Business Marketing
Pinterest pinned for gender discrimination: What you can learn from it
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) The latest settlement from Pinterest in a gender discrimination suit reminds business owners everywhere, no matter the size, to beware of creating or maintaining a hostile work environment.
Talk about a Pinterest fail! Only this time it’s not some artistic baker’s confection dream that ends up looking phallic, scatological, or like a melty nightmare. This is a $22.5 million settlement of a gender discrimination suit by former COO Francoise Brougher.
In the suit, Francoise Brougher alleges gender discrimination and a toxic workplace. She discovered she made less than her male colleagues and had a different, less favorable vesting schedule. In addition, Brougher charges, she was left out of meetings with other executives. When she spoke up about concerns with the way Pinterest was being run and about these differences, Brougher alleges, they fired her.
With the settlement, Pinterest admits no wrongdoing. Pinterest and Brougher agreed to jointly donate $2.5 million of the settlement to programs supporting women and underrepresented communities in tech. The remaining $20 million goes to Brougher and her attorneys. It’s a costly lesson, even for such a large tech company. Let’s consider the lessons here for smaller businesses.
Paying women less and excluding them from meetings they would normally attend are two examples of gender discrimination. In this particular case, Bougher states that the executive team held several meetings without her, meetings similar to those she’d previously attended and should, as COO of the company. Retaliation for reporting such discrimination is also illegal. Brougher claims Pinterest did both.
Gender discrimination can take many forms, and it may not always be intentional. Other times, it may be entrenched in a company’s culture, and will be more difficult to address. It is essential, however, for businesses to examine their own culture and pay attention to any red—or even yellow—flags they see through comments, complaints, and HR reports. Based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, companies employing 15 or more people, employers must not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, or national origin.
Employers, take note! In 2020, people are fed up and tired of accepting unequal opportunities and mistreatment. Check your culture, talk to your employees, examine your own behavior—especially anything resembling a pattern. Besides being a total jerk move and illegal, gender (and all other) types of discrimination is really bad for your business. Let’s look at how.
Who wants to work in a hostile work environment? Nobody! When discrimination occurs, it affects the targeted employee’s mental health and stress level, which alone is bad, but this can also lead to poorer physical health, meaning more sick days. If the offending person treats all members of a group (say, women) less respectfully or negatively, then that can lead to low employee morale. If the problem is culture-wide, expect morale and productivity to take a hit. People don’t do their best work or become content, loyal, productive employees in an environment of mistrust, inequality, and/or actual aggression.
Additionally, if word gets out, as it did in this case, both in Brougher’s lawsuit and her scathing article, “The Pinterest Paradox: Cupcakes and Toxicity,” the company’s reputation suffers. Current employees may feel shame, anger, or embarrassment. Something like this lawsuit may encourage others with grievances to come forward, and the company may be looking at more legal action.
Other employees may see this as a warning, and may start looking for work elsewhere, for a better work environment, more opportunity and equality, at a company with a better reputation. Additionally, a company with discrimination complaints and lawsuits against it will likely have a more difficult time recruiting quality talent, and may even make it onto a union or other black list of sorts.
Employers do not want that! And people don’t want to work where they aren’t valued! Valuing employees means so much more than what you pay them.
Employers, it’s worth investing the time to thoroughly examine your company for overt or unintentional discrimination. Brush up on the law, either by asking your HR team to provide a training, or by reading up on gender discrimination. Equalrights.org has put together this excellent Gender Discrimination at Work Guide that provides definitions, examples, the laws, employees’ rights, legal advice, and more. Employers and employees alike should read it and take note.
Pin this, Pinterest.
Business Marketing
Court affirms firing an older worker wasn’t age discrimination
(BUSINESS MARKETING) No one wants to be accused of age discrimination, but this particular case highlights what businesses can learn in case of necessary termination.
Rosemary Salazar sued University Medical Center for age discrimination after she was let go in 2017. Salazar alleged that her employer replaced her and other older employees with younger workers. The hospital asserted that Salazar had been terminated for poor performance. Salazar was 57 when she was terminated after over 27 years on the job. On the surface, it appeared that Salazar had a good case for age bias.
The hospital demonstrated that she had been on a performance improvement plan. Salazar then claimed that the hospital didn’t follow its disciplinary plan and used it as a pretext to fire her for her age. The hospital was able to provide documentation as to her performance evaluations and its own policies regarding termination, showing that it did not have to fully go through the process before termination. The Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision, stating “Salazar failed to present sufficient evidence to create doubt as to whether this reason was a mere pretext for discrimination.”
What businesses can learn from the court’s decision
The hospital was able to show that age did not play a factor in the decision to terminate Salazar. Their documentation was vital to their case. It wasn’t only that they could show Salazar’s performance, but that the hospital had policies in place to prevent adverse actions based on a legally protected characteristic, such as age or gender. The hospital had documentation that supported their claims.
Businesses can often feel as if they cannot fire an underperforming older worker. This case clearly demonstrates that the courts do take note of the circumstances around the termination of an older worker.
It’s important to work with your HR team to document termination decisions and to consistently apply all guidelines concerning performance issues. Don’t let age discrimination (or another legally protected characteristic) play a part in terminating an employee. Look at job performance and your own policies. Document everything.
Business Marketing
6 tips to easily market your side hustle
(BUSINESS MARKETING) It can be hard to stand out from the crowd when you’re starting a new side hustle. Here are some easy ways to make your marketing efforts more effective.
