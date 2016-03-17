So influencer marketing is a thing, but HOW do you find an influencer?

Word gets around: The impact of digital influencers
The challenge of every entrepreneur is to get their product or service noticed. Just who notices and who is the challenge. The benefit of social media – in theory anyway – is that we have an enormous cyber-community of millions and millions of people that can be reached with just the click of a mouse or a swipe of an app. It doesn’t always happen that way and, besides, what we really want is for our next best thing to be noticed by people that count. That’s where Whalar comes in.
But first…
Whalar, by its own design, was created with the idea of collaborating with digital influencers. In this case the digital platform is Instagram. So what does that mean? According to Whalar, Instagram influencer marketing is “when a brand utilizes the audience of an online influencer that best matches the brand and the message it wants to spread.” The brand can then engage with their target audience through a personal recommendation from the trusted influencer. What’s an “influencer?” It’s someone with enough clout that the public accepts their advice/recommendation/idea without hesitation. That’s what Instagram influencer marketing is: Targeting an audience of likeminded people that follow an influencer because they trust their opinion, share similar interests and often, are inspired by their posts.
By choosing to work with an influencer a brand can have unprecedented success with the right person and their respective audience. Working with influencers not only spreads the word about a brand but it will also grow the brand’s social channels through the implementation of tags and hashtags. Influencer marketing is consequently fast becoming the most effective medium for online brand expansion, advertisement and marketing.
Not just about followers
Whalar points out that it’s not just be the number of followers that makes for a successful campaign. Think about it: While a large number of followers mean a large audience, the audience may not be engaged with the content. A focus of the Whalar platform is to calculate the engagement level of every Instagram influencer’s audience that is registered to the site. That way they can showcase to brands which influencers would be the best to work with on a successful campaign.
Takes money to make money
The potential for Whalar to take your product to the next level is vast but it comes with a price. Potential clients need to have a budget of at least $25,000 for an influencer marketing campaign.
I’m sold on the fact that Digital Influencers are the key to marketing success. That said, I think it’s less about the ‘celebrity’ status of an influencer and the amount of followers they have, but all about creating amazing quality content and storytelling. Whalar just happens to feel the same way which is why this is a startup in particular and a phenomenon I general that is worth keeping an eye on.
Niko Croskery
March 17, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Hi Gary
Niko Croskery (COO of Whalar) here. Thanks for featuring us! I just wanted to clear one thing up – while there is a $25,000 minimum budget for a managed campaign, brands are able to use Whalar as a self service platform with no minimum budget whatsoever.
I also wanted to let you know that we’ve recently released a free tool which allows you to find and compare your engagement rate, average likes per photo and other stats on Instagram. It’s available at https://whalar.com/labs
Many thanks
Niko
Benjamin Uhlmann
March 18, 2016 at 4:48 am
Nice website but where are the advantages to other platforms like klout or influencerdb.net? How many influencers are listed in whaler?
Dominique
March 22, 2016 at 1:44 pm
Hi Benjamin,
Thanks for your comment.
With regards to the difference between us and the other platforms you’ve mentioned, our platform is structured using a campaign work flow structure, which means you can create, execute and report on an entire social campaign from start to finish. Klout simply suggests sharable content and gives you a number out of 100 that represents how influential you are on social media. Influencer DB is an insight-driven platform which is able to provide with monitoring and analysis of your content.
In comparison, Whalar is a digital platform where you can create a campaign, invite influencers to collaborate on it, negotiate a cost with them, make payments, approve their work and finally, track the results of the campaign, to include the likes, shares and engagement. All of the influencers on our platform are signed up to be there, and have been carefully selected for their exceptional quality of content. Currently, we have 400-500 influencers on our platform, with over 2,000 subscribed and held in a database, ready to be moved onto the platform when the number of brands using our platform increases even further. We purposefully scale the amount of influencers to the amount of brands on the platform, to ensure that influencers are getting a reasonable amount of work.
I think you’ll agree that we are a very user-friendly and straightforward platform for executing social campaigns.
Many thanks,
Dominique
Head of Biz Development for Whalar
Lani Rosales
March 23, 2016 at 10:52 am
Thanks for the thoughtful comment, Dominique 🙂
Amy
May 17, 2016 at 1:27 pm
This is brilliant. I love seeing the new business models that come out of the wood work as social media and content marketing mature. Out with the old, and in with the new!
Our small start-up has just begun looking into our marketing and advertising avenues, moving away from the idea of much printed advertising and leaning towards influencers; it’s how I came across this article. I love that Whalar is free to sign up, and works on a contract basis between the brands and influencers. I look forward to trying the service.
