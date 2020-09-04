Business Marketing
This startup’s growing success is due to… WhatsApp and data science?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Work smarter, not harder. Newly funded luxury sock company, SockSoho, rockets forward in growth using WhatsApp and data science.
Online direct-to-consumer fashion brand, SockSoho, does more than sell quirky and stylish men’s luxury socks. The company is leveraging data science to reduce marketing and customer acquisition costs. Founded by data scientist Pritika Mehta, and growth marketer Simarpreet Singh, the retail company launched 10 months ago and already has over 30,000 customers.
Funded by Y Combinator, an American seed money startup accelerator, SockSoho is not solely relying on its e-commerce store to bring in revenue. Instead, it’s using WhatsApp to drive its sales. With over 400 million WhatsApp users in India, the company’s selling formula is definitely working! The brand has acquired most of its customers through the messaging app. In fact, it brings in 70% percent of their sales.
The company is definitely taking full advantage of WhatsApp’s potential as both an e-commerce and A/B testing platform. The brand markets its products and tests out its ideas by easily interacting with customers straight through the app. All that data clarifies demand well before placing any manufacturing orders.
In an email to TechCrunch, Eric Migicovsky, the Y Combinator partner who invested in the company writes “[SockSoho] looks like a fashion brand on the surface but at the backend they operate like a tech company. They’re A/B testing every aspect of the product and e-commerce path, not something every fashion brand does.”
By being able to acquire customers, sell merchandise, and market new products at the same time, SockSoho is working smarter and not harder. This personal engagement is what will keep customers coming back for more. There won’t be a need for traditional costly marketing and customer acquisition techniques.
As the brand scales up, Mehta realizes personal engagement will become more difficult. To solve this issue, SockSoho is developing their own AI proprietary tool. With the use of AI-based chatbots, customers’ inquiries won’t go unanswered. Plus, more complicated issues will be quickly transferred to customer representatives.
“We are basically gathering data points to understand customer behavior and spending patterns, and those insights help us refine every single thing that we are building, from our designs to marketing and inventory planning, and even expanding into future verticals,” said Mehta.
By using technology that is already in place and innovating it to do more, SockSoho is showing the power in data science. They report that they will be able to grow into a full menswear line soon. According to Singh, the end goal is to “become the Uniqlo of India.”
Business Marketing
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
[BUSINESS MARKETING] Would you rather pay less but still pay for shipping, or pay more with free shipping? They may cost the same, but one appeals more than the other.
When it comes to competing with huge corporations like Amazon, there are plenty of hurdles that smaller businesses have to cross. Corporations can (and do) undercut the competition, not to mention garner a much larger marketing reach than most small businesses could ever dream of achieving. But this time, we want to focus on something that most people have probably chosen recently: free shipping.
How important is free shipping to consumers? Well, in a 2018 survey, Internet Retailer discovered that over 50% of respondents said that free shipping was the most important part of online shopping. In fact, when given a choice between fast or costless shipping, a whopping 88% of those surveyed chose the latter option.
Part of this has to do with the fact that shipping costs are often perceived as additional fees, not unlike taxes or a processing fee. In fact, according to Ravi Dhar, director of Yale’s Center for Customer Insights, if it’s between a discounted item with a shipping fee or a marked up item with free shipping, individuals are more likely to choose the latter – even if both options cost exactly the same amount.
If you’re interested in learning more, Dhar refers to the economic principle of “pain of paying,” but the short answer is simply that humans are weird.
So, how do you recapture the business of an audience that’s obsessed with free shipping?
The knee jerk reaction is to simply provide better products that the competition. And sure, that works…to some extent. Unfortunately, in a world where algorithms can have a large effect on business, making quality products might not always cut it. For instance, Etsy recently implemented a change in algorithm to prioritize sellers that offer free shipping.
Another solution is to eat the costs and offer free shipping, but unless that creates a massive increase in products sold, you’re going to end up with lower profits. This might work if it’s between lower profits and none, but it’s certainly not ideal. That’s why many sellers have started to include shipping prices in the product’s overall price – instead of a $20 necklace with $5 shipping, a seller would offer a $25 necklace with free shipping.
This is a tactic that the big businesses use and it works. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?
That said, not everyone can join in. Maybe, for instance, a product is too big to reasonably merge shipping and product prices. If, for whatever reason, you can’t join in, it’s also worth finding a niche audience and pushing a marketing campaign. What do you offer that might be more attractive than the alluring free shipping? Are you eco-friendly? Do you provide handmade goods? Whatever it is that makes your business special, capitalize on it.
Finally, if you’re feeling down about the free shipping predicament, remember that corporations have access to other tricks. Amazon’s “free” prime shipping comes at an annual cost. Wal-Mart can take a hit when item pricing doesn’t work out. Even if your business isn’t doing as well as you hoped, take heart: you’re facing giants.
Business Marketing
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
(MARKETING) “I just want you to think of us as family,” they say. If this were true, I could fire my uncle for always bringing up “that” topic on Thanksgiving…
The season 10 opener of “Undercover Boss” featured Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Brandon Landry, owner, went to the Lafayette location where he worked undercover with Jessica Comeaux, an assistant manager. Comeaux came across as a dedicated employee of the company, and she was given a well-deserved reward for her work. But I rolled my eyes as the show described the team as a “family.” I take offense at combining business and family, unless you’re really family. Why shouldn’t this work dynamic be used?
Employers don’t have loyalty to employees.
One of the biggest reasons work isn’t family is that loyalty doesn’t go both ways. Employers who act as though employees are family wouldn’t hesitate to fire someone if it came down to it. In most families, you support each other during tough times, but that wouldn’t be the case in a business. If you’ve ever thought that you can’t ask for a raise or vacation, you’ve probably bought into the theory that “work is a family.” No, work is a contract.
