even for such a large tech company. Let’s consider the lessons here for smaller businesses.
Paying women less and excluding them from meetings they would normally attend are two examples of gender discrimination. In this particular case, Bougher states that the executive team held several meetings without her, meetings similar to those she’d previously attended and should, as COO of the company. Retaliation for reporting such discrimination is also illegal. Brougher claims Pinterest did both.
Gender discrimination can take many forms, and it may not always be intentional. Other times, it may be entrenched in a company’s culture, and will be more difficult to address. It is essential, however, for businesses to examine their own culture and pay attention to any red—or even yellow—flags they see through comments, complaints, and HR reports. Based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, companies employing 15 or more people, employers must not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, or national origin.
Employers, take note! In 2020, people are fed up and tired of accepting unequal opportunities and mistreatment. Check your culture, talk to your employees, examine your own behavior—especially anything resembling a pattern. Besides being a total jerk move and illegal, gender (and all other) types of discrimination is really bad for your business. Let’s look at how.
Who wants to work in a hostile work environment? Nobody! When discrimination occurs, it affects the targeted employee’s mental health and stress level, which alone is bad, but this can also lead to poorer physical health, meaning more sick days. If the offending person treats all members of a group (say, women) less respectfully or negatively, then that can lead to low employee morale. If the problem is culture-wide, expect morale and productivity to take a hit. People don’t do their best work or become content, loyal, productive employees in an environment of mistrust, inequality, and/or actual aggression.
Additionally, if word gets out, as it did in this case, both in Brougher’s lawsuit and her scathing article, “The Pinterest Paradox: Cupcakes and Toxicity,” the company’s reputation suffers. Current employees may feel shame, anger, or embarrassment. Something like this lawsuit may encourage others with grievances to come forward, and the company may be looking at more legal action.
Other employees may see this as a warning, and may start looking for work elsewhere, for a better work environment, more opportunity and equality, at a company with a better reputation. Additionally, a company with discrimination complaints and lawsuits against it will likely have a more difficult time recruiting quality talent, and may even make it onto a union or other black list of sorts.
Employers do not want that! And people don’t want to work where they aren’t valued! Valuing employees means so much more than what you pay them.
Employers, it’s worth investing the time to thoroughly examine your company for overt or unintentional discrimination. Brush up on the law, either by asking your HR team to provide a training, or by reading up on gender discrimination. Equalrights.org has put together this excellent Gender Discrimination at Work Guide that provides definitions, examples, the laws, employees’ rights, legal advice, and more. Employers and employees alike should read it and take note.
Pin this, Pinterest.
Business Marketing
Court affirms firing an older worker wasn’t age discrimination
(BUSINESS MARKETING) No one wants to be accused of age discrimination, but this particular case highlights what businesses can learn in case of necessary termination.
Rosemary Salazar sued University Medical Center for age discrimination after she was let go in 2017. Salazar alleged that her employer replaced her and other older employees with younger workers. The hospital asserted that Salazar had been terminated for poor performance. Salazar was 57 when she was terminated after over 27 years on the job. On the surface, it appeared that Salazar had a good case for age bias.
The hospital demonstrated that she had been on a performance improvement plan. Salazar then claimed that the hospital didn’t follow its disciplinary plan and used it as a pretext to fire her for her age. The hospital was able to provide documentation as to her performance evaluations and its own policies regarding termination, showing that it did not have to fully go through the process before termination. The Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision, stating “Salazar failed to present sufficient evidence to create doubt as to whether this reason was a mere pretext for discrimination.”
What businesses can learn from the court’s decision
The hospital was able to show that age did not play a factor in the decision to terminate Salazar. Their documentation was vital to their case. It wasn’t only that they could show Salazar’s performance, but that the hospital had policies in place to prevent adverse actions based on a legally protected characteristic, such as age or gender. The hospital had documentation that supported their claims.
Businesses can often feel as if they cannot fire an underperforming older worker. This case clearly demonstrates that the courts do take note of the circumstances around the termination of an older worker.
It’s important to work with your HR team to document termination decisions and to consistently apply all guidelines concerning performance issues. Don’t let age discrimination (or another legally protected characteristic) play a part in terminating an employee. Look at job performance and your own policies. Document everything.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Articles6 days ago
117 inspirational quotes for a prosperous new year
-
Business News6 days ago
20 inspirational new years quotes to kick start your year
-
Business Articles6 days ago
25 quotes on renewal for the New Year
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Starting a new remote job? Here’s how to impress your team
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How to increase website engagement
-
Social Media1 week ago
If you’re not on Clubhouse, you’re missing out – here’s why
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Head’s up: Required paid sick leave for COVID ending before new year