Side hustles have become the name of the game, and especially during these turbulent times, we have to get extra creative when it comes to making money. With so many of us making moves and so much noise, it can be hard to get the word out and stand out when sharing your side hustle.
Reuben Jackson of Big Think shared five ways that you can market your side hustle (we added a sixth tip for good measure), and comment with your thoughts and ideas on the subject:
- Referrals: Don’t Be Afraid to Ask!
If you’re going to make a splash, you have to be willing to ask for favors. Reach out to your network and ask them to help spread the word on your new venture. This can be as simple as asking your friends to share a Facebook post with information that refers them to your page or website. Word of mouth is still important and incredibly effective.
- Start Where You Are
Immediately running an expensive ad right out of the gate may not be the most effective use of your (likely) limited funds. Use the resources you do have to your advantage – especially if you’re just testing things out to see how the side hustle goes in the real world. You can do this by creating a simple, informational landing page for a small fee. Or, if you’re not looking to put any money into it right away, create an enticing email signature that explains what you do in a concise and eye-catching way. Check out these tools to create a kickin’ email signature.
- Gather Positive Reviews
If you’ve performed a service or sold a product, ask your customers to write a review on the experience. Never underestimate how many potential customers read reviews before choosing where to spend their money, so this is an incredibly important asset. Once a service is completed or a product is sold, send a thank you note to your customer and kindly ask them to write a review. Be sure to provide them with links to easily drop a line on Yelp or your company’s Facebook page.
- Be Strategic With Social
It’s common to think that you have to have a presence on all channels right away. Start smaller. Think about your demographic and do some research on which platforms reach that demographic most effectively. From there, put your time and energy into building a presence on one or two channels. Post consistently and engage with followers. After you’ve developed a solid following, you can then expand to other platforms.
- Give Paid Marketing A Shot
Once you’ve made a dollar or two, try experimenting with some Facebook or Twitter ads. They’re relatively cheap to run and can attract people you may not have otherwise had a chance to reach out to. Again, the key is to start small and don’t get discouraged if these don’t have people knocking your door down; it may take trial and error to create the perfect ad for your hustle.
- Go Local
Local newspapers and magazines are always looking for news on what local residents are doing. Send an email to your town/city’s journal or local Patch affiliate. Let them know what you’re up to, offer yourself for an interview, and give enticing information. The key is doing this in a way that your hustle is seen as beneficial to the public, and is not just an ad.
Business Marketing
Walmart marketing expands employee incentive to be a TikTok influencer
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Walmart is paving the way for a new generation of corporate micro-influencers – but will being an influencer for these big brands pay off?
What do Dunkin Donut, Samsung, GameStop, Amazon, and Walmart have in common? They are all encouraging employees to promote their brand via social media as an influencer.
At Walmart, roughly 500 employees are enrolled in the company’s Spotlight program, which is a new initiative intent on turning specific Walmart employees into micro-influencers.
What you need know about the Spotlight program:
- Spotlight began testing this fall – Walmart wants to expand the program to include 1.5 million U.S. associates in the coming years to become “the world’s largest employee-influencer program”
- The program is building off of the My Local Social program in which volunteer employees posted on behalf of local stores
- The program now employs public-facing company advocates who showcase a “fun” behind the scenes look at Walmart
- Spotlight is represented on Facebook, Instagram and is now growing a following on TikTok, which Walmart might ultimately become a stakeholder in (Has anyone seen #walmartcheer or #walmartdanceparty posts on TikTok? It’s weird.)
Walmart states that their goal with this program is to humanize their brand while offering authentic, relatable content to their customers. The company’s micro-influencers use their platforms to promote products, broadcast store promotions and combat bad press.
I find the last point especially interesting – employee-influencers are often paid to tweet corporate talking points to fight accusations against the company. But what if the talking points go against their own interests?
For example, Walmart frames the Spotlight program as a way to “empower” employees, yet the company is notoriously unsympathetic when it comes to giving employees sick days. They also only just recently raised their wage to an average of $14.25 an hour (for reference, Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon earned $22.8 million in 2018, which is almost 1,000 times the average full-time worker’s salary).
Here’s my opinion: I think before a company asks their employees to promote their brand on their personal social media accounts, they better be ready to compensate them big time. Employee-influencer content may seem innocuous, but when there is a corporate agenda at play, users are being advertised to without even being fully aware of it. And that’s something we should all be skeptical of.
Maybe I wouldn’t mind it so much if the same companies that are encouraging micro-influencers to pump out posts on their behalf didn’t treat their employees so bad. We’ve all heard the horror stories regarding Amazon warehouses during COVID – and now they have the audacity to ask employees make TikToks saying that was all a misunderstanding?
At the end of the day, I would personally rather engage with content that isn’t corporate advertising hiding behind face of a micro-influencer – and one that the company systemically underpays.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
‘Small’ business was once a stigma, but is now a growing point of pride
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
What does it even mean to get creative with your job search?
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Basic tips on how to handle common (and ridiculous) interview questions
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Should you be Facebook friends with your boss?
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
6 tips to easily market your side hustle
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Stripe Treasury is modernizing banking, and Shopify is already onboard
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
FCC approves Starlink by SpaceX for a high-speed broadband provider
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
4 easy ways to keep track of inventory this holiday season