Would the roles be okay if the genders were reversed?
At Walks-Ons, Comeaux is referred to as “Mama Jess,” by “some of the girls. I have to wonder how that would come across if Comeaux were a man being called “Daddy Jess” by younger team members? See any problem with that? What happens when the boss is a 30-year-old and the employee is senior? Using family terminology to describe work relationships is just wrong.
Families’ roles are complex.
You’ll spend over 2,000 hours with your co-workers every year. It’s human nature to want to belong. But when you think of your job like a family, you may bring dysfunction into the workplace.
What if you never had a mom, or if your dad was abusive? Professional relationships don’t need the added complexity of “family” norms. Seeing your boss as “mom” or “dad” completely skews the roles of boss/employee. When your mom asks you to do more, it’s hard to say no. If your “work mom or dad” wants you to stay late, it’s going to be hard to set boundaries when you buy into the bogus theory that work is family. Stop thinking of work this way.
Check your business culture to make sure that your team has healthy boundaries and teamwork. Having a great work culture doesn’t have to mean you think of your team as family. It means that you appreciate your team, let them have good work-life balance and understand professionalism.
Business Marketing
Bud Light is hiring a Chief Meme Officer: Genius or not?
[BUSINESS MARKETING] Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a memer-in-chief, because apparently nothing is allowed to be normal in 2020.
Meme-based marketing is becoming so commonplace that posts like this are almost mundane:
Apply to be @BudLight Seltzer’s Chief Meme Officer. Get paid to make memes. Apply at the link in bio. #ad
No Description
Recently, Bud Light bought a swath of ads in the form of memes just like this about a job listing for a “chief meme officer.” The above example actually appeared in my own feed a few days ago. They are offering candidates $5000 a month to make ten memes a week about their hard seltzer brand.
Whether you consider it tacky or hilarious, what you may not realize is that the history of meme-based advertising goes back nearly a decade.
The Denny’s Tumblr page is considered the first to have found success with marketing-by-memeing in early 2013, utilizing surreal, bizarre humor that made direct references to the culture and in-jokes of the rest of the platform at the time. Other fast food brands soon took this approach to Twitter with wild success through the late 2010’s.
The most widely followed accounts that comprised Food Twitter weren’t necessarily the biggest companies, but rather the strongest brand images on the platform. The A-list included names like Wendy’s, known for its sassy clapbacks; Arby’s, which often alluded to nerdy and fandom-related subcultures; and Corn Nuts, for whom a funny online presence majorly boosted retail sales as well as sales among Millennials.
The numbers don’t lie: Sh*t posts sell. These accounts still have dedicated followings of hundreds of thousands of users, mostly teens and young adults.
In high school, I unironically followed many of these hip brand accounts. Back then, I thought their content was subversive, like straight-up satire. It made me wonder, who were the masterminds that were out there convincing junk food companies to pay them to goof around online? And how do I land that job?
Through adapting the offhand, unfiltered style of the “fellow kids” on social media, these brands made themselves seem self-aware, approachable, and (dare I say) #relatable to me in a way they never would have otherwise. For example, I had no reason to be following Steak-Umm. I didn’t even eat meat. But they were funny, so who cared?
It’s kind of genius, considering the sheer number of eyeballs that spend hours a day scrolling. By turning their social media accounts into a source of entertainment, these companies are able to reach a wider base of loyal fans.
But it’s a tricky balance. Poorly thought out attempts at brand meme-ry have produced plenty of cringey results, too. Does anyone else remember when Sunny D made their “depression tweet”?
No Title
I can’t do this anymore
Imitating a person in actual psychological distress to sell orange flavored beverages was widely received as… not a great look. Other famously uncomfortable attempts at brand memeing include:
- An attempted viral campaign around the brutal death of the Planters Mr. Peanut character, his funeral, and his bizarre resurrection as “Baby Nut”
- Michael Bloomberg’s ill-conceived meme-based presidential bid, #meme2020
- Frosted Flakes’ Twitter account for Tony the Tiger, which faced an overwhelm of outright sexual harassment from furries and ultimately was forced to deactivate entirely
But hey, no attention is bad attention, right?
So what the heck does this say about Bud Light Seltzer’s meme team?
Well, in her video “The Late Capitalism of Fast Food Twitter,” popular Youtube essayist Sarah Z summarizes the issue with the fusion of advertisement and entertainment. She says that “this new level of social media usage, where ads are often functionally indistinguishable from fun content you would still share with your friends otherwise [is] kind of terrifying… more and more this is starting to mean that ads are everywhere in your life, and you barely even register them as ads.”
And that’s true: It is hard to know when something in my feed is sponsored or not. When an account that I follow gets paid to review a product, or post annoying memes about a job opening at Bud Light Seltzer, that transaction is not always clear.
Sarah Z goes on to highlight that “if this is the direction that ads are going to take from here on out, imagine how that is going to affect people who never grew up knowing anything else.”
All that being said, I won’t lie here: Getting paid to make internet memes still sounds like my dream job… even if it would mean slightly selling my soul to get it.
This startup’s growing success is due to… WhatsApp and data science?
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
New tool organizes your Reddit feed (and makes it actually usable)
Pilot-free planes are finally here: Yay or nay?
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur10 hours ago
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
-
Business Entrepreneur4 days ago
How your self-talk can improve your performance
-
Business Marketing4 days ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Tech News1 week ago
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
-
Tech News11 hours ago
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
-
Business News1 week ago
How and why Walmart is thriving right now