Business Marketing
Free shipping is everywhere…how can small businesses keep up?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Would you rather pay less but also pay shipping, or pay more with free shipping? It’s funny how the human mind picks one even if they cost the same
When it comes to competing with huge corporations like Amazon, there are plenty of hurdles that smaller businesses have to cross. Corporations can (and do) undercut the competition, not to mention garner a much larger marketing reach than most small businesses could ever dream of achieving. But after the holiday rush, we want to focus on something that probably most people have experienced in the last month: free shipping.
How important is free shipping to consumers? Well, in a 2018 survey, Internet Retailer discovered that over 50% of respondents said that free shipping was the most important part of online shopping. In fact, when given a choice between fast and costless shipping, a whopping 88% of those surveyed chose that option.
Part of this has to do with the fact that shipping costs are often perceived as additional fees, not unlike taxes or a processing fee. In fact, according to Ravi Dhar, director of Yale’s Center for Customer Insights, if it’s between a discounted item with a shipping fee or a marked up item with free shipping, individuals are more likely to choose the latter – even if both options cost exactly the same amount.
If you’re interested in learning more, Dhar refers to the economic principle of “pay of paying,” but the short answer is simply that humans are weird.
So, how do you recapture the business of an audience that’s obsessed with free shipping?
The knee jerk reaction is to simply provide better products that the competition. And sure, that works…to some extent. Unfortunately, in a world where algorithms can have a large effect on business, making quality products might not always cut it. For instance, Etsy recently implemented a change in algorithm to prioritize sellers that offer free shipping.
Another solution is to eat the costs and offer free shipping, but unless that creates a massive increase in products sold, you’re going to end up with lower profits. This might work if it’s between lower profits and none, but it’s certainly not ideal. That’s why many sellers have started to include shipping prices in the product’s overall price – instead of a $20 necklace with $5 shipping, a seller would offer a $25 necklace with free shipping.
This is a tactic that the big businesses use and it works. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?
That said, not everyone can join in. Maybe, for instance, a product is too big to reasonably merge shipping and product prices. If, for whatever reason, you can’t join in, it’s also worth finding a niche audience and pushing a marketing campaign. What do you offer that might be more attractive than the alluring free shipping? Are you eco-friendly? Do you provide handmade goods? Whatever it is that makes your business special, capitalize on it.
Finally, if you’re feeling down about the free shipping predicament, remember that corporations have access to other tricks. Amazon’s “free” prime shipping comes at an annual cost. Wal-Mart can take a hit when item pricing doesn’t work out. Even if your business isn’t doing as well as you hoped, take heart: you’re facing giants.
Business Marketing
New Hulu advertising strategy aims to improve binge-watching
(BUSINESS NEWS) Hulu has a new advertising process that may give them an edge in the expanding streaming service industry. Targeted ads that open an ad free episode.
The Internet has changed the way we watch TV (who among us has not binge-watched something?) and advertisers on Hulu are rushing to keep up. See, when it comes to watching shows, Hulu is at a bit of a disadvantage – many of their viewers still face ad breaks. Unlike other companies (looking at you, Netflix) that are ad-free, Hulu users are bombarded with ads during a potential binge-watching session.
That might be changing soon.
Kelloggs, Georgia-Pacific and Maker’s Mark have partnered up with Hulu to provide an advertising experience fit for the binge-watching crowd. When users reach their third episode, ads will begin to be more tailored towards the individual, culminating with an advertisement from one of these three companies offering an opportunity to watch the fourth episode ad-free.
What advertisements pair well with binge-watching? Well, as far as Kellogg’s is concerned, it’s snack food. Specifically, their Cheez-It Snap’d snack. It’s a pretty smart move, aiming food advertisements at the person who’s been watching for at least an hour and a half – especially when you’re offering them a break from watching the same couple ads over and over again.
Now, you might be wondering how a company can tell you’re binge-watching. It’s the same way Spotify knows what songs to recommend to you or Google autocompletes your search result: machine learning. This will also likely play a hand in what sort of special ads you are offered during a nice session of television.
Of course, these binge-specific ads are just the latest in a long line of advertisement experimentation by Hulu. As one of the few streaming services that subjects users to ads, Hulu has had quite a bit of ground to make up in order to compete with other sites, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. From interactive ads to ads that only appear when videos are paused, Hulu is working hard to integrate advertising into a new form of television consumption.
Will special binge-watching ads give companies an edge? Can they help Hulu increase marketability to demographics who aren’t just watching one episode anymore? Only time can tell. For now…we might just be craving some cheese crackers.
Business Marketing
Is belonging the next big (and ironic) marketing revolution?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) With a couple of generations that have high value in individualism, but want to get a sense of belonging somewhere, how can you market that line?
In 2014 the Pew Research Center conducted a survey about the U.S. public’s connection to religion called the Religious Landscape Study.
As it turns out, each generation from the Silent Gen (born ‘28-’45) to younger millennials (born ‘90-’96) are becoming less and less religious by all means. To no surprise, this means millennials overall don’t see themselves as “religious” as previous generations.
However, this study also inspected how religion and spirituality are not directly connected, and observed that overall, more people are becoming more “spiritual” instead. Specifically the Pew Research Center sees that “six-in-ten adults now say they feel a deep sense of spiritual peace.”
Could this be any more ironic to hear about millennials?
It’s like posting on Facebook about how useless Facebook is. The loss of organized religion and practices are being replaced with this idea of “spirituality”, which can be TOO personalized to define a lot of times. But it isn’t just about spirituality, it is feeling inclusive and fulfilled with others and yourself.
This idea of being spiritually connected or belonging, is seen as a very valuable asset for brands nowadays. Cigna in partnership with Ipsos also conducted a study on 20,000 US adults in 2018 about loneliness. They discovered that “most [adults] are considered lonely” and that “nearly half of [the people surveyed] report sometimes or always [feel] alone”. This gap in connection is exactly where marketers can come in and fill.
This makes belonging as a massive building block for brands and any marketer. Especially because transactions are still focused on filling needs and emotions a lot of times take over logical restrictions.
We all know this already, why would you choose that poor rough and cheaper toilet paper roll for your home over the one that is slightly more expensive, gets the job done right, and makes it a better experience? It is your bum, and you want to “feel” good about it! Am I right? It is emotional.
All jokes aside, this definitely could be the biggest space for marketers to jump into. Maneuvering this space means being authentic, focused connection, and understanding nuances within today’s culture. How do you define “Belonging”? But the biggest and hardest steps is (as always) defining, how far are you willing to go?
Business Marketing
The most popular 2019 Google searches makes us all wonder what we were thinking
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Google releases the top searches for the year 2019 and we can see how similar or different we are to the general population.
Google released their top searches for 2019 and I’m thanking my lucky stars and it isn’t a one-person sample size; best to keep this kind of thing anonymous. Think about how much you Google each year – and that’s just you. Google had to weed through a whole heck of a lot of data to culminate the following list.
Google put together a mini-site where the entirety of the listings exist. The listings can be sorted by region and are based on the increase between the term in 2018 to 2019.
Looking at the United States, the top five searches overall were: Disney Plus. Cameron Boyce, Nispey Hussle, Hurricane Dorian, and Antonio Brown. In the subject of news, the top five were: Hurricane Dorian, Notre Dame Cathedral, Women’s World Cup, Area 51 raid, and Copa America. In the ‘people’ category, the top five were: Antonio Brown, Jussie Smollett, James Charles, Kevin Hart, and R. Kelly.
Globally, the top five searches were: India vs South Africa, Cameron Boyce, Copa America, Bangladesh vs India, and iPhone 11. For news’s top five: Copa America, Notre Dame, ICC Cricket World Cup, Hurricane Dorian, and Rugby World Cup. The top five people globally searched were: Antonio Brown, Neymar, James Charles, Jussie Smollett, and Kevin Hart.
The lists are further broken down by actors, athletes, passings, movies, songs, and TV shows. Additionally, there is a “what is…” category, with the top 10 being:
1. What is Area 51 (seriously?)
2. What is a VSCO girl (I admittedly was one of these Googlers)
3. What is momo (if you don’t know, do yourself a favor and don’t look)
4. What is a boomer (OK, Google – we have thoughts on that)
5. What is quid pro quo (Actually Googled this one, too, as I was second-guessing myself)
6. What is camp fashion (just watch Friday the 13th, hello!)
7. What is Disney Plus (Netflix’s worst nightmare)
8. What is Bird Box about (spoiler alert: not a bird in a box)
9. What is a Mandalorian (when I first heard this word spoken, I was hoping it was a documentary about John DeLorean)
10. What is Brexit (something that’s apparently an annual search)
What did you learn from Google in 2019?
Free shipping is everywhere…how can small businesses keep up?
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
Changing passwords should be your new years resolution
‘Secret sister’ gift exchanges are not just lame, they’re ILLEGAL – tell your friends
How remote work has changed over the last decade
Top 15 jobs that will see hiring growth in 2020
Upwork revealed its top 100 skills job seekers should aim to have
What is multi-level marketing (MLM)? Why do people join?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Coworking spaces are still on the rise, regardless of WeWork mistakes
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
The ‘move fast and break things’ trend is finally over
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
New Hulu advertising strategy aims to improve binge-watching
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Snapchat move normalizes, dismisses the dangers of deepfakes
-
Tech News1 week ago
Facebook’s new operating system is totally going to ‘fix’ everything
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Is belonging the next big (and ironic) marketing revolution?
-
Tech News1 week ago
Alfred: Hologram AI takes digital assisting to the